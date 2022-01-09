  1. Home
Nalin Kumar Kateel accuses Congress of disrespecting the law of the land

News Network
January 9, 2022

Mangaluru, Jan 9: Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel accused the Congress of failing to respect the law of the land implemented in the interest of public health when the Covid-19 cases are on rise in the state.

He flayed the padaytra being organised by the Congress demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

"The Congress has no respect for the law of the land. For the sake of leadership, KPCC President D K Shivakumar is carrying out a “padayatra drama.” The citizens of the state are watching the move of the Congress and will teach a befitting answer to the Congress in the coming days," he said.

"There is a case in the Supreme Court pertaining to the Mekedatu project. Once the case is solved, the state government will take steps towards the project. The Congress has no concern for the people of the state. Had they had any concern, they could have spoken to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu to solve the row over the Mekedatu project," said Kateel.

"Inspite of the fact over the case before the court, the Congress is organising a padayatra to give a wrong message to the people of the state. People are well aware of the political motive behind the padayatra. Why did the Congress-led government under the leadership of Siddaramaiah fail to move forward the Detailed project report (DPR) of Mekedatu between 2014 and 2018?," Kateel sought to know.

"The BJP government in the state had implemented a few rules to check the spread of Covid-19. Unfortunately, the leaders who ruled the state in the past are violating the rules. This shows the culture of the Congress. The Congress has no concern for the health of the people," Kateel said. 

News Network
January 2,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 2: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has again stirred the hornets' nest in the state by declaring that it will set more than 35,500 temples that come under the Muzarai department free from government regulations.

The Opposition, Congress, has said that it will not allow the BJP to enact such a law. State Congress President DK Shivakumar stated that a decision will be taken on this matter on January 4, after holding a meeting of its senior leaders.

The BJP's announcement came during the recent state executive committee meeting in Hubballi right after the Muzarai department took the decision of getting the temples audited.

Successive Congress governments and the secular leaders have not dared to touch upon the subject of bringing transparency in temple managements and holding powerful temple authorities responsible for accounts. Even the Siddaramaiah government, branded as anti-Hindu, did not address the issue. The recent decision of freeing temples from government control by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has surprised many.

The declaration has kicked off a debate in the state. Congress' Shivakumar has charged that the decision on temples will be a historical blunder. He said that the decision is a conspiracy to hand over the temples to the RSS and BJP leaders.

Chakravarthy Sulibele, the founder of Yuva Brigade, told IANS that the BJP has taken a good and wise decision to hand over the temples' managements to the Hindu community. The concept of 'taking control' originated during the time of the Mughals and the Britishers. The Britishers, being an occupying force, even brought legislation such as the 'Endowment Acts' to take control of Hindu temples, he said.

"When the government is managing the affairs, there is room for suspicion. Temple administrators take decisions at their convenience rather than the devotees' convenience. Wherever there is less money in the collection boxes before temples, they neglect them totally," he opined.

"The administrators will break all traditions when there is a VIP or minister's visit to the temple. In the temples where there is private management, such things are not encouraged. Here, they go against all the traditions to please ministers and block devotees. The total administration should go to community members," he said.

However, Shivakumar questioned how temples that come under the Muzarai department be given to community members for administration. He said that it is the wealth of the government, and that collections are in crores at these temples.

Actor and Tamil Nadu BJP leader Khushboo Sundar has praised the Karnataka BJP government for taking a stand to free the temples from the control of the government authorities. "It is an extremely important decision as every other religious institution is free, except temples," she said.

Chief Minister Bommai stated that Hindu temples have suffered a lot under the control of state authorities and bureaucrats. Several rules and by-laws are detrimental to the development of temples. The new bill will be brought before the cabinet before the budget session.

The temple authorities will be under the regulation of the government, but they will be able to utilise their funds for the development of temples without having to wait for the nod of the government, he maintained.

After the attacks by Shivakumar, Bommai has stated that "we are not handing over the temples to anyone. The temples are being freed from the regulations of the government. Shivakumar's opinion is against the Hindu temples and Hindu devotees."

Siddalnga Prabhu, member of the Rajya Dharmika Parishat, told IANS that it is a good decision, but that the disadvantages are more if one considers the pros and cons of the decision. Presently, deputy commissioners and administrators discuss the issues and there is accountability from the temples, he said. "The temples have properties and we have seen disputes and attempts to take away the land belonging to temples. Giving independence to 'A' and 'B' grade temples is okay as they have a good source of income. But, what about 'C' grade temples," he said.

