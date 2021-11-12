Mangaluru: State-level BJP workshop concludes; B L Santhosh vows to free India from Cong ideology

  1. Home
  Mangaluru: State-level BJP workshop concludes; B L Santhosh vows to free India from the Cong ideology

News Network
November 13, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 13: Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh today called the former a part time politician who lacks experience in politics.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) tweets sitting somewhere. Our aim is to free India from the Congress ideology and not eradicate Congress from India. An able administration is possible only when there is an effective opposition party,” he said during the valedictory of state-level workshop organised for representatives of 24 cells of the BJP at T V Raman Pai hall in Mangaluru.

“Congress leaders are of the opinion that the news related to them will appear on the front page if they target Modi. We have to get ready to free the country from the ideology of the Congress through our political ideology,” he said.

"The Congress has been using the name of Gandhi. The Congress should stop indulging cheap politics. A strong opposition is needed for providing good administration in the country. Congress leaders should stop behaving like demagogues," he added.

“Congress has lost the trust of the people. There is a lack of trustworthy leadership in Congress. The Congress leaders should stop sowing the seeds of hate among castes. Levelling allegations against RSS when elections are nearing shows their mentality," he said. 

News Network
November 7,2021

Kodagu, Nov 7: The Kodava Samaj of Ponnampet in Karnataka's Madikeri district has banned cake cutting and champagne sharing by newly-wed couples of the community during weddings at community marriage halls.

Chotakmada Rajiv Bopaiah, the President of Ponnampet Kodava Samaj, said that the ban on champagne sharing and cake cutting during marriages has been imposed to protect the Kodava culture, which is at stake.

"Kodavas have their own distinct culture. We can survive only if our culture survives. Cutting of cakes and sharing of champagne by new couples during marriage ceremonies is not our culture. The decision has been taken in this regard in our annual meeting," he said.

"Ever since the decision was taken, I am flooded with congratulatory phone calls and messages. We have to pass on our culture to the next generation. Champagne celebration won't serve the purpose, rather it will misguide the younger generations," he said.
The meeting also took the decision not to allow bridegrooms to attend marriages sporting a beard.

"Sporting beard is against the tradition of Kodavas. There is a ritual in which beard will be taken off. Likewise, the women can't come on stage with their hair let loose, which is against our tradition. The meeting has discussed the issue and we are planning to implement it in the coming days," he revealed.

When asked how did the younger generations of Kodava community react to the ban, Rajiv said they are supporting the move and many organisations have also come forward to create awareness on the matter.

"The problem seems to be with people who are in their 50s... they encourage cake cutting and champagne sharing during marriages," he added.

Anil Biddadanda Nachappa, a film producer, said the steps are necessary to protect the distinct Kodava culture, which is under threat.

"There are a number of Kodava rituals like dancing etc. which should be given importance. Some European countries have banned Halaal and Kosher to protect their indeginious culture. This is also a similar step," he said.

Known as a warrior community, Kodavas are predominantly based in Madikeri district. The clan is known for its valour and every family takes it as a matter of pride to send their children to the Indian Army.

Late Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army and late General K.S. Thimayya hailed from the Kodava community. Actress Rashmika Mandanna also hails from this lineage. It is to be seen how this progressive community reacts to the latest decisions. 

News Network
November 4,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 4: Diesel price in Karnataka will see a reduction of Rs 19.47 a litre, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s office said Thursday. Similarly, the price of petrol will drop by Rs 13.30. However, petrol will still cost Rs 100.63.

 “Diesel prices reduced from Rs 104.50 to Rs 85.03, a reduction of Rs 19.47. Petrol prices reduced from Rs 113.93 to Rs 100.63, a reduction of Rs 13.30,” the chief minister’s office said in a note.

“Karnataka’s share of sales tax on petrol is reduced from 35% to 25.9% and that on diesel from 24% to 14.34%,” the CMO said after the Finance Department issued a notification to this effect on Thursday.

The rate of tax on aviation fuel has been revised to 28 per cent whereas it will be 5.5 per cent on piped natural gas (PNG).

“Karnataka is the first state to reduce sales tax on petrol and diesel,” Bommai’s office said.

News Network
November 8,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 8: The Mumbai-Karnataka region will now be officially called Kittur-Karnataka, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said in a cabinet briefing here on Monday.

The decision comes in the wake of Basavaraj Bommai government's plans to rename Mumbai-Karnataka region as Kittur-Karnataka.

Earlier, while addressing the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day celebrations here, CM Bommai had said that there was no meaning in calling the region as Mumbai-Karnataka because the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute had already been "settled".

He also had assured to rename the region as Kittur Karnataka in the cabinet meeting.

The border dispute has its origin in the States Reorganisation Act of 1956. Maharashtra has been opposing inclusion of some villages falling under Belagavi, Nipani and Karwar, arguing that a majority of Marathi-speaking population lived in these places and should not have been part of the state.

Karnataka, on the flipside, has maintained that the villages are an integral part of the state.

The Marathi organisations every year observe Karnataka Rajyotsava Day as Black Day in the light of their demand for the merger of Belagavi district with Maharashtra.

On a few occasions, the state government had superseded the Belagavi city corporation, which was controlled by MES, for passing a resolution in favour merging the district into Maharashtra.

The MES members including the mayors also used to participate in the Black Day march every year, despite objections raised by various Kannada organisations.

But, at present the BJP is controlling the reins of Belagavi city corporation for the first time in the history of the district which has resulted in uprooting the anti-Karnataka and anti-Kannada stance of Marathi organisations led by MES and Shiv Sena.

The MES has been observing Black Day since the 1950s in protest against the merger of Belagavi with Karnataka.

The boundary dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka is being heard in the Supreme Court for over a decade.

