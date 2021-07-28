  1. Home
Mangaluru: Head constable arrested under POCSO Act

News Network
July 28, 2021

Managluru, July 28: A policeman attached to Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction has been arrested under POCSO Act following a complaint from Child Welfare Committee (CWC). 

The head constable rank police is facing the charge of behaving indecently by sending lewd messages to the mobile phone number of a minor girl, said City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar to mediapersons in Mangaluru.

The victim along with her parents had been to a police station to file a complaint pertaining to a case recently.

The head constable, who had collected the phone number of the minor girl, started sending lewd messages to the victim and was behaving indecently. Based on the available evidence, the police staff has been booked and arrested, said the Commissioner.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 14,2021

Mangaluru /Madikeri, Jul 14: With heavy rains lashing the catchment area of River Kumaradhara in Karnataka, the inflow of water to the river increased and the bathing ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple was inundated on Wednesday.

The intermittent rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and in the catchment area of the river had increased the water level. The river is in spate.

With the increase in water level and submerging of the bathing ghat, the devotees visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple were allowed to carry out ‘theerthasnana’ on the bank of the river itself.

A vented dam near the bathing ghat in Subrahmanya too has been inundated. Home Guards and police personnel have been stationed at the bathing ghat to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

In the meantime, intermittent rain continued to lash the district. Since April 1, 3,694 electricity poles and 194 transformers have been damaged in the district.

About 50.45-km road and five culverts too have been damaged following rain since April in the district. A total of 62 houses were fully damaged and 332 houses have been partially damaged in the district since April.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district administration has issued an orange alert with heavy rains expected during the next two days. The rains lashing out since last two days with normal life affected.

With previous three years of experience the district administration already taken all precautionary measures across the district besides NDRF team deployed at sensitive places particularly in hilly regions.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 26,2021

Mangaluru, Jul 26: With the government of Karnataka permitting performance of all rituals associated with places of worship and prayers, religious tourism received a boost with people thronging temples in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday.

There was brisk sale of fruits, flowers and other puja articles outside the places of worship on Monday. Taxi operators, public transport operators and those in the hospitality industry now are expecting decent generation of income post the COVID-19 second wave.

Following an order on Saturday, Principal Secretary and Member Secretary of State Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority N. Manjunatha Prasad permitted all places of worship to perform all activities by strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and standard operating procedures.

He has, however, barred holding of jatras, temple festivals, processions and congregations.

Heavy footfall was seen at prominent pilgrim centres in the two districts, including Kollur Mookambika Temple, Anegudde Vinayaka Temple, Sri Durgaparameshwari Temples at Kamalashile and Mandarthi and Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, all in Udupi district; Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, Kadri Manjunatha Temple, Sri Mangaladevi Temple, Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple, Dharmasthala Manjunatha Temple and Sowthadka Mahaganapati Temple, all in Dakshina Kannada district.

Devotees offered prayers in their respective churches in these districts. Rev. Fr. Vijay Lobo, public relations officer of Mangaluru Diocese, said that routine rituals have commenced in churches.

A spokesperson of Mangaladevi Temple said that the temple administration has decided to offer all 30 sevas at the temple from Monday. “All sevas for the deity will be available from Monday. There will be no Baliharana, chariot procession and other sevas that lead to congregation. There will be no weekly annadaanam either,” he said.

News Network
July 24,2021

Bengaluru, July 24: As he stares at his possible exit, B S Yediyurappa on Saturday said he had to face several challenges from the day he took charge as the Chief Minister, but is satisfied that he has made honest efforts to better the lives of the people.

The Chief Minister also said that he feels proud to have paid back to the people of Shivamogga district and his Shikaripura constituency, by ensuring its all-round development. He was speaking after virtually inaugurating projects worth Rs 1,074 crore and laying the foundation for various projects worth Rs 560 crore in Shivamogga district, from his home office here.

"I am satisfied that in the last two years we put maximum efforts for the development of Shivamogga district. The projects that are being inaugurated are evidence for it. I feel proud to say that through all-round development, I have made honest efforts to pay back to the people of Shivamogga district, and more specifically Shikaripura taluk, which gave me political birth," Yediyurappa said.

"From the day I took charge as the Chief Minister till now, I had to face several challenges like natural disasters that the state had never faced in the past and the corona pandemic, which ravaged lives. Now once again there is a flood like situation," Yediyurappa noted.

Stating that he has spoken to Deputy Commissioners of eight districts, including Shivamogga, and directed them to take up relief and rescue works, he said "I'm satisfied that despite all these (challenges), I have been able to take steps to improve the living standard of the people and their financial position. ...I thank the people for their support in facing the challenges."

Indicating that Monday might be his last day in office, Yediyurappa had recently said that based on the instructions that the central leaders will give him on July 25, he will begin "his work" from July 26. His government will complete two years in office on July 26.

Yediyurappa, who began his political career as Purasabha president in Shikaripura, was first elected to the Legislative Assembly from Shikaripura in 1983 and went on to win eight times from there. The Chief Minister's elder son B Y Raghavendra is the MP from Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Pointing out various initiatives on infrastructure development, irrigation works to provide water to farms, filling up of lakes in Shivamogga, among others, Yediyurappa expressed confidence that the irrigation projects taken up in the district would change the financial condition of the farmers in the days to come.

Noting that Shivamogga airport work at Sogane village was under progress, he said the Rs 384 crore airport is viable for operating Airbus aircraft and would also benefit neighbouring districts in terms of tourism, industries and employment generation. The airport will start operations by next April, he added.

Ahmed Ali Kulai
 - 
Sunday, 25 Jul 2021

Step mother treatment to other parts of Karnataka

