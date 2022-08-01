Mangaluru: Cops catch 6 Hindutva activists directly involved in Mohammed Fazil murder

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Two days after arresting the owner of the car used by the murderers of 23-year-old Muhammad Fazil in Surathkal, the police today managed to arrest six persons directly involved in the crime.

The accused have been identified as Suhas Shetty Bajpe (29), Mohan Kulai (26), Giridhar Kulai (23), Abhishek Surathkal (23), Deekshith Surathkal (21) and Srinivas Surathkal (23). All of them are closely linked to Bajrang Dal.

Suhas and Srinivas are already facing 4 more cases against him and Deekshith has 3 cases. Mohan, Giridhar and Abhishek have two cases each.

According to poilce, they were arrested on Tuesday morning at Udyavar. They will be produced to the court and 14-day police custody will be sought.

Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete, who was work part-time as a cleaner for a HPCL bullet tanker, was brutally hacked to death without any provocation by the on July 28.

The exact reason for the murder of an innocent man is yet to be revealed by the accused, according to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

He told media persons that key accused Suhas Shetty, on July 26, had discussed with other miscreants about killing someone and identified 7 targets.

On July 27, the miscreants contacted Ajith Crasta and convinced him that they would provide him Rs 15,000 within three days if he provides his car. That day Suhas reportedly stayed in one of his friend’s residence in Kavoor.

On July 28, Suhas left early in the morning with weapons to Bantwal's Karinjeshwar temple, while three other accused had to appear in the court in a case. They had a discussion near the court where Fazil’s name was finalised as the target. Meanwhile, Mohan bought Ajith’s car.

The accused then went to a canteen in Surathkal and had discussion there. Later they had lunch at a bar in Kinnigoli. Two of them were closely monitoring Fazil’s movements.

The accused located Fazil at Surathkal. Suhas, Mohan and Abhishek were the assailants. Giridhar was driving the car. Deekshith was seated in the car, while Srinivas tried to protect the accused from the public during the murder. The six accused then escaped towards Palimar. They abandoned the car and escaped in another car to a hide-out, the police said.