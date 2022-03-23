  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Sub-inspector suffers stab injuries while trying to catch theft accused

News Network
March 24, 2022

Mangaluru, Mar 24: A sub-inspector attached to Konaje police station suffered stab injuries while attempting to catch a thief in Pavoor in the city's outskirts last night. 

Sharanappa had received information that the accused thieves Nasir and his associate Saddiq were hiding in a relative's house in Pavoor. The police team, including Sharanappa, raided the house.

However, Nasir succeeded in giving the police a slip after stabbing Sharanappa. Sadiq was arrested by the police. This is not the first time that Nasir has stabbed a cop.

Earlier, Vinod and Praveen, cops attached to Bunder police station, had tried to arrest Nasir on a tip-off that he was attempting to sell a stolen expensive wristwatch. Nasir, however, stabbed both cops before fleeing on his two-wheeler.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 21,2022

Udupi, Mar 21: Three people lost their lives and two others suffered critical injuries in a LPG cylinder at a scrap shop at Farkinakatte in Kaup town of Udupi district today morning. 

It is learnt that the cylinder exploded when the scrap shop caught fire. 

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Razzak Mallar, Rajab Chandranagara and Niyaz. While Razzak and Rajab died on the spot, Niyaz succumbed at the hospital. 

Two others are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Their condition is said to be serious.

The intensity of the explosion was such that the entire scrap shop was destroyed causing losses worth lakhs of rupees. 

A fire tender was pressed into service to douse the flames. Jurisdictional Kaup police are investigating the matter. 

News Network
March 16,2022

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it would hear pleas challenging Karnataka High Court’s verdict denying permission to wear hijab in classrooms after the Holi vacations, not urgently.

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on wearing hijabs in the classroom and said that wearing the headscarf does not come under the purview of an essential religious practice. It also said that uniforms impose reasonable restrictions and must be followed.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde mentioned the matter today, stating that there is urgency since the exams are upcoming and several girls are affected by the High Court's order.

On Tuesday a Muslim student named Niba Naaz filed a Special Leave Petitions challenging the High Court Judgment through Advocate-on-Record Anas Tanwir.

Aisha Shifat,1st year student of the Government PU College, Kundapura, Udupi District, Karnataka has also moved the Supreme Court.

More to follow...

News Network
March 19,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Saturday, indirectly defended the move to introduce Bhagavad Gita in state schools.

Speaking to reporters at Devatkal village of the district on Saturday, he stated that the Bhagavad Gita has been introduced in Gujarat to impart moral education among children.

"In the competitive era, there is need for moral education among children," he said, appealing not to create unnecessary confusion over this issue.

"If Bhagavad Gita is incorporated in the textbook, it will improve the intelligence level among the children. What is wrong in it? The education department is also making preparations to introduce it in our state. Let them give their report first. We will then take a decision in this regard," the CM said.

"Personality development is a motto of the state government and it will take a suitable decision towards it," he added. 

