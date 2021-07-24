  1. Home
Mangaluru-Mumbai train services restored as floods recede

News Network
July 24, 2021

Mangaluru, Jul 24: Train services between Mangaluru-Mumbai line via Konkan Railway network, affected owing to incessant rains, were restored early Saturday morning.

A statement issued by Konkan Railway Corporation here said the track-fit certificate for the affected stretch between Kamthe and Chiplun stations in Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra was given at 0345 hrs. Normal traffic was restored thereafter, it said.

Normal services were affected on the Mumbai line since Friday morning as River Vashishti was flowing above the danger mark on the railway bridge between Kamthe and Chiplun following heavy rains. Later, entire Chiplun town was submerged in flood waters on Saturday. After the floods receded, KRCL authorities restored stretches of the affected track to facilitate restoration of services.

Several trains between Mangaluru-Mumbai and Kerala-Mumbai and further North, were either cancelled or diverted on alternative routes since Friday following the disruption of traffic.

News Network
July 12,2021

Two youths reportedly drowned while swimming in the Arabian Sea in Murudeshwar, a pilgrimage centre in Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Manjunath (26), Manikanta (35), natives of Masur, Shikaripur taluk in Shivamogga.

The body of Manjunath has been found and the search is on for the body of Manikanta.

Local fishermen rescued Chandan and Praveen. They had been to Murudeshwar on a tour from Shivamogga district.

Following heavy rains, the tourism department banned swimming on the right side of the temple.

The four youths got into the sea for swimming from the left side of the temple violating the norms.

Murudeshwar police have registered a case. 

News Network
July 10,2021

Udupi, Jul 10: A man who sent a death note by post after going missing from Baikady in Brahmavar two days ago, was found dead on Saturday, police said. His body was found floating in the Uppur river near Santhekatte.

According to police, locals saw Sridhar Mayya's (60) body and informed the police who later arrived sent it for post-mortem.

Mayya, who was residing near Kameshwar Temple in Baikady village, had left home on the evening of July 8 to Chikkamagaluru in connection with a court case. He had then told his daughter that he would return in four days.

After his departure, a registered letter reportedly written by him and addressed to the Temple President was received by the temple. In the letter he had said he was dejected in life due to health problems. He had also written that he himself was responsible for his death.

Later, his family members had lodged a complaint with the Brahmavar police.

News Network
July 14,2021

Mangaluru, July 14: Police in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada have stepped up surveillance at border areas in the wake of rising covid-19 cases and Delta variant being spotted in the neighbouring Kasargod district.

Mangaluru DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that surveillance will be further strengthened in coming days. 

Home Minister during a video conference has directed to step up measures at the border. In Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction, along with check post at Talapady, check posts have been set up at Nethilapadavu, Narya Cross, Nandarapadpu, Mudungarkatte, Taudugoli in Konaje and Ullal police station jurisdiction. 

Under the guidance of the SI of each police station under these check posts, four to five police personnel will work in shifts with officials from the health department to carry out screening round the clock.

Railway police also helped set up at railway stations in Mangaluru. Those who travel daily to Mangaluru from Kerala (students and others for jobs), should undergo RT-PCR test once in 14 days which will be considered as a pass.  Unnecessary movement at the border areas will be checked. 

The bus service to Kerala from DK has not commenced yet. Once it does, surveillance will continue. A negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate are mandatory for arriving in Karnataka, he added.

“We will ensure that there will be no inconveniences met to the parents accompanying students from bordering district for SSLC examination centres in Mangaluru. The exams will be held on July 19 and 23.  The parents accompanying their wards arriving from Kerala to Mangaluru during the SSLC examinations will not face any kind of inconvenience at the check posts.  

For the next 15 days, we will strictly monitor people coming to Karnataka.”  Shankar said, who along with DCP Dinesh Kumar visited the check post at Talapady, to review the arrangement on Tuesday.

In Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction, 10 inter-state check posts have been set up to strengthen surveillance at the border. The check posts are situated at Saradka, Salethur, Kanyana in Vittal police station jurisdiction, Menala, Swarga, Sullia Padavu in Puttur Rural station limits and Muroor, Mandekolu, Baddadka and Kannadithodu in Sullia station limits, said DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane.

He said that in case of necessity, Rapid Antigen Tests and swabs will be collected for RT-PCR tests at the border.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Kasargod district is 13.2 per cent, which has raised concern in Dakshina Kannada. Accordingly, a review meeting chaired by District -in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday had resolved not to start bus services from DK to Kerala for a week. 

