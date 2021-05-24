Mangaluru: Fire personnel dies of covid; six colleagues test positive

coastaldigest.com news network
May 10,2021
Mangaluru, May 10: Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar, the Qadhi of Mangaluru, has issued an important advice regarding distribution of Zakat al-Fitr amid covid lockdown.
The Qadhi has urged the people not to violate the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government to control the covid-19 during or after Ramadan.
Following are the three important guidelines by the Qadhi to be followed by the Muslims:
1. Zakat al-Fitr can be distributed anytime in the month of Ramadan. However, it will be valid only if the beneficiary will be alive till the day of Eid al-Fitr.
2. Mosque management committees can arrange the door-to-door delivery of the Zakat al-Fitr as per shariah guidelines. However, those who involve in this noble act, should never violate any of the guidelines issued by the government.
3. If one failed to give Zakat al-Fitr till the end due to restrictions imposed by the government to control the pandemic, he should at least set aside the Zakat al-Fitr with an intention to hand it over to the beneficiaries whenever they visit home.
Comments
Add new comment