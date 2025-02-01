  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: HIF India’s blood donation drive on Feb 2 amidst blood shortage

Mangaluru: HIF India’s blood donation drive on Feb 2 amidst blood shortage

News Network
February 1, 2025

hifindia.jpg

In response to the ongoing blood shortage in Mangaluru, HIF India - Medical Cell is taking a proactive step by organizing a Blood Donation Camp. This initiative aims to support local blood banks and provide essential medical aid to those in need of urgent transfusions.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 2nd February 2025

Time: 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Venue: HIF Auditorium, Masjid-Ul-Ehsan, Vaslane 1st Cross, Mangalore

The participation of Mangaluru’s residents is crucial in making this event a success. Blood donation is a simple yet impactful way to contribute to society, and every drop donated can save multiple lives.

Special Arrangements for Women

To ensure the comfort and privacy of female donors, separate arrangements have been made, encouraging their participation in this noble cause.

Call for Action

HIF India - Medical Cell urges all eligible citizens to step forward and take part in this lifesaving initiative. Your single act of generosity can make a significant difference to those in need.

For further inquiries, please contact: +91 6366 296 133

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 18,2025

Sullia, Jan 18: In a shocking incident, a man shot his wife dead during a fit of rage over a minor argument and later took his own life by consuming poison. The heartbreaking event unfolded late Friday night in Kodimajalu in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The accused, identified as Ramachandra Gowda alias Chandra (53), used his licensed firearm to commit the crime. His wife, Vinoda (43), tragically lost her life in the incident.

On the fateful night, Ramachandra reportedly started an argument with his family after dinner over a trivial matter. The heated exchange escalated, and in a fit of uncontrollable anger, he allegedly aimed his firearm at his elder son, Prashanth. Vinoda intervened to prevent the attack, attempting to wrest the gun from Ramachandra.

However, enraged by her intervention, Ramachandra turned the gun on Vinoda and shot her, leaving her dead on the spot. Overwhelmed by the gravity of his actions, he consumed acid, commonly used for rubber processing, to end his own life.

Based on Prashanth’s statement, a case has been registered at the Sullia police station. The tragic sequence of events has left the village in shock and mourning, raising concerns about the unchecked escalation of domestic disputes.

This devastating incident underscores the importance of addressing domestic tensions before they spiral into irreversible tragedies.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 18,2025

kadabaaccident.jpg

Kadaba, Jan 18: In a heartrending incident, a 16-year-old student lost his life on Friday, January 18, after the motorbike he was riding skidded off the road and plunged into a culvert on the Dharmasthala–Mardhala–Subrahmanya state highway near Gargaspal, Peradka. 

The accident spot falls under the Noojibaltila gram panchayat in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The victim, Ashish, a tenth-grade student from a private school in Peradka, was the beloved son of Vishwanath of Hosamane Kaana in Noojibaltila village. His untimely demise has left his parents and sibling in profound grief.

The accident occurred during Ashish’s routine commute to school. Despite the swift intervention of a local resident, Sridhar, who rushed him to a private hospital in Kadaba, medical efforts could not save him. A case has been registered at the Kadaba police station.

The culvert where the accident happened has long been criticized by locals for its flawed and unsafe design. Numerous accidents have reportedly occurred at this spot, prompting repeated appeals from residents for immediate rectification. Community members have once again called upon authorities to prioritize repairs to prevent further tragedies.

Responding to the incident, Kadaba tahsildar Prabhakar Khajure underscored the importance of curbing underage driving. He directed the police department to take stringent action against minors found operating vehicles and cautioned parents about the serious consequences of providing vehicles to underage children.

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the pressing need for both infrastructural improvements and stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to safeguard young lives.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 1,2025

hifindia.jpg

In response to the ongoing blood shortage in Mangaluru, HIF India - Medical Cell is taking a proactive step by organizing a Blood Donation Camp. This initiative aims to support local blood banks and provide essential medical aid to those in need of urgent transfusions.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 2nd February 2025

Time: 9:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Venue: HIF Auditorium, Masjid-Ul-Ehsan, Vaslane 1st Cross, Mangalore

The participation of Mangaluru’s residents is crucial in making this event a success. Blood donation is a simple yet impactful way to contribute to society, and every drop donated can save multiple lives.

Special Arrangements for Women

To ensure the comfort and privacy of female donors, separate arrangements have been made, encouraging their participation in this noble cause.

Call for Action

HIF India - Medical Cell urges all eligible citizens to step forward and take part in this lifesaving initiative. Your single act of generosity can make a significant difference to those in need.

For further inquiries, please contact: +91 6366 296 133

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.