  Mangaluru: Senior advocate, activist Ilyas Ahmad Bawa passes away

Mangaluru: Senior advocate, activist Ilyas Ahmad Bawa passes away

May 7, 2021
May 7, 2021

Mangaluru, May 7: City based advocate and Islamic activist Ilyas Ahmad Bawa passed away today following a few days of illness. He was 80. 

By profession he was an advocate. He was also a strong advocate of the peaceful co-existence and communal harmony in the region as well as country. 

For several years he strived for the development of Muslim community. He promoted teachings of Quran and Sunnah. He contributed towards strengthening Salafi movement. 

He left behind his wife, son, daughters and a huge number of relatives, friends and well wishers.

April 24,2021
April 24,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 24: The government of Karnataka wants to impose a total lockdown in the state to control the spread of covid-19, but the people are against it, according to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar. 

“Experts are of the opinion that continuing the weekend lockdown throughout the week is the best. Even government wants to do the same. But, people don’t want it. People want everything to be let loose and that those who’re dying should continue dying,” he said. 

“All people should be responsible. The government alone cannot do everything. People should step out only if necessary. At least, they should wear masks,” Kumar said. 

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet on April 26 and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is reportedly going to solicit opinions from his ministers on imposing week-long lockdown-like restrictions. 

The Cabinet is also expected to decide on providing free vaccines to citizens. 

On April 20, the BS Yediyurappa administration stopped short of announcing a full-fledged lockdown, preferring instead night curfews and a weekend lockdown till May 4. These guidelines were issued soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised states to consider a lockdown as a last resort.

According to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, the state government wanted to impose a lockdown. “But this was changed after the PM’s address,” he claimed. 

On Friday, Karnataka recorded its highest single-day spike by logging 26,962 new cases in 24 hours. The number of active cases breached the two-lakh mark. Bengaluru Urban alone registered 16,662 new cases.

April 25,2021
April 25,2021

Mandya, Apr 25: JD(S) leader and Nagamangala MLA K Suresh Gowda has alleged that the death rate has increased as the Remdesivir medicines which were expired were administered on covid-19 patients as per the government order.

“The government has allowed administering the medicines that expired in January. The death rate has increased in Nagamangala also and a few patients complained about the issue,” he said.

The MLA said that the Health department officials claimed that the government had ordered to administer the old medicine for 12 months. 

“The government has been claiming that there is sufficient stock of Remdesivir. But, why has the government ordered the use of expired medicine? There is a rule to use expired medicine. But, the government is flouting the norms,” the MLA said.

May 5,2021
May 5,2021

Bengaluru, May 5: The Congress has expressed shock over BJP’s Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya listing out 17 only Muslim names, linking them with the alleged bed-blocking scam in Bengaluru's south municipal zone.

The Congress released the full list of employees working in the BBMP South zone war room handling distress calls for Covid-19.

 “There are 205 employees working in the BBMP south zone war room. But Tejasvi Surya chose to name 17 names of Muslims. This is a third-class, third-rated, gutter-class mentality,” Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain told reporters.

“These 205 people were outsourced by Crystal Infosystems & Services, which was recommended by a BJP minister. Is Tejasvi Surya blind? Of all the 205 people, he specifically 17 Muslims. Does he have any shame? Earlier, too, Tejasvi has shown this mindset with his ‘puncture-wallah’ comment, targeting ladies of a particular country saying they can’t get an orgasm and during the Tableeghi Jamaat issue he made several communal tweets,” Hussain said.

A video clip of Surya reading out the 17 Muslim names and MLAs Satish Reddy and Ravi Subramanya making “communal” comments have gone viral.

The Congress leader sought to know on what basis Surya named the 17 people. “Who is Tejasvi Surya? Is he an investigating officer? Who gave a clean chit to the other 188 people working in the war room? We need a vaccine not only for Covid-19, but also for the communalism in Tejasvi Surya,” he said, daring the BJP MP to also speak against the ‘failures’ of the B S Yediyurappa administration.

Congress spokesperson Brijesh Kalappa charged that three of the four BJP leaders who went public with their allegations on the bed-blocking scam belonged to one particular caste (Brahmins). “Tejasvi Surya himself runs a trust, which has been giving beds to people of their choice and is engaged in blackmailing. Can beds be given to people of only one caste?,” he asked. 

