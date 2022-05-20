Mangaluru: Book on Marhoom Kudroli Hasanabba Sab released

Mangaluru, May 20: A book on Marhoom Kudroli Hasanabba Sab, a philanthropist and community leader, was released today. The book, comprising articles written by family members and friends of Hasanabba Sab, is compiled and edited by his grandson Akram Hasan.
Former MLC K S Mohammad Masood formally unveiled the book at Kudroli Jamia Masjid after Jum’a prayers.
Recalling his association with late Hasanabba Sab, who passed away in 1996, Mr Masood said that the former was a rare community leader, known for his honesty.
“He not only learnt the Islamic values, but adopted them in his life. He followed what he preached,” he said adding that Hsanabba Sab was also keen on promoting communal harmony.
Maulana Mufti Abdul Mannan, Khateeb of Kudroli Jami’a mosque, Marhoom Hasanabba Sab’s sons Farooq Hasan, Usmaan Hasan, Sadiq Hasan, Yasir Hasan, grandsons Umar Farooq Puttige and Akram Hasan were present among others.
Comments
Add new comment