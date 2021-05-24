Mangaluru: Fire personnel dies of covid; six colleagues test positive

Udupi, May 11: Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani, the Qadhi of the composite Jama’at of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga, has urged the Muslims in the region to observe the Eid al-Fitr at homes in a simple manner just like previous year.

Thanks to the covid-19 lockdown Muslims across the world had celebrated the festival at homes last year. This year Eid al-Fitr is likely to be observed in coastal Karnataka either on May 12 or on May 13.

Musliyar has advised the Muslims to return home soon after distributing the Zakat al-Fitr among needy early in the morning and celebrate the festival with family members. Instead of visiting the houses of relatives, people can contact them through communication media, he said.

He also exhorted upon the faithful not to indulge in any kind of extravagant activities. He also urged the Muslims to help the needy irrespective of their religion to make the festival more meaningful.

The Qadhi also urged the Muslims not to violate the guidelines issued by the government to control the spread of the covid-19.