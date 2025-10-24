  1. Home
  Mangaluru woman loses Rs 11.45 lakh; experts warn of WhatsApp, Facebook investment frauds

Mangaluru woman loses Rs 11.45 lakh; experts warn of WhatsApp, Facebook investment frauds

News Network
October 24, 2025

Mangaluru, Oct 24: A 49-year-old woman was swindled out of Rs 11.45 lakh in a sophisticated online investment scam. According to a complaint lodged with Konaje police, the victim discovered a stock market advertisement on Facebook. After clicking the link, her number was added to a WhatsApp group named “NUVAMA-J289HIGH-Energy Growth Circle.”

In the group, a woman identifying herself as Ananya Verma persuaded the complainant that she could earn substantial profits through online stock trading. The accused then collected her personal details and opened an account in her name on an app called “NUVAMA.”

Subsequently, two individuals, Prof Shiv Sehgal and Ananya Verma, allegedly conducted online sessions to convince the complainant to invest in the stock market. Following their advice, she transferred a total of Rs 11.45 lakh from her and her husband’s bank accounts to multiple accounts controlled by the accused between September 25 and October 9.

When the complainant attempted to withdraw her investment, she received no response from the WhatsApp group members. She has now approached the police, urging legal action against those responsible for the online fraud.

Awareness Note: Authorities advise caution while responding to social media investment schemes, verifying the authenticity of online financial platforms, and never sharing personal banking details with unverified individuals.

coastaldigest.com news network
October 11,2025

cybersafety.jpg

Udupi: In an innovative step to curb the rising menace of cybercrime, the Udupi District Police have launched a month-long awareness campaign that blends technology, creativity, and citizen engagement.

From October 10 to 30, the police will conduct an intensive social media and outreach drive under the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, aligning with the National Cyber Security Awareness Month declared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the initiative aims to make Udupi a model cyber-secure district by involving citizens—especially students and youth—in fun, informative activities both online and offline.

As part of the campaign, police sub-inspectors and staff will visit educational institutions to administer a Cyber Safety Pledge and educate students on safe digital practices.

Residents can also participate virtually by sharing creative reels, memes, drawings, photos, or videos promoting cyber safety. Entries must be posted on Facebook, Instagram, or X using the hashtags #CyberJagruthiUdupi and #CyberSafeUdupi, while tagging the Udupi SP’s official handle.

A Cyber Pledge link will go live on October 10 via WhatsApp and Facebook groups. Participants who take the pledge will receive an e-certificate affirming their commitment to responsible digital behavior.

The best two entries in each category—reels, memes, and drawings—will be felicitated at a special ceremony at the SP’s office by the end of the month.

“The focus this month is to spread maximum awareness through innovative, citizen-driven engagement,” said SP Hariram Shankar, urging residents to join the movement. “Together, we can make Udupi a cyber-aware, cyber-safe community.” 

News Network
October 17,2025

stadium.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka is set to get another world-class sports arena, with the state cabinet giving in-principle approval for an international-level cricket stadium and sports complex at Anekal in Bengaluru Urban district. The project, estimated at ₹2,350 crore, will come up on 75 acres of land at Suryanagar Fourth Stage Extension in Indlavadi village.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said on Thursday that the Housing Department has been directed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and a viability study for the ambitious project.

Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan announced that the upcoming stadium will seat 80,000 spectators and feature facilities for 24 indoor and outdoor sports, along with a 3,000-seat auditorium. “With these world-class facilities, it will become one of the largest sports complexes in the country,” he said.

Once completed, this will be Karnataka’s third international cricket stadium, following similar projects in Mysuru and Tumakuru.

A Housing Department note pointed out that the existing M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with its 38,000 capacity, is far smaller than facilities in other cities. International matches haven’t been held there since June 2004, when a post-IPL celebration stampede killed 11 people, straining ties between the Karnataka State Cricket Association and the government.

The Justice John Michael Cunha Commission, which investigated the tragedy, had recommended shifting major events to “better-suited” venues — a suggestion now finding new life in the Anekal project.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved higher input subsidies than those prescribed under NDRF/SDRF norms for 12.82 lakh hectares of farmland damaged in recent floods and heavy rains.

News Network
October 22,2025

Mangaluru, Oct 22: Police opened fire on a man allegedly involved in illegal cattle transportation after he tried to evade arrest, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district when the accused, identified as Abdullah (40), a native of Kasaragod in Kerala, was transporting ten cattle in a vehicle, they said.

According to police, when signalled to stop, Abdullah allegedly sped away, leading to a chase spanning about 10 km.

During the pursuit, he reportedly rammed the police jeep from behind, prompting the sub-inspector to open fire one round aimed at the vehicle and another that struck Abdullah in the leg, a senior police officer claimed.

He was immediately shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. Another suspect accompanying him managed to escape, he said.

Police said Abdullah is a repeat offender, with a previous case registered against him under the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act at the Bellare Police Station earlier this year.

A case has been registered, and efforts are on to trace the absconding accused, police added.

