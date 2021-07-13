  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Show-cause notices served to private hospitals for overcharging covid patients

Mangaluru: Show-cause notices served to private hospitals for overcharging covid patients

News Network
July 13, 2021

Mangaluru, July 13: Dakshina Kannada district administration has served show-cause notices to a few private hospitals following complaints of overcharging for treating Covid-19 patients.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V confirmed this during the quarterly review meeting of Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) chaired by District In-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary.

MLC S L Bhoje Gowda alleged that a few private hospitals had charged more than the fee prescribed by state government for treating the patients. As a result, the patients’ families are in distress, he added.

The DC, in his reply, said that eight medical colleges and 60 private hospitals had treated Covid patients during the second wave of the pandemic.

The district administration had appointed nodal officers and Arogya Mitras to help the patients. A district-level redressal committee had voluntarily visited 17 private hospitals and had verified bills of 2,802 cases. 

Overcharging for treatment was found in 66 cases and show-cause notices have been served to such hospitals. The issue will be probed and excess charges collected will be refunded, Rajendra added.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2021

Bengaluru, Jul 12: Karnataka has reported as many as 1,386 cases of coronavirus, the lowest in two months, which has pushed the total number of infections to 2,872,684 in the state on Monday.

According to official sources, as many as 61 people have succumbed to the pandemic in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of fatalities due to the Covid-19 to 35,896.

The sources said that while as many as 3,204 Covid-19 patients got discharged from the hospitals, after being completely cured of the disease, there are 34,858 active cases in the state.

The sources said that in the last 24-hours, as many as 1,09,399 people had undergone the covid-19 tests. The positivity rate for the day stood at 1.26 per cent and the fatality rate at 4.40 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 126 cases and 10 deaths while Udupi reported 66 cases and 1 death.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 13,2021

Bengaluru, July 13: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday pitched for bringing in a new population policy in Karnataka, on the lines of party ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh, to curb growing population amid limited natural resources.

"It is high time Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population," Ravi, who is also a ruling BJP MLA from Chikkamagaluru said in a tweet.

"With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion," he said.

State Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had said that a decision will be taken after discussion and deliberation.

Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030 was recently unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to steady the growing population in the state and reduce maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner.

A draft of the Uttar Pradesh population control bill has also been uploaded on the state law commission website.

Assam, which is another BJP-ruled state, too has announced that it will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2021

Bengaluru, Jul 5:  Karnataka government on Monday decided to promote all II Pre-University repeater students without any examinations.

The state government informed the Karnataka High Court that this year there will be no exams for the II PUC repeaters also and all of them will be promoted with minimum marks.

The decision was made based on an expert report, with 76,000 repeaters expected to pass. Already the state government has passed the new PUC freshmen without examination.

Earlier the Karnataka High Court issued a notice to the state government regarding the state’s “discriminatory” passing of Second Pre-University (PU) students based on the marks obtained in I PU. The court questioned why the option of passing the II PU students has not been extended to repeaters and private students.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.