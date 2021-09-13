  1. Home
  Mangaluru girl Ruth Clare D'Silva emerges all-India topper in CA exam

Mangaluru girl Ruth Clare D'Silva emerges all-India topper in CA exam

News Network
September 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 13: Ruth Clare D’Silva of the city has emerged national topper in the Chartered Accountants final exam (old course) for 2021, conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

“The CA final exam was tough this year. I had done well but was not expecting the top rank. I am very happy for acing the exam with first rank,” a beaming Ruth said. 

Daughter of Rosy Maria D’Silva and Ruffert D’Silva, Ruth pursued her CA articleship at Vivian Pinto and Company in Balmatta.

 “Ruth was brilliant in handling assignments and had excelled during her training. She has good interpersonal and communication skills,” said Vivian Pinto.

Her mentor and convener of Centre for Integrated Learning (CIL) S Nandagopal said his ward holds the distinction of being the first from the district to crack the exam with first rank.

Ruth did her schooling from St Theresa School and completed her undergraduate course through distance education from Mangalore University. 

Yet another girl from the state aced the exam. Bagrecha Sakshi Rajendrakumar of Bengaluru secured all India third rank in CA final exam (new course), the results of which were announced on Monday evening. 

News Network
September 9,2021

Hubballi, Sept 9: Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) has managed to snatch Congress votes in the recent Hubballi-Dharwad municipal corporation. The MIM has three seats in the Hubballi-Dharwad East Assembly constituency, known as Congress bastion. 

Being represented by Prasad Abbayya since 2013, Hubballi-Dharwad East constituency is often considered as a Congress stronghold. The Congress was expecting a resounding victory, if not a clean sweep, in the recently concluded Palike elections. But, MIM, which fielded its candidates mainly in wards with sizable Muslim presence, ate into Congress votes.

The last-minute campaigning by Owaisi swung the tide in MIM’s favour in three wards, where it managed to stave off the Congress.

The MIM had fielded its candidates in 12 wards in its electoral debut in the Hubballi-Dharwad Palike elections. Nazeer Ahmed Honyal has won from Ward No 71, with a margin of 1,694 votes against the Congress candidate Mohammad Halwoor, who is the son of Congress city district unit president. Waheeda Khannum Kittur (Ward No 76), and Hussainbi Nalvatwad (Ward No 77) also emerged victorious defeating Congress candidates.

In Ward Nos 61, 79 and 81, AIMIM candidates finished second. Also, AIMIM candidates secured more than 1,000 votes in two wards where independents won, resulting in the defeat of Congress.

In Ward No 69, an independent candidate (BJP rebel) has won, while the number of votes secured by Congress and AIMIM candidates together was more than the votes bagged by the winner. After the results, family members of the AIMIM candidate alleged that relatives of the Congress candidate attacked them, blaming them for the Congress’ defeat.

Defeating three Congress candidates, finishing second in three wards, and eating into Congress votes to facilitate the victory of independents in two wards, the MIM certainly created hurdles for the Congress in its quest to wrest power from the saffron party in Hubballi-Dharwad Palike. 

Though Congress leaders allege that the AIMIM is the B team of the BJP, they admit that it has prevented the Congress candidates from winning in several wards.

Belagavi and Kalaburagi

In Belagavi City Corporation (BCC), MIM fielded seven candidates and managed to open its account in Ward 18, where Shahidkhan Pathan defeated Congress’ Abdulkhader Gheewale by a margin of 52 votes. Pathan polled 949 votes against Gheewale’s 897 votes. 

The remaining MIM candidates, however, failed to make any impact on the outcome.

Interestingly, the MIM fared poorly in the Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike elections, where it was expected to make inroads. The party drew blank but managed a second-place finish in six wards, where Congress candidates crossed the line. 

The Congress, despite MIM's presence, has managed to secure 26 seats in 55-member strong Kalaburagi Palike.

News Network
September 13,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 13: A 30-year old man was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a five-year old girl near Natekal in Konaje police station limits in Mangaluru.

The accused has been identified as Arif Pasha, a daily wage worker hailing from Kalasipalya in Bengaluru. He is charged under the POCSO Act, police sources said.

The man allegedly lured the child to an isolated area under the pretext of giving her snacks on Sunday. But the girl ran out of fear from the place and cried for help. Hearing the cries, one of the passers-by reached her and got to know the reason.

The man, with the help of local people, later caught the accused from the area and handed him over to police, sources said.

News Network
August 30,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 30: Karnataka Minister Govind Karjol Monday said the state government will try to give permission to Sarvajanik Ganeshotsava as per the Covid guidelines.

"Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava is a very big festival. We have been celebrating it from time immemorial from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. It is also celebrated in a big way in Belagavi, after Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra. Therefore, we will try to give permission to Ganesha Utsav according to Covid guidelines," he told reporters in Belagavi.

Many Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals across Karnataka are in a dilemma as there is no clarity from the government on installing Ganesh idols in public places.

Many Sarvajanik Ganesha mandals are waiting for clarity from the government to book the idols and kickstart preparations for setting up pandals.

A decision in this regard is expected to be made public by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the evening. He is scheduled to hold a meeting beginning at 4 pm.

"A final decision on giving permission to the Utsava will be taken by the chief minister," Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

He said no government likes to ban any festival celebrations, but the situation is bad due to Coronavirus. "Therefore, in accordance with the prevailing situation, the government will take a decision on allowing Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava," Sudhakar said.

Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council, said the government should permit Sarvajanik Ganesha Utsava and it will be inappropriate if they ban it.

However, there must be a ban on gambling and merry-making at Sarvajanik Ganesha pandals, he said.

Sri Ram Sene president Pramod Muthalik threatened to stage sit-in dharnas if the government imposes a ban on the Utsava.

He, however, did not demand for holding Ganesha rallies or conducting concerts during the festival period.

"The government can allow people to take darshan of Ganesha. We are also demanding distribution of prasada and theertha as well," he said.

ikku
 - 
Tuesday, 31 Aug 2021

Why Govt wants to give permission for ganeshutsav.. when there is threat of coming 3rd wave which is dangerous than 1st and 2nd.
FOR EID there is restrictions and for Hindu festivals no restrictions.
As In Eid there is no gatherings like Hindus festivals.
Govt. should think again

