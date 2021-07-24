Mangaluru-Mumbai train services restored as floods recede

Mangaluru, Jul 24: Train services between Mangaluru-Mumbai line via Konkan Railway network, affected owing to incessant rains, were restored early Saturday morning.

A statement issued by Konkan Railway Corporation here said the track-fit certificate for the affected stretch between Kamthe and Chiplun stations in Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra was given at 0345 hrs. Normal traffic was restored thereafter, it said.

Normal services were affected on the Mumbai line since Friday morning as River Vashishti was flowing above the danger mark on the railway bridge between Kamthe and Chiplun following heavy rains. Later, entire Chiplun town was submerged in flood waters on Saturday. After the floods receded, KRCL authorities restored stretches of the affected track to facilitate restoration of services.

Several trains between Mangaluru-Mumbai and Kerala-Mumbai and further North, were either cancelled or diverted on alternative routes since Friday following the disruption of traffic.