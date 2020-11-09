Mangaluru: Mayor leads drive against shops, restaurants without trade license

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Officials of Mangaluru City Corporation led by Mayor Diwakar today launched a drive against shops, restaurants and other business premises that carry out business without obtaining trade license from the city corporation.
The team visited restaurants, fruit stalls, eateries and shops in the city. Officials verified building license, trade license and other documents pertaining to buildings and shops.
Diwakar said that shops and buildings that continue without license will be shut down. “We have commenced a drive to check the building license and trade license of shops in the city. The commissioner will initiate action to shut down buildings and shops in case they don’t have valid license,” Diwakar said.
He added that the city corporation has received several complaints of building contractors encroaching public places including roads and footpaths in the city.
“Buildings are constructed on encroached public places and they are used for various purposes. Pedestrians are facing difficulties due to the encroachment of footpaths and people are not able to park their vehicles. In the wake of complaints from the public, I have directed officials of the revenue and town planning departments to act immediately. Officials have been directed to vacate all such encroachments in the city immediately,” Diwakar said.
