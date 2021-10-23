  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Saffron outfits drop protest plan as temple attacker turns out to be a Hindu

Mangaluru: Saffron outfits drop protest plan as temple attacker turns out to be a Hindu

coastaldigest.com news network
October 22, 2021

temple.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 22: The city police have arrested a man, who allegedly attempted to burgle a temple and damaged idols at Baikampady Industrial Area on the outskirts of the city. 

The arrested has been identified as Rohitashwa, a resident of Kulai area in Mangaluru. He was working in Baikampady as a labourer for the few years. 

The theft and desecration at the Hindu temple had come to light on October 17. This had led to mild communal tension in the region with saffron activists resorting to social media campaign to hold Muslims responsible for the incident. 

It is learnt that saffron outfits had also planned to stage a protest. However, the arrest of the accused in the case has forced them to drop the plan.  

According to the police, Rohitashwa had planned to steal gold, jewelry, and cash from the donation box. “When he could not get any of these, he resorted to damaging the idols placed inside the temple” Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar said.

The accused was produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Comments

Tuluvey
 - 
Friday, 22 Oct 2021

Rss day's nearing their communal plan was destroyed by the city police.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
October 13,2021

Newsroom, Oct 13: Officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are conducting searches at the houses of suspected Maoist sympathisers across south India. Sources said many houses were raided as part of operations conducted in 20 locations across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. 

Searches were carried out in five locations across Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka. In neighbouring Kerala, raids were held at Kannur, Wayanad and Thrissur. In Tamil Nadu, searches were held at Chennai, Theni, Salem, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri and Ramanathapuram.

The case pertains to the celebration held to mark CPI (Maoist) formation day in the forest near Nilambur in September 2016. NIA took over the case filed by Edakkara police in September 2017. 

According to Coimbatore police, who were part of the operation, searches were conducted in the house of Dinesh, a dentist in Puliyakulam, who was arrested by Kerala Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on February 4. The NIA also searched the residence of Danish alias Krishna near Sungam in Ramanathapuram. Danish was arrested in Attapadi in 2018 and charged under the UAPA Act in 13 cases in Kerala. Dinesh and Danish are jailed in Kerala.  

A raid was conducted at the house of A Santhoshkumar, who is a member of the Maoist movement and has been absconding since May 2014 near Pollachi. The family members of Santhosh were interrogated a few months ago. Searches were conducted at the house of brother of Maoist suspect A Kalidoss, in Sivaganga.

NIA listed 19 accused in the case, including Danish and Santhosh of TN. Three others were killed in encounters. Digital devices recovered from the suspects’  premises, said a press release.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 14,2021

Mangaluru, Oct 14: The police have arrested the Dakshina Kannada district manager of Karnataka Minority Development Corporation on charge of sexually harassing a female colleague.

The accused is M Farooq 47. A 19-year-old female staff, who was working with the accused, had lodged complaint against him with the Pandeshwar women’s police station.

The complainant claimed that the accused used to harass her and ask her to send her nude photos on WhatsApp. She also claimed that he molested her recently. Subsequently the girl quit the job and approached police. 

The accused is booked under IPC 354a, 364d and 506. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 22: The fee for undergraduate medical and dental courses in the state is likely to go up by 15% this academic year.

Sources in the Department of Medical Education said the government was mulling continuing the previous year's decision on fee hike. This means 15% hike for government seats and 25% for private seats. 

A meeting on the issue between the Medical Education minister and the private medical college representatives on Thursday was cancelled last minute as the minister was busy with his pre-scheduled engagements.

"It was the first meeting convened and it got cancelled. We have not officially received any requests from them about the fee hike, but the same will be discussed in the meeting with the minister and we are planning to decide on it in the first sitting itself," said an official from the Department of Medical Education. 

According to the sources, the private medical college managements are demanding  a hike of 25% to 30%. A representative of a private medical college from Bengaluru said, "The deemed-to-be universities and private universities have the privilege to charge around Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. We want the fee to be increased on par with them."

Officials said that this is the last year that the state government will bargain with the medical colleges. "From next year, the matter would be left to all-India level counseling by the Directorate General of Health Services, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Since this is the last year, in all probability, we are doing this, we might consider their demand and increase the fee in line with the previous year's agreement," added an official.

The existing fee structure for medical courses for government quota seats at a private medical college is Rs 1,28,746 and for private quota seats is Rs 9,81,956. This is as per the hike made during 2020-2021 academic year. 

Similarly, the fee in private dental colleges stands at Rs 83,356 and Rs 6,66,023 for government and private quota seats, respectively. 

It can be recalled that the fee for undergraduate medical courses has increased by 200% in the last 10 years. The fee charged during 2006-07 academic year for government quota seats at private medical colleges was Rs 42,000. 

In the academic year 2018-19, even the fees at government medical colleges increased significantly from Rs 16,700 to Rs 59,800.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.