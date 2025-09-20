Mangaluru Police Intensify Crackdown on Social Media Misuse

Mangaluru, Sept 20: Police in the coastal Karnataka districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are escalating their efforts to combat the misuse of social media platforms, registering numerous cases and making several arrests in recent days. The concerted action is aimed at curbing the spread of inflammatory, derogatory, and false content that has the potential to disrupt communal harmony and public order.

Authorities have been actively monitoring platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for content that could incite violence or create enmity between different communities. In one of the most recent cases, a man was arrested by Mangaluru City's CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) crime police for operating a provocative Instagram page.

The police commissioner stated that the individual was frequently changing his online identity to evade detection, but technical analysis led to his apprehension in Tamil Nadu.

This is part of a broader trend. Earlier this year, a founder of an online portal was arrested in Dakshina Kannada on charges of promoting enmity between groups through a social media post related to a stone-pelting incident during a festival procession. The police have also filed cases against individuals for making derogatory remarks against religious communities and for spreading fake news, often by sharing old videos or misinformation.

Police officials in both districts have issued advisories, urging the public to be cautious and to refrain from sharing unverified content. They have also warned that using fake profiles will not guarantee anonymity, as law enforcement is working with social media companies and international agencies to trace offenders.

This intensified action highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in the digital age, as they work to balance freedom of expression with the need to maintain peace and security.