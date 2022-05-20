  1. Home
Mangaluru: Book on Marhoom Kudroli Hasanabba Sab released

News Network
May 20, 2022

Mangaluru, May 20: A book on Marhoom Kudroli Hasanabba Sab, a philanthropist and community leader, was released today. The book, comprising articles written by family members and friends of Hasanabba Sab, is compiled and edited by his grandson Akram Hasan. 

Former MLC K S Mohammad Masood formally unveiled the book at Kudroli Jamia Masjid after Jum’a prayers.  

Recalling his association with late Hasanabba Sab, who passed away in 1996, Mr Masood said that the former was a rare community leader, known for his honesty. 

“He not only learnt the Islamic values, but adopted them in his life. He followed what he preached,” he said adding that Hsanabba Sab was also keen on promoting communal harmony. 

Maulana Mufti Abdul Mannan, Khateeb of Kudroli Jami’a mosque, Marhoom Hasanabba Sab’s sons Farooq Hasan, Usmaan Hasan, Sadiq Hasan, Yasir Hasan, grandsons Umar Farooq Puttige and Akram Hasan were present among others.   

News Network
May 6,2022

Mysuru, May 6: A video clipping of a procession of Muslims at Kavalande village in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district in Karnataka with a voice-over ‘Kavalande bole tho Chota Pakistan’ (Kavalande means mini-Pakistan) has gone viral on social media.

The video is of a gathering of Muslims on Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday. They were taking out a procession in the village as shown in the 30-second video and the voice-over is heard as ‘Kavalande bole tho Chota Pakistan’. Kavalande has a sizeable population of Muslims.

Superintendent of Police R Chetan said it has come to his notice that the particular video, that sends a wrong message, has gone viral on social media. “An investigation will be conducted into this incident,” he said.

The Kavalabde police said, “Those participating in the procession have not raised this slogan. The leaders instruct the people to leave for their homes, after offering worship at the Dargah in front of the police station. But, a person, probably the one shooting the video, has given the voice-over. A probe is on, into this incident”.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in response to a question on the incident, said that he will ask the Mysuru SP there to look into the matter and take necessary action.

News Network
May 7,2022

Udupi: Now, you can walk over waves at Malpe beach in Udupi district as Karnataka’s first floating bridge has come up here. The 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide bridge can be easily relocated as it is not a permanently attached structure. 

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat inaugurated the bridge on Friday. At a time, 100 visitors will be allowed to walk on the bridge and 10 lifeguards will be deputed to provide security to tourists.

Each tourist will be allowed to stay on the bridge for 15 minutes. Bhat said the floating bridge will attract tourists as it gives the unique feeling of the movement of the sea under their feet. “A team from Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took up this project and the priority has been given to the security of visitors,” he said.

Following recent tragedies at St Mary’s Island, Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao and other officials held a meeting and reviewed the security of the bridge. To avoid any tragedies, the government will buy two jet skis and station one each at St Mary’s Island and Malpe beach. 

They will patrol the area to avoid any tragedies, he said. Sudesh Shetty, leaseholder, Malpe beach, said the floating bridge has been introduced here as they are crowd pullers abroad.

The bridge has been put up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and will be open from 9 am to 6 pm, he said. “Those above five years of age can pay Rs 100 and have the experience of the sea for 15 minutes. A boat will always be near the bridge and also 30 lifebuoy rings will be on the bridge,” Sudesh added.

News Network
May 12,2022

Bengaluru, May 12: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his Cabinet will today decide on promulgating an ordinance to give effect to a controversial law against religious conversions.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly in December last year. It is pending passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one short of majority. 

“Because the Assembly and Council got prorogued, we are placing a proposal to promulgate an ordinance in the Cabinet today,” Bommai told reporters. 

The controversial bill aims to prohibit religious conversion by way of marriage or inducements such as free marriage, employment among others. 

The bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for “forced” conversion. Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Under the proposed law, any person wanting to convert into another religion must intimate the authorities one month in advance.

Karnataka will become the ninth state to enact the anti-conversion law. 