Sources in the Muzarai department told IANS that the matter is yet to be discussed with the ministry. The fears expressed are about the temple money being taken by the government for other purposes. However, the income of temples will be deposited in bank accounts of the temples and it will be utilised for their development. The Muzarai department will take 10 per cent of the income and utilise it for the repair and renovation of 'C' grade temples. Since this is the case, there is no scope for freeing the temples, a senior official in the Muzarai department said.

Whenever a structure is registered as a mosque and prayer hall, it comes under the Karnataka State Wakf Board, which is a government body. There is a misconception and the government has to give more clarity on the issue, the official stated. The efforts by the Muzarai department to streamline the system at the famous Kukke Subramanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district is well appreciated by the devotees, the official said.

There are 1.80 lakh temples in Karnataka, among which 35,500 temples come under the Muzarai department. As per the records of the Muzarai department, there are 207 'A' grade temples that get an annual income of more than Rs 25 lakh, 139 'B' grade temples that have an income between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh. These 'A' and 'B' grade temples are required to submit accounts annually, as mandated by the law.

Only four temples in the state i.e. Chamundeshwari temple of Mysuru, Yediyur Siddalingeshwara temple, Ghati Subramanya temple and Banashankari temple of Bengaluru are submitting audit reports every year. Barring these temples, cash-rich temples and the managements of those temples having huge incomes through commercial activities and commercial complexes have not submitted accounts.

At a time when temple accountability is being sought and powerful temple managements are warned of legal action, the announcement by CM Bommai has raised many questions. With the Opposition Congress' declaration that it won't let it happen — after the Anti-conversion Bill and the ban on cow slaughter — the stage is all set for a 'temple dangal' in the state in the coming days.

News Network
January 6,2022

wardcommittee.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 6: To strengthen civic participation and facilitate ward committee meetings with citizens in Mangaluru, Mangaluru City Corporation and Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy organised a Ward Committee training workshop for the newly appointed Ward Committee members on Thursday at Kundmul Rangarao Townhall.

Inaugurating the programme, Mangaluru Mayor Premanand Shetty said that Ward Committees act as link between the ward residents and Corporators who represent the Mangaluru City Corporation. 

“Mangaluru is the second city in the state to implement Ward Committees. The members have many responsibilities. They need to assess the facilities and infrastructure in the ward, ensure Solid Waste Management happens effectively, ensure timely collection of taxes, prepare and submit ward development scheme to the Corporation among others. Hence, it is important that Ward Committees meet every month to enhance transparency, accountability and smooth functioning,” the Mayor said.

“There are a few criteria for one to become a ward committee member. In some wards, we could not find eligible applicants. We will be taking steps in the future days to invite applicants in these wards and hence strengthen the ward committees to function in its full capacity,” the Mayor added.

“Ward Committees are a constitutional mandate. There were some challenges in forming Ward Committees in Mangaluru. But this was because we wanted to ensure it happens in a proper and transparent manner. We invited applications, objections and even assessed every objection we received. We worked with the Police Commissioner to verify the profiles of the Ward Committee applicants and then the final list was released. We are open to changes if any issues, even in the future. We want citizens to have confidence in this decentralized process,” said Mangaluru City Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

“To ensure Ward Committees function smoothly, we need to have a collaborative approach and not a conflict approach. Ward Committees need to work as a consulting body where problems can be discussed and solutions can be thought about and implemented,” Sridhar added.

Speaking on the commencement of Ward Committees, the dates and venues will be announced at the earliest, Sridhar said.

Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha, resource person for the Workshop, explained functions of Ward Committees, responsibilities of the Ward Committee members as well as the process on how Ward Committees meetings need to be held.

“Ward Committees are a starting point of governance that a citizen can engage with. It empowers citizens to vote on local decisions. Helps implement ''bottom-up" approach in planning and budgeting. Ward Committees play a key role in planning, prioritizing, supervising & validating civic works,” Sapna added.

