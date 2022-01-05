  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Woman PSI among 6 cops suspended for negligence in POCSO case

News Network
January 6, 2022

Mangaluru, Jan 6: Six police personnel, including a female Sub-Inspector Rosamma, attached to Pandeshwar women's police station were suspended for gross negligence of duties and indiscipline in separate incidents by the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Shashi Kumar N.

SI Rosamma was suspended for delaying the registering of a case under POCSO against a head constable, Sashi Kumar said.

The others suspended, five police officers, attached to the women's police station, including two ASI and head constables, were found dancing and making merry inside the police station.

"Based on CCTV footage, reports of ACP and DCP, the action to suspend five cops was taken, " the Commissioner said.

He also added that the entire staff in Pandeshwar Womens police station had been replaced.

coastaldigest.com news network
December 29,2021

AnwarManippady.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 29: Karnataka BJP leader Anwar Manippady on Tuesday said that he will not be attending the two-day state Executive Committee meeting being held in Hubballi, despite being a member because of the “attitude of the party leaders”.

"I have written enough and I have passed on the message to the seniors of the party... they do not seem to be taking care. I am not bothered about being thrown out of the party. I have not come to politics to make money. I have always been an open person,” he said.

He added: "The concept of 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas' has totally been neglected and not happening at all... such a good concept has gone. In fact, they are going against it by totally neglecting minorities, especially Muslims." He also accused the state government of taking no action against encroachments of Wakf properties.

Meanwhile, amid speculations about leadership change in the states, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he along with other leaders will collectively strive to bring the party back to power in the 2023 assembly polls.

During the two-day BJP state executive meeting, party's National General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and several leaders are said to have thrown their weight behind Bommai. There have been rumours of Bommai’s possible exit for some time now. 

News Network
December 23,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka State Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the proposed anti-conversion law will be repealed in 2023 after the party comes to power in the state.

"I am telling you on record, including anti-conversion bill, the law prohibiting cow slaughter will also be repealed," he said.

Shivakumar further stated that the BJP is under an illusion that they are in majority.

They have forgotten that while taking oath, they had pledged that they will not work for a single community, but will work for the whole society, he said.

Hindu farmers are in trouble after the ban on cow slaughter in the state, he opined.

"People think, Muslims are affected by the banning of cow slaughter. But, the reality is Hindu farmers used to sell aged, unwanted cows and make some money. They were paid Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per cow. Now, they are in a difficult situation. No compensation is given to them," Shivakumar explained.

"As a President of the Congress party, I am telling you all these laws will be repealed when the Congress comes to power in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. This Anti-conversion law will affect the investments in the state. How can you invite investors by passing and implementing such laws," he questioned.

Shivakumar underlined that the Anti-conversion law will be opposed by the Congress party in Assembly and the bill will be defeated in the council, where the BJP does not have a majority.

Meanwhile, Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare questioned why Congress is opposing Anti-conversion law in the state. "What is on your mind? Conversions should not happen in society. Let Hindus, Christians and Muslims practise their religions freely without any fears. Congress is indulging in vote bank politics. Conversions are made through 'Love jihad', this should not happen, he said.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) opposes Anti-conversion law. He said, instead, backwards and poor people's hands should be strengthened.

News Network
December 25,2021

melwyn.jpg

After more than a year's legal struggle in Riyadh court, an expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka won the labour case against his previous company, where he was working as an Accountant.  

Melwyn Menezes, hailing from Kalyanapura in Udupi district, was working as an accountant in a company based in Riyadh since for years. Melwyn, along with other employees of the company, was not being paid of his monthly salary and other perks for more than a year. Despite of his repeated requests, the company didn't heed his grievances nor there was any indication of the salary payment. 

Melwyn contacted Adv. P.A. Hameed Padubidri, a Riyadh-based Social worker & pro-bono lawyer & legal adviser for the help. Mr Padubidri provided him all-out supports & assistance including legal & moral supports. 

Mr Padubidri also advised him to approach the court by appointing a Saudi Advocate to claim the outstanding salaries and other perks. Finally an advocate, Dr. Breik Ayed Al-Qarni, was appointed to represent Melwyn's case in the labour court. 

After hearing of both parties (the court hearings were held to via online) for more than a year, the court ordered the company to pay   Melwyn an amount of Saudi Riyals 1,90, 000. Accordingly, the company deposited the cheque for the said amount & the court handed over it to Melwyn just a couple of weeks ago. 

Meanwhile, he got his sponsorship transferred from the company in question to a new company. 

"Really the court decree gave me an immense pleasure & I am fully content with this; if anyone  is denied of their legal rights by his sponsor or others, then I am very confident that courts in the KSA will definitely provide justice if approached....

"Melwyn thanked Mr Padubidri for his timely help, support & legal advices. Actually, I would have relinquished my claims for the amount by thinking about a lengthy legal procedure in the courts. But it became possible for me to approach the court only with the help & proper advice of Mr Padubidri, so I am very much thankful to him for his all-out supports. So also, to my lawyer Dr. Breik Al-Qarni, who represented my case effectively & efficiently in the court..." Melwyn said after receiving the court decree.

Comments

Zain
 - 
Saturday, 25 Dec 2021

I hope people like PA hameed are in Qatar also. Here lot of people are stuck in similar cases specially in construction field.

P A MOHIDDIN
 - 
Saturday, 25 Dec 2021

I m proud of my brother who is supporting the needy person with his legal and moral support to get over the odds in Saudi. He is an oasis in the desert. Hats off. Good work done.

