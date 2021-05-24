  1. Home
Mangaluru: Fire personnel dies of covid; six colleagues test positive

coastaldigest.com news network
May 24, 2021

Mangaluru, May 24: A personnel attached to Fire and Emergency Services at Kadri in Mangaluru succumbed to Covid-19. 

Meanwhile, six more persons attached to the fire station have been tested positive for Covid-19.

The deceased, Naveen (54), tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9 and succumbed to the virus after failing to respond to the treatment at a private hospital.

He joined the service on November 10, 1997.

May 11,2021

Udupi, May 11: Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani, the Qadhi of the composite Jama’at of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga, has urged the Muslims in the region to observe the Eid al-Fitr at homes in a simple manner just like previous year. 

Thanks to the covid-19 lockdown Muslims across the world had celebrated the festival at homes last year. This year Eid al-Fitr is likely to be observed in coastal Karnataka either on May 12 or on May 13. 

Musliyar has advised the Muslims to return home soon after distributing the Zakat al-Fitr among needy early in the morning and celebrate the festival with family members. Instead of visiting the houses of relatives, people can contact them through communication media, he said.   

He also exhorted upon the faithful not to indulge in any kind of extravagant activities. He also urged the Muslims to help the needy irrespective of their religion to make the festival more meaningful. 

The Qadhi also urged the Muslims not to violate the guidelines issued by the government to control the spread of the covid-19. 

May 10,2021

Mangaluru, May 10: Twaqa Ahmed Musliyar, the Qadhi of Mangaluru, has issued an important advice regarding distribution of Zakat al-Fitr amid covid lockdown.

The Qadhi has urged the people not to violate the lockdown guidelines issued by the state government to control the covid-19 during or after Ramadan.

Following are the three important guidelines by the Qadhi to be followed by the Muslims:

1.     Zakat al-Fitr can be distributed anytime in the month of Ramadan. However, it will be valid only if the beneficiary will be alive till the day of Eid al-Fitr.

2.    Mosque management committees can arrange the door-to-door delivery of the Zakat al-Fitr as per shariah guidelines. However, those who involve in this noble act, should never violate any of the guidelines issued by the government. 

3.    If one failed to give Zakat al-Fitr till the end due to restrictions imposed by the government to control the pandemic, he should at least set aside the Zakat al-Fitr with an intention to hand it over to the beneficiaries whenever they visit home.  

May 10,2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday asked his Cabinet colleagues and officials to prepare for the third wave of Covid-19.

During a meeting with ministers and officials on the Covid-19 situation, Yediyurappa said a task force should be constituted to plan for the third wave, according to a statement from his office.

It was on May 1 that the government first announced its plan to prepare for the third wave whose advent has not been ruled out even as the ongoing second wave is raging.

During the meeting, Yediyurappa said patients in emergency should be made available with beds and remdesivir. He also directed officials to monitor the beds in private hospitals. At private medical colleges, steps should be taken urgently to set up oxygen generator plants in a phased manner.

He asked legislators and ministers to focus on their constituencies and districts with steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
 