Dr Shikaripura Krishnamurthy, Director, Abhiyanam, Organisation for Research and Training in HRD said that Ward Committees play a key role in deciding the development of the Ward. He said that every member needs to assess the facilities in the ward and grade the ward. Only then, one can get a clear idea on what the ward lacks and how it can be developed. Each ward member should inculcate a competitive spirit to make their ward the best, he added.

Ward Committee Training Workshop for Councillors and Nodal Officers

A Ward Committee Training Workshop was held for Councillors and Nodal Officers at MCC Council Hall on Wednesday.

The workshop was taken up by Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha and Dr Shikaripura Krishnamurthy, Director, Abhiyanam, Organisation for Research and Training in HRD.

workshop.jpg

About Janaagraha 

Janaagraha is a non-profit trust, working towards the mission of transforming the quality of life in India’s cities and towns. Founded in 2001 by Ramesh Ramanathan and Swati Ramanathan, it started as a movement to include people’s participation in public governance and has now evolved into a robust institution for citizenship and democracy. The core idea of Janaagraha’s work does not revolve around fixing problems but instead seeking to fix the system that can solve the problems. To achieve this objective, Janaagraha works with citizens to catalyse active citizenship in city neighbourhoods and with governments to institute reforms to city governance (what we call “City-Systems”). 

We believe that improved quality of life is directly linked to improved quality of infrastructure, services, and citizenship. Janaagraha hence works at intersections to fix the city systems across law, policy, institutions with a specific focus on sectors such as Climate Change, Gender Equality & Public Safety, Water and Sanitation, Education, and Public Health using tools and activities like Civic Participation, Municipal Finance, Advocacy and instilling 21st Century skills among youth to empower them to become active citizens. By strengthening urban capacities and resources, Janaagraha aims to achieve its mission of improving City Systems and Quality of life.

In January 2021, Janaagraha had organized participatory budgeting initiative MyCityMyBudget in Mangaluru. Over 1000 Mangaluru citizens submitted inputs how Mangaluru budget needs to be spent, which was later made into a report and submitted to the MCC.

News Network
January 5,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of Covid-19 and the spread of Omicron variant in the state. The minister called on the people to follow the guidelines and containment measures announced by the government and cooperate with the administration.

"New Covid guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. My appeal to the people is, four to six weeks is crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the latest wave spreads fast and will also decline in the same phase. "If we remain cautious for at least four to six weeks, we will be able to control it," he said, adding that there is no need to worry in case of infections.

The Karnataka government on Tuesday decided to impose curfew on weekends and restrict public gatherings to fight the third wave of Covid-19 till January 19. Also, the daily night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, which is supposed to end January 7, will continue for two more weeks.

Noting that the Omicron variant of coronavirus enters the throat through the nose, but entering the lungs is very rare, the minister, who is also a medical professional, said. This is the reason why the cases requiring oxygen, ventilators and ICU are very less this time, he added.

"But, its effect may be more on those who have not taken both the doses of Covid vaccination. So, I request people with folded hands to get vaccinated with both doses mandatorily," Sudhakar said.

Those above 60 years and with comorbidities will be given the third preventive dose of vaccination from January 10 along with health workers and front line Covid warriors, he said adding that "our fast phase vaccination effort has helped Karnataka to control the large scale spread of the virus."

Speaking about the ongoing vaccination drive for those between the age group of 15-18 years that was rolled out on January 3, Sudhakar said Karnataka is at the third place in the country by covering about 25 per cent of the age group in the state.

"One in every four children (adolescents) in this age group have been vaccinated so far. It is happening at a fast phase," he said, adding that the vaccine drive is on track to with the government's target to cover the entire population in the age group within 10 to 15 days. Covaxin is being administered to adolescents between 15-18 years as per central government guidelines and the second dose will be given after a gap of 28 days.

The minister also sought cooperation from all stakeholders, including opposition parties and organisations, to join hands with the government in containing the spread of the virus.

To a question on Congress organising the Mekedatu padayatra (march) from January 9 amid the outbreak of cases and government imposing restrictions, he said, "People will decide. They are watching everything. We (the government) have not released the guideline without any malice."

"We are seeing the Covid spread before us. I hope Congress will understand, as they too want to protect the public interest. They too have been in government for long," Sudhakar added.

Asked if there will be any action on violations, he said, "Law will take its course." The Congress is organising the march from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, covering a distance of over 100 kilometres, demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project across Cauvery river, which is being opposed by neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

