  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru Police Intensify Crackdown on Social Media Misuse

Mangaluru Police Intensify Crackdown on Social Media Misuse

coastaldigest.com news network
September 20, 2025

Mangaluru, Sept 20: Police in the coastal Karnataka districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are escalating their efforts to combat the misuse of social media platforms, registering numerous cases and making several arrests in recent days. The concerted action is aimed at curbing the spread of inflammatory, derogatory, and false content that has the potential to disrupt communal harmony and public order.

Authorities have been actively monitoring platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp for content that could incite violence or create enmity between different communities. In one of the most recent cases, a man was arrested by Mangaluru City's CEN (Cyber, Economic and Narcotics) crime police for operating a provocative Instagram page.

The police commissioner stated that the individual was frequently changing his online identity to evade detection, but technical analysis led to his apprehension in Tamil Nadu.

This is part of a broader trend. Earlier this year, a founder of an online portal was arrested in Dakshina Kannada on charges of promoting enmity between groups through a social media post related to a stone-pelting incident during a festival procession. The police have also filed cases against individuals for making derogatory remarks against religious communities and for spreading fake news, often by sharing old videos or misinformation.

Police officials in both districts have issued advisories, urging the public to be cautious and to refrain from sharing unverified content. They have also warned that using fake profiles will not guarantee anonymity, as law enforcement is working with social media companies and international agencies to trace offenders.

This intensified action highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in the digital age, as they work to balance freedom of expression with the need to maintain peace and security.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 17,2025

padur.jpg

Udupi: The coastal district is set to make history as Padur in Udupi will soon house India’s first private strategic petroleum reserve (SPR). Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has won the government bid to design, build, and operate the massive underground oil storage facility with a capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes (MMT).

The project, estimated at ₹5,700 crore, will be developed on a 214-acre site in Padur, where a government-run SPR of equal size already exists. Once operational, the reserve will be capable of storing enough crude oil to help strengthen India’s energy security and reduce its dependence on volatile global markets.

How the Project Was Awarded

The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL), a government-owned body, floated the tender in December 2024. Megha Engineering reportedly outbid two competitors by seeking viability gap funding (VGF) slightly below the ceiling of ₹3,420 crore (60% of the project cost).

The winning bidder will not only construct the underground cavern but also finance, develop, operate, and manage the facility under a long-term concession agreement. ISPRL is expected to sign the deal soon and formally hand over the land for construction.

A Boost to India’s Oil Security

At present, India’s total strategic oil storage stands at 5.33 MMT, spread across Visakhapatnam (1.33 MMT), Mangalore (1.5 MMT), and Padur (2.5 MMT). These facilities together provide just 8–9 days of crude import cover—far less than the reserves held by the United States (727 million barrels) and China (1,200 million barrels).

The new Padur project will add significantly to India’s capacity, bringing the total closer to meeting long-term targets. Once complete, the facility will be operated by Megha Engineering for 60 years.

Dual Role: Business and National Safeguard

Under the terms of the agreement, Megha Engineering will be able to lease storage capacity to oil companies or the government and also trade crude oil stored in the reserve. While leasing offers steady revenue, trading carries greater financial risk.

However, the government will retain first rights over the stored oil during emergencies, ensuring the facility doubles as both a commercial asset and a national safeguard.

The project also includes construction of pipeline and port-linked infrastructure to enable crude loading and unloading. Filling the reserve with crude oil is expected to cost around ₹11,020 crore ($1.25 billion) at current global prices.

A Long-Term Vision

The Union Cabinet had approved private participation in SPRs back in 2018, paving the way for the Padur project in Udupi and another planned reserve at Chandikhol in Odisha.

With a five-year timeline, the Udupi facility is poised to play a key role in India’s energy resilience strategy, placing the coastal Karnataka district at the center of a critical national security project.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 12,2025

Bengaluru: The Congress government in Karnataka is weighing a decision on whether to upload details of all unencumbered Waqf properties to the Union government’s newly launched UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development) portal, developed under the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The Act mandates a centralised portal for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s administration had earlier opposed the Bill, even passing a resolution against it in the Assembly in March.

However, on Thursday, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Waqf Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan held discussions on uploading property details.
“A direction has come from the Union government on making entries of Waqf properties in the centralised portal. This will be examined. We have asked the Revenue and Minority Welfare secretaries to discuss it,” Gowda said.

Sources said Khan urged Gowda to instruct revenue officials to facilitate uploading. “The State government feels there’s no harm in uploading details of legally clear Waqf properties,” a source added.

Karnataka has 48,148 Waqf properties, including mosques, madrasas, khabrastans, Idgahs, Dargahs, and Ashoorkhanas. The Board faces 4,173 cases of encroachment, spanning 12,458 acres and 2.39 crore sq ft. So far, only 185 cases of encroachment have been cleared, recovering 371 acres.

In December 2024, Minister Khan told the Assembly that the State Waqf Board once held 1.28 lakh acres, but only 36,000 acres remain today. Large chunks were lost to the Karnataka Inam Abolition Act (47,263 acres), the Karnataka Land Reforms Act (23,620 acres), government acquisitions (3,000 acres), and private encroachments (17,969 acres) — with 95% of usurpers being Muslims themselves.

The BJP, which had launched a sharp campaign during the Waqf (Amendment) Bill debate, had accused the Congress government of allowing farmlands to be wrongly marked as Waqf property.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 14,2025

Mangaluru: The Savayava Krishika Grahaka Balaga has launched a campaign to create awareness among parents—especially mothers—on the importance of healthy eating for children.

Organising secretary K Ratnakar Kulai said the initiative was born out of a study he conducted in schools over the past few months, where he observed students’ eating habits. The findings showed that many children depend heavily on junk food, prompting the Balaga to design a training programme for parents.

As part of the effort, a model training session was held recently. “We interacted with at least 100 students from classes VII to X in the last few months. Based on our observations, we felt the need to guide parents. Small groups of mothers will be trained to prepare simple, healthy dishes such as tambuli and unde, along with tiffin-friendly items,” Ratnakar explained.

The first training saw the participation of about 60 people, of whom 10 will serve as resource persons in future sessions. The Balaga also plans to release a handbook on healthy eating.

Ratnakar expressed concern that even school canteens were selling junk food, and some class VII students were already consuming antacids. “This is worrying. We want to encourage parents to rediscover traditional remedies and healthier food options. At a time when even parents enjoy junk food, we are working to rebuild healthier habits,” he said.

To spread the campaign further, the Balaga team plans to collaborate with organisations and associations and is open to giving live demonstrations on preparing healthy meals.

The group, which has long encouraged people to grow vegetables, flowers, ornamental and medicinal plants, is also holding a plant sale. Members will put up plants from their own gardens for sale on September 14 and 28, at the weekly market on Panje Mangesh Rao Road, Hampankatta, from 7am to 10am.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.