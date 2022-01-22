  1. Home
  Mangaluru couple arrested for honey-trapping priest after 'puja'

January 21, 2022

Mangaluru, Jan 21: A couple living in a rented house at Padavinangadi in Mangaluru had called a priest cum astrologer from Chikkamagaluru for conducting a puja at home and extorted Rs 49 lakh from him. Unable to meet further demands of the duo, the victim filed a complaint to the police, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The police have seized two golden rings worth Rs 37,000, Rs 31,000 cash and four mobile phones from the arrested. They were produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded them in five days of police custody for further investigation, said the Commissioner.

The arrested are Bhavya M N (30), a native of Shanivarasanthe hobli and Kumar alias Raju (35), a native of Arakalagoodu in Hassan.

Explaining the incident, the Commissioner said that the arrested had asked the complainant priest from Chikkamagaluru district to conduct puja in the house. Later, Bhavya had clicked photos of an astrologer in a compromising position with her and started threatening him of posting the photos on social media.

Suspecting a few others were also trapped by the couple, the Commissioner said that the victim was receiving calls from different identities from different phone numbers including in the name of police sub inspector, women organisations, political leaders.

Of Rs 49 lakh extorted, Rs 15 lakh was collected in cash and the remaining was transferred to various bank accounts. The victim had raised money from friends and relatives to pay the duo.

Of the money collected, the duo had used for purchasing a vehicle, for availing a house on lease, for purchasing household products and travelling to different places, said the Commissioner. The duo had been engaged in extortion since August last year.

Following a complaint, a case was registered at Mangaluru Rural Police Station. Taking up the investigation, CCB police inspector Mahesh Prasad and team were successful in arresting them.

The City Police Commissioner urged the victims to come forward to file complaints in any police station coming under Mangaluru police Commissionerate jurisdiction or Office of the police commissioner or with the DCP.

January 11,2022

leakage.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 11: Nearly two dozen people were hospitalized after a hazardous gas leakage from a factory at the Baikampady Industrial Area on the outskirts of the city today. 

The incident took place at Everest Seafoods company. It is learnt that ammonia, a colourless gas with a characteristic pungent smell, which dissolves in water to give a strongly alkaline solution, was liked from the company’s plant accidentally.
 
There were around 80 workers employed at the plant. Among them nearly two dozen people reported ill after the leakage. Hence they were taken to hospital.

Authorities concerned and police visited the spot and are investigating the matter.

January 8,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 8: The Karnataka government is planning to stop Congress workers from participating in the Mekedatu padayatra at Kanakapura border before reaching Mekedatu.

The police department has erected barricades all over the Ramnagar district and deputed 2,000 police personnel to manage the situation as the face-off continues between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress on the issue.

Ramnagar district authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in the entire district. As per Congress leaders, thousands of workers are expected to participate in the padayatra from surrounding districts.

The police department sources said that reserved forces and extra staff have been kept ready. They are also ready to initiate action against participants of padayatra and are waiting for the government's instruction in this regard.

On the other hand, Congress sources said that if government resorts to punitive action, it will be good for the Opposition as it will dent the image of the ruling BJP in the state.

Police officers who are in a fix over the issue have decided to take action as per the situation until direct orders come from the government.

The Congress has started preparing for Mekedatu padayatra and made arrangements for cooking and shelter for the workers at choultries and school grounds along the route.

Padaytra on Mekedatu will begin on January 9 and conclude on January 19.

January 10,2022

cheater.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 10: The Cyber Crime Police have arrested a person for allegedly cheating as many as 26 women on the pretext of marriage.

The accused used matrimonial sites to find his victims. He landed in prison after making an attempt to dupe a woman who works in the police department.

The accused has been identified as Jai Bheem Vittal Padukoti (33), a resident of Vijayapur. The police have seized a luxury car from his possession besides freezing his bank accounts.

The accused got a job in Hescom as a lineman after the death of his father. He was married to Kavitha in 2013 and reportedly killed her following a quarrel. He was imprisoned for two years for this.

Coming out of the prison after securing bail, he resorted to cheating women on the pretext of marrying them to lead a luxurious life. The accused had created fake accounts in matrimonial sites, claiming that he was a section officer in Hescom.

He used to send messages to women that he had liked their profile. Later, he would visit their houses to win the trust of the parents and relatives of the victims. He also took lakhs of rupees from the girls' relatives promising them government jobs.

The accused managed to get the details of the bank accounts of the girls who agreed to marry him. Whenever the victims asked him to return the money, he would threaten them.

The police gathered evidence against the accused for cheating three women after developing physical intimacy with them on the pretext of marrying them.

The accused had cheated 26 women in Shivamogga, Haveri, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dharwad, Hubballi, Yadgiri and Raichur districts. He had also taken Rs 21.30 lakh from the victims.

The accused ran out of luck after sending a similar request to a woman who worked in the police department. After observing his moves, the victim grew suspicious and informed the police.

