Mangaluru: HIF India’s blood donation drive on Feb 2 amidst blood shortage

In response to the ongoing blood shortage in Mangaluru, HIF India - Medical Cell is taking a proactive step by organizing a Blood Donation Camp. This initiative aims to support local blood banks and provide essential medical aid to those in need of urgent transfusions.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 2nd February 2025

Time: 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Venue: HIF Auditorium, Masjid-Ul-Ehsan, Vaslane 1st Cross, Mangalore

The participation of Mangaluru’s residents is crucial in making this event a success. Blood donation is a simple yet impactful way to contribute to society, and every drop donated can save multiple lives.

Special Arrangements for Women

To ensure the comfort and privacy of female donors, separate arrangements have been made, encouraging their participation in this noble cause.

Call for Action

HIF India - Medical Cell urges all eligible citizens to step forward and take part in this lifesaving initiative. Your single act of generosity can make a significant difference to those in need.

For further inquiries, please contact: +91 6366 296 133