Mangaluru: Show-cause notices served to private hospitals for overcharging covid patients

Mangaluru, July 13: Dakshina Kannada district administration has served show-cause notices to a few private hospitals following complaints of overcharging for treating Covid-19 patients.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V confirmed this during the quarterly review meeting of Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) chaired by District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda alleged that a few private hospitals had charged more than the fee prescribed by state government for treating the patients. As a result, the patients’ families are in distress, he added.

The DC, in his reply, said that eight medical colleges and 60 private hospitals had treated Covid patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

The district administration had appointed nodal officers and Arogya Mitras to help the patients. A district-level redressal committee had voluntarily visited 17 private hospitals and had verified bills of 2,802 cases.

Overcharging for treatment was found in 66 cases and show-cause notices have been served to such hospitals. The issue will be probed and excess charges collected will be refunded, Rajendra added.