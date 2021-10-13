  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Minority Corporation manager held over harassment charges

Mangaluru: Minority Corporation manager held over harassment charges

News Network
October 14, 2021

Mangaluru, Oct 14: The police have arrested the Dakshina Kannada district manager of Karnataka Minority Development Corporation on charge of sexually harassing a female colleague.

The accused is M Farooq 47. A 19-year-old female staff, who was working with the accused, had lodged complaint against him with the Pandeshwar women’s police station.

The complainant claimed that the accused used to harass her and ask her to send her nude photos on WhatsApp. She also claimed that he molested her recently. Subsequently the girl quit the job and approached police. 

The accused is booked under IPC 354a, 364d and 506. 

News Network
October 3,2021

Mysuru, Oct 3: Karnataka Minister and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa on Sunday said the Congress will split into two before the next assembly election as the party is divided over caste census report.

"People are watching the tussle between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah over caste census report. Before the next assembly elections, Congress will split into two. There is no doubt about it, jot it down," he told media here.

Both Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily have different views on caste census reports, he said.

"Shivakumar and Veerappa Moily had asked Congress leaders to exercise restraint until the report is made public," he said.

If Siddaramaiah was concerned about dalits and backward classes, he would have released the caste census report when he was the Chief Minister, the Minister said.

There is no point in Siddaramaiah blaming former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for not releasing the report, because in the capacity of coordination committee chairman of the JDS-Congress coalition government, he could have demanded withdrawal of support to the government, Eshwarappa said.

"Siddaramaiah wants to hang on to power and at the same time, does not want to speak about the matter when necessary. This will not work. The only aim of Siddaramaiah is to hang on to power, not more than that," he said.

He said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should tell people "why the Congress lost election in the state, though the party had a majority".

The party lost because top leaders like former deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Siddaramaiah fought among themselves for the coveted post of chief minister, he said.

"Except fighting among themselves, Congress leaders did not do anything for Dalits and Backward Castes in the state," Eshwarappa said.

Now, Siddaramaiah is talking about launching a stir, asking the state government to release the caste census report, when people know that he did not say a word on it in the just concluded assembly session, he said.

Because of neglecting Backwards Castes and Dalits, Siddaramaiah did not win the last Chamundeshwari election and save his Chief Minister's seat, Eshwarappa said.

Even at the Centre the Congress is in tatters and under this circumstance, BJP is the only party which gives hope to the people of the country, he said.

"Group of 23 leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad have been requesting Sonia Gandhi to convene a meeting for overhauling the Congress party's structure, but it is not being heeded to. Why is the meeting not being called?

"In these circumstances, BJP is the only hope for the country, and people also have appreciated Modi's work. In the coming days, good work will be further continued," he added.

Replying to a question on Congress trying to woo 20 of the BJP MLAs, Eshwarappa said both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar should be shifted to mental asylum for dreaming big.

"Siddaramaiah has the craze of becoming Chief Minister. Shivakumar has the craze for buying out BJP MLAs. These two crazy leaders should be admitted to a mental asylum," he said.

Kannadiga
 - 
Monday, 4 Oct 2021

What about currency counting machine hope during rss bjp regime still counting going on.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 13,2021

CM.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today indirectly defended the immoral rowdyism (also dubbed as moral policing or immoral policing) saying that actions that hurt sentiments of the society would naturally trigger reactions. 

Replying to questions of media persons after landing at Mangaluru International Airport, the CM termed the ‘immoral rowdyism’ a very “sensitive issue”. 

The statement comes in the wake of a series of incidents of immoral rowdyism in Mangaluru and other parts of coastal Karnataka wherein saffron outfits target young men and women over inter-faith friendship. 

“We all should be responsible citizens while living in a society. It is also our responsibility not to hurt the sentiments of the society. If someone’s action hurts the sentiments, then there will be reaction too,” he said.

He said that the young generation should not shun morality and moral values in the society. “Morality is very essential for peace in the family and society. Otherwise there will be adverse reactions,” he explained. 

News Network
October 8,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 8: Officers of Mangaluru Customs at Mangalore International Airport (MIA) seized 920 grams of 24-carat purity gold from a passenger on Friday.

According to officials, the value of the seized gold is Rs 43.88 lakh. It was in the possession of a passenger hailing from Kasargod, who arrived from Dubai by Air India Express flight IX 384. 

The gold was concealed in powder form inside a specially stitched pocket in the underwear worn by the passenger. A case has been registered.
 
It may be recalled that the officials had seized 201-200-gram gold from a passenger on October 2 and 310 grams of gold worth Rs 14.69 lakh from a passenger on September 28.

