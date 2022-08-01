  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Cops catch 6 Hindutva activists directly involved in Mohammed Fazil murder

coastaldigest.com news network
August 2, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Two days after arresting the owner of the car used by the murderers of 23-year-old Muhammad Fazil in Surathkal, the police today managed to arrest six persons directly involved in the crime. 

The accused have been identified as Suhas Shetty Bajpe (29), Mohan Kulai (26), Giridhar Kulai (23), Abhishek Surathkal (23), Deekshith Surathkal (21) and Srinivas Surathkal (23). All of them are closely linked to Bajrang Dal. 

Suhas and Srinivas are already facing 4 more cases against him and Deekshith has 3 cases. Mohan, Giridhar and Abhishek have two cases each. 

According to poilce, they were arrested on Tuesday morning at Udyavar. They will be produced to the court and 14-day police custody will be sought.

Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete, who was work part-time as a cleaner for a HPCL bullet tanker, was brutally hacked to death without any provocation by the on July 28. 

The exact reason for the murder of an innocent man is yet to be revealed by the accused, according to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. 

He told media persons that key accused Suhas Shetty, on July 26, had discussed with other miscreants about killing someone and identified 7 targets. 

On July 27, the miscreants contacted Ajith Crasta and convinced him that they would provide him Rs 15,000 within three days if he provides his car. That day Suhas reportedly stayed in one of his friend’s residence in Kavoor. 

On July 28, Suhas left early in the morning with weapons to Bantwal's Karinjeshwar temple, while three other accused had to appear in the court in a case. They had a discussion near the court where Fazil’s name was finalised as the target. Meanwhile, Mohan bought Ajith’s car.

The accused then went to a canteen in Surathkal and had discussion there. Later they had lunch at a bar in Kinnigoli. Two of them were closely monitoring Fazil’s movements.

The accused located Fazil at Surathkal. Suhas, Mohan and Abhishek were the assailants. Giridhar was driving the car. Deekshith was seated in the car, while Srinivas tried to protect the accused from the public during the murder. The six accused then escaped towards Palimar. They abandoned the car and escaped in another car to a hide-out, the police said.

July 29,2022

Mangaluru, July 29: Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly U T Khader has urged the Karnataka government to pay equal compensation to the kin of all those who lost their lives in the attack by "communal forces and anti-social elements" in Dakshina Kannada. 

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, the Congress leader reminded the chief minister Basavaraj Bommai that government pays compensation from the taxpayers money and not from the pocket of the CM. 

"The government should treat families of the three persons who were killed by assailants equally and announce compensation impartially," he said.

"The CM who visited the family of Praveen Nettaru at Bellare should have visited the family of Mohammed Masood also who was killed by assailants a week ago in Bellare. The act of the CM distributing compensation to the family of only Praveen Nettaru and ignoring other innocents has raised question on the kind of democratic government prevailing in the state. The government should provide justice to all the families," he said.

"The pain of three families who lost their sons are the same. All three family members have appealed to the Chief Minister to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the district again. When the government acts impartially, even the officials discharge their duties impartially."

If the government had taken precautionary measure after the first murder in Bellare, other incidents would not have happened, Khader added.

He said the government and police should consider the murder of Masood, Praveen and Fazil in Dakshina Kannada district seriously and thorough investigation should be conducted.

Strict action should be initiated against those who were directly or indirectly involved in these three murders in the district, demanded the MLA.

"While political pressure to arrest the culprits should not be an excuse for the police to cause any inconvenience to innocents, people should also support the government and the police in maintaining peace and harmony in the district," he said.

The MLA urged the political leaders not to issue any provocative statements and help in maintaining peace and harmony in Dakshina Kannada. "Provocative statements elsewhere will also have its impact in the district. The need of the hour is installing peace, harmony and brotherhood," he added.

July 25,2022

Udupi, July 25: As many as sex persons from Udupi district who had travelled with a monkeypox patient from Kerala earlier this month have been kept under observation.

Deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M said that the district administration was taking all necessary precautions even though there was no reports of people with monkeypox symptoms in the district. 

According to district survey officer Dr Nagaratna, several people from Udupi district travelled in the aircraft in which the Kerala based monkeypox patient had come from Gulf to Mangaluru. 

“They have been quarantined. However, as six of them travelled sitting close to him, they were kept under close observation. None of them has monkeypox symptoms though the duration of their quarantine is about to expire,” she said. 

July 31,2022

Bengaluru, July 31: Assembly elections in the state are likely to be held in December, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy claimed.

“Situation at present indicates that Assembly polls will be held in December. The party has already begun preparations in 134 Assembly constituencies, where we have strong base,” he told reporters in Bidar.

Kumaraswamy stated that JD(S) legislature party deputy leader Bandeppa Kashempur would finalise candidates for Assembly segments in Bidar. The selection process would be over in another 10 days.

He appealed to people to support JD(S) party so that its government lasted a full five-year term. “There were enough resources for wealth creation in the State and there was no need to go to the Centre for it. Though waiving the loans of the farmers was not a permanent solution, he would try to find a permanent solution to the loan burden of the farmers,” Kumaraswamy said.

