  Mangaluru temple priest suspended after police book him for sexually harassing minor girl

Mangaluru temple priest suspended after police book him for sexually harassing minor girl

December 6, 2024

Mangaluru: The priest of the Ganapathi Shrine at Kadri Sri Manjunatha Kshethra in Mangaluru has been suspended following the registration of a POCSO case against him.

The temple administration committee suspended the priest, who is accused of sexually harassing a minor girl in 2021. A case was recently filed against him at the city's women police station.

In light of this development, he has been suspended, as confirmed by the temple’s CEO.

According to sources, people known to the survivor sent a complaint copy to the temple authorities, following which the action was taken.

November 29,2024

vokkaswami.jpg

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Mutt seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji for his communally provocative and anti-constitution remarks.

He made the statement during a protest meeting organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh here on Tuesday against notices issued by Karnataka's Waqf board.

Urging everyone to unite to protect farmers and their land, Swami said that a law should be brought in where Muslims community don't have the voting power.

Stating that it should be ensured there is no Waqf board, he said someone taking away someone else's land is not "Dharma".

"...everyone should fight against injustice being caused to farmers...it is said that the Waqf board can claim anyone's land. It is a big injustice...someone taking away someone else's land is not Dharma... So, everyone should fight to ensure that farmers' land remains with them," the seer had said.

However, on Wednesday, Swami expressed regret over his statement, calling it a "slip of tongue".

He said Muslims are also citizens of this country, and they too have voting rights like others.

Based on the complaint by a social worker, the FIR was registered against him on Wednesday at Upparpet police station here, police said.

"We have registered a case against him (Swami) under section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," a senior police officer said.

November 27,2024

vokkaliga.jpg
Chandrashekaranatha Swami (left) with chief minister

Bengaluru: Amidst the ongoing Waqf controversy in the state, a Vokkaliga seer has sparked controversy by suggesting the disenfranchisement of Muslims, claiming it would end vote bank politics in India.

The provocative remarks were made by Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami during a protest organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, a farmers’ organization with links to the RSS. The protest focused on farmers' lands being marked as Waqf properties.

"Politicians are exploiting this issue for votes. Muslims should be deprived of voting rights. This step is necessary to eliminate vote bank politics and allow India to prosper," the seer stated. He is the head of the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Mutt, which was founded with support from JD(S) leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The seer also made misleading claims about Pakistan, stating, “In Pakistan, minorities don’t have the right to vote. If we implement the same in India, Muslims would be isolated, and peace would prevail.” However, minorities in Pakistan have voting rights. 

Chandrashekaranatha Swami continued his criticism of the Waqf Board, accusing it of unlawfully seizing properties. “It is unjust to take someone’s property. We must ensure that the Waqf Board is abolished,” he said. He further emphasized the need for farmers' land to remain protected, even at the cost of political fallout.

Minister Condemns Remarks

Minister for Social Welfare, H.C. Mahadevappa, swiftly condemned the seer’s comments, stating, “After years of struggle, Baba Saheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar established the principle of ‘one vote, one value.’ It is crucial for Dalits, backward communities, and minorities to understand its significance.”

He continued, "Those who spread hatred for political gain under the guise of religion must end their harmful rhetoric."

Earlier, Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami had stirred controversy by suggesting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah step down to allow Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to assume the role of Chief Minister for the remainder of the term. The statement created a fresh political debate, raising questions about the power dynamics in Karnataka's ruling party.

The seer remarked, “Everyone has had the opportunity to hold the Chief Minister’s position, except D.K. Shivakumar. I request our experienced Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to vacate the post and bless Shivakumar with the opportunity.”

November 27,2024

Mangaluru is set to witness its largest oncology conference as Kasturba Medical College (KMC) Mangaluru, celebrating its 70th year Platinum Jubilee, hosts the 44th Annual Conference of the Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROICON 2024). Scheduled from Thursday to December 1, the grand event will take place at the Dr. TMA Pai International Convention Centre.

Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean of KMC Mangaluru, highlighted the conference's scale, stating, “With over 1,800 registrations from India and international delegates, AROICON 2024 marks the largest congregation in the event's history.” The Association of Radiation Oncologists of India (AROI), which boasts more than 5,000 members, brings together top experts, professionals, and researchers in the field of radiation oncology for this prestigious annual conference.

The inaugural ceremony on Friday will feature Dinesh Kumar Shukla, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), as the chief guest, with Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, presiding over the event.

Participants can look forward to an impressive lineup of over 600 research presentations and 150 scientific sessions. The program includes engaging debates, panel discussions, postgraduate quizzes, and other educational activities, aiming to elevate expertise in radiation oncology.

Dr. Dilson Lobo, Joint Organising Secretary, shared that Thursday’s agenda features the Indian College of Radiation Oncology (ICRO) workshop titled IMPACT - Interactive Modules for Problem-based Assessment and Case-based Teaching. “This workshop alone is expected to engage over 400 participants,” he said.

A special highlight of the conference will be the distribution of over 100 awards recognizing exceptional contributions to scientific research, clinical innovation, and education. Additionally, more than 40 trade exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge treatment solutions, providing a platform for innovation and collaboration.

AROICON 2024 promises to be a landmark event, uniting the global oncology community in Mangaluru and underscoring the city's growing importance as a hub for advanced medical education and research.

