  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Traditional fishermen hold protest at Bengre against coastal berth project

Mangaluru: Traditional fishermen hold protest at Bengre against coastal berth project

News Network
July 9, 2021

Mangaluru, July 9: The traditional fishermen staged a demonstration at Bengre in Mangaluru today in protest against the proposed coastal berth project to be initiated under the Sagarmala project. The protesters raised slogans holding placards and placing their boats on the shore. 

According to the proposal, 70 cargo vessels up to 5,000-tonne capacity will be able to berth in the facility. It will have a commercial wharf, double lane approach road, passenger lounge, godown, and others. 

The protesters alleged that the coastal berth project will take away the anchoring facility for the traditional fishing boats, engaged in fishing in the Bengre area.

The protesters urged the government to stop the proposed project to help the traditional fishermen to eke out a living. They alleged that the coastal berth project is being taken up in an unscientific manner amid the protest by the residents on the shores of Phalguni river at Bengre.

Phalguni Nadadoni Meenugarara Sangha, Mangaluru Honorary President Muneer Katipalla, said that the project will affect the traditional fishing carried out by a large number of fishermen. The projects under Sagarmala and others will be a death-knell for the fishermen community. The project conspires to help corporates to take up fishing activities from the hands of fishing community members, she addded.

The traditional fishermen who have been depending on the catch of clam, crabs using traditional methods in the backwater of Phalguni and Nethravathi rivers will lose their source of living, said sangha president Abdul Tayyub Bengre.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 1,2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka on Thursday reported 200 new Delta variant Covid-19 cases, taking the total cases of the variant in the state to 518.

Till June 30, there were 318 Delta variant cases in Karnataka. 

The Kappa variant of the virus went from 112 cases to 145, an increase of 33 infections. 

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and toll to 35,134, the health department said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: The government of Karnataka has informed the High Court that it is in the process of identifying the properties of former minister Roshan Baig for attachment in connection with the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

The government stated that prima facie it has found that Baig has played a key role in promotion of the IMA group, its business activities and has also obtained financial gains.

In the affidavit filed before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Principal Secretary to Revenue department R Manjunath Prasad has stated that a notification to attach the movable and immovable properties of Baig will be issued under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Investors in Financial Establishments (KPID) 2004. The affidavit stated that a communication had been sent to the competent authority under the KPID Act in the IMA case on May 4, 2021 and a reminder on June 14, 2021 for sending a report after identifying the assets.

“Further, the Commissioner of BBMP as well as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban and Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural district have also been intimated to identify the properties belonging to ex-MLA R Roshan Baig and send the report back to government immediately,” the affidavit said.

It could be recalled that the court had directed the state government to reconsider its stand on attachment of properties of Roshan Baig. This direction was passed after the government maintained that its officers were not well acquainted in such matters, especially when assets concern people not linked to the administration of the company.

The court had directed the state government to act in accordance with section 3 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act for attachment of properties of directors and also assets procured out of the money of the depositors. The state government has now said that a notification for attachment of properties as per Section 3 of the KPID Act will be issued as soon as it gets details of the properties.

The bench posted the matter to July 7 for further consideration. The court said it will also take up the issue of Rs 12.82 crore donation made by IMA group to V K Obaidulah Government School in Shivajinagar. The court had directed the state government to take a decision on reimbursement of this amount to the competent authority. In response, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has informed that the amount received as donation/gift cannot be paid back. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 2,2021

bus.jpg

Bantwal, July 2: At least three women staff of a medical college and a motorbike rider suffered injuries as medical college bus veered off the road after involving in a collision with a motorbike on Mangalapadavu-Anantady road at Surulimoole, under the limits of Vittla police station in Bantwal taluk. 

The bus belonging to KMC Hospital, Mangaluru, was transporting the staff of staff of Wenlock, KMC and Lady Goschen hospitals and the motorbike was coming from the opposite direction. 

The bike rider has been identified as Zakir, a resident of Irandoor Padil. 

After collision, the driver turned the bus towards the side and it got stuck in a gorge.

There were 13 passengers on board the bus. They were staff nurses hailing from Mangalapadavu, Anantady and Mani areas. Three among them suffered injuries. All the injured were admitted into the Vittal community hospital.

Sleuths of Vittal police station visited the spot.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.