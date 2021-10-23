Mangaluru: Saffron outfits drop protest plan as temple attacker turns out to be a Hindu

Mangaluru, Oct 22: The city police have arrested a man, who allegedly attempted to burgle a temple and damaged idols at Baikampady Industrial Area on the outskirts of the city.

The arrested has been identified as Rohitashwa, a resident of Kulai area in Mangaluru. He was working in Baikampady as a labourer for the few years.

The theft and desecration at the Hindu temple had come to light on October 17. This had led to mild communal tension in the region with saffron activists resorting to social media campaign to hold Muslims responsible for the incident.

It is learnt that saffron outfits had also planned to stage a protest. However, the arrest of the accused in the case has forced them to drop the plan.

According to the police, Rohitashwa had planned to steal gold, jewelry, and cash from the donation box. “When he could not get any of these, he resorted to damaging the idols placed inside the temple” Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar said.

The accused was produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody.