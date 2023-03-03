Mangaluru: HIF India launches free ambulance service

Mangaluru: The medical cell of HIF India, Mangaluru, launched its new ambulance service in a simple programme held at Masjid Al-Ehsan, Vaslane on 3rd March.
Chief guests Mohammad Naeem Chara from Indore, Director of AK Group of Companies Niaz AK, and entrepreneur Basha Hasanabba jointly inaugurated the launching service.
Another chief guest Riyaz Bava, director of Bava Fish Meal, in his address said that HIF is working in a very systematic manner, he wished that more social programs would be conducted by HIF, which are very much commendable.
HIF India, which has been doing social work fulfilling various social oriented services for last 10 years, has now started the new free ambulance service.
The organization is providing free medical equipment to the patients like wheel chair, walker, medicated cot (bed), oxygen cylinder, oxygen concentrator, oximeter, etc. under rotation basis. Besides conducting blood donation camps twice a year, free medical check up camps have been conducted for orphan needy children.
HIF India co-ordinator Rizwan Pandeshwar said that the free ambulance service will operate within a radius of 50 kilometers with Mangalore as the hub.
HIF India President, Nazim AK presided over the program.
Masjid ul Ehsan Khateeb Maulana Tayyab performed the Dua. On the same occasion, the service of Marhoom S. M Bashir and his concern for the community was remembered.
HIF secratary Adil Parvez compeered the program and delivered vote of thanks.
