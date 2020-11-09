  1. Home
Mangaluru: Mayor leads drive against shops, restaurants without trade license

coastaldigest.com news network
November 8, 2020

Mangaluru, Nov 8: Officials of Mangaluru City Corporation led by Mayor Diwakar today launched a drive against shops, restaurants and other business premises that carry out business without obtaining trade license from the city corporation.

The team visited restaurants, fruit stalls, eateries and shops in the city. Officials verified building license, trade license and other documents pertaining to buildings and shops.

Diwakar said that shops and buildings that continue without license will be shut down. “We have commenced a drive to check the building license and trade license of shops in the city. The commissioner will initiate action to shut down buildings and shops in case they don’t have valid license,” Diwakar said.

He added that the city corporation has received several complaints of building contractors encroaching public places including roads and footpaths in the city. 

“Buildings are constructed on encroached public places and they are used for various purposes. Pedestrians are facing difficulties due to the encroachment of footpaths and people are not able to park their vehicles. In the wake of complaints from the public, I have directed officials of the revenue and town planning departments to act immediately. Officials have been directed to vacate all such encroachments in the city immediately,” Diwakar said.

News Network
October 27,2020

sudhakar.JPG

Bengaluru, Oct 27: Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed confidence that that a vaccine for COVID-19 would be available early in 2021 and said the government would ensure that it reaches every nook and corner of the state after its launch.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with AstraZeneca Managing Director Gagan Singh Bedi, he said the first phase of trials of the vaccine were encouraging. "The first phase trial of the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca has been completed and has shown encouraging results.

The second and third phase trials are underway," he said. The Minister said Bedi had told him that the company, which was trying to launch the vaccine in the initial months of 2021, had the capacity to supply a billion doses. Once it came out in the market, the Karnataka government would ensure that it was made available "in every nook and corner of the state," he said.

The first set of people to get it would be the Covid frontline warriors like doctors, nurses and paramedics, followed by elderly people with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women and children, the minister said. To a question, he said the results of the first phase trial were encouraging, with 56 people who were administered the vaccine developing antigens, which has remained intact in them since then.

"We need to wait for six months to see whether the antigens are maintained," Sudhakar said. To a question on the price of the vaccine, he said he did not wish to get into the "controversy" over it and would leave it to the discretion of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He however, maintained that the state had been conducting tests and providing treatment free of cost. "Our government is committed to public health.

We will make sure it reaches all," Sudhakar said. Members of the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, as also senior officials and experts on the subject were present during the meeting, the minister said.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 2,2020

accident.JPG

Puttur, Nov 2: A boy lost his life and two others suffered injuries after a speeding car hit them today near Darbe bypass in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

It is learnt that two children and a woman were waking on the left-hand side of the road when the Kerala-registered Maruti Swift car knocked them down.

All three pedestrians were immediately rushed to the hospital. However, the 9-year-old boy among them breathed his last due to excessive bleeding.

The condition of another child is said to be critical and he has been shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Puttur.

After hitting the pedestrians, the car returned back to the road and rammed into a Maruti S-Cross car causing severe damage.

A case has been registered at the jurisdictional police station and investigaions are on.

News Network
November 3,2020

ravi.JPG

Bengaluru, Nov 3: Karnataka Tourism Minister and BJP national general secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday said a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage will be enacted in the state.

He said the government will not remain silent when 'Jihadis' strip the dignity of women in the state. The statement comes days after the Allahabad High Court held that conversion of religion for the purpose of marriage was illegal.

Earlier, BJP-ruled states UP, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh had announced their intention to introduce legal provisions against 'love jihad'.

"On the lines of Allahabad High Court's order, Karnataka will enact a law banning religious conversions for the sake of marriage. We will not remain silent when Jihadis strip the dignity of our sisters," Ravi tweeted.

He said any one involved in any act of conversion shall face severe and swift punishment.

The Allahabad High Court in its order on October 31 said that religious conversion just for the sake of marriage was not valid. The court made the remark while dismissing a plea by a newly married couple in Uttar Pradesh that had approached it to direct police and the woman's father not to disturb their marital life.

In the petition, it was stated that the couple got married in July this year, but family members of the woman were interfering in their marital life.

