Mangaluru woman loses Rs 11.45 lakh; experts warn of WhatsApp, Facebook investment frauds

Mangaluru, Oct 24: A 49-year-old woman was swindled out of Rs 11.45 lakh in a sophisticated online investment scam. According to a complaint lodged with Konaje police, the victim discovered a stock market advertisement on Facebook. After clicking the link, her number was added to a WhatsApp group named “NUVAMA-J289HIGH-Energy Growth Circle.”

In the group, a woman identifying herself as Ananya Verma persuaded the complainant that she could earn substantial profits through online stock trading. The accused then collected her personal details and opened an account in her name on an app called “NUVAMA.”

Subsequently, two individuals, Prof Shiv Sehgal and Ananya Verma, allegedly conducted online sessions to convince the complainant to invest in the stock market. Following their advice, she transferred a total of Rs 11.45 lakh from her and her husband’s bank accounts to multiple accounts controlled by the accused between September 25 and October 9.

When the complainant attempted to withdraw her investment, she received no response from the WhatsApp group members. She has now approached the police, urging legal action against those responsible for the online fraud.

Awareness Note: Authorities advise caution while responding to social media investment schemes, verifying the authenticity of online financial platforms, and never sharing personal banking details with unverified individuals.