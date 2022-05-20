  1. Home
  2. NDRF teams to be deployed in Dakshina Kannada, 3 other districts as rains kill 9 people in Karnataka

News Network
May 20, 2022

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, May 20: The pre-monsoon showers in parts of Karnataka have claimed at least nine human lives forcing the government to take steps to deploy four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to prepare for more rains.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka yesterday chaired a review meeting with deputy commissioners of districts where a red alert has been issued - Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Davangere, Hassan and Uttara Kannada.

"Until now, 204 hectares of agricultural and 431 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged due to rains. As many as 23 houses have suffered complete damages," Ashoka said after the meeting.

"Four NDRF teams will be stationed in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi and Raichur. A separate team will monitor the situation in Bengaluru," Ashoka said.

"Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is also geared up to tackle the monsoon-related crisis," he added. 

"A stand-by vehicle should be kept ready in each of the districts for immediate response in case of floods or landslides," Ashoka told officials. 

In case of damages to houses and livestock, compensation should reach within 48 hours, the minister has directed the officials. 

coastaldigest.com news network
May 7,2022

pramod madhwaraj.jpg

Bengaluru, May 7: Within hours after formally resigning from Indian National Congress, former minister Pramodh Madhwaraj today joined Bharatiya Janata Party.

Mr Madhwaraj, who had lost to BJP’s Raghupati Bhat in Udupi constituency in last assembly polls, was inducted into the saffron party in the presence of chief minister Basawaraj Bommai, Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel among others in Bengaluru. 

The mogaveera stalwart had kept himself aloof from the party activities after his poll debacle. There were rumours that he would join BJP. However, until yesterday, he had been refusing the reports of his migration to the saffron party. 

Meanwhile, several state and central leaders of the Congress had reportedly tried to convince Madhwaraj to stay in the party and had assured higher position. He was also made the vice president of KPCC very recently. 

News Network
May 13,2022

jamiamasjid.jpg

Mysuru, May 13: At a time when the Gyanvapi mosque row in Varanasi triggered a debate about whether mosques were built over temples all over the country, the Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna town in Karnataka's Mandya district has yet again come into the eye of the storm.

The saffronite hate brigade has been trying to convert Srirangapatna into Karnataka's Ayodhya. The ruling BJP has been making attempts to make inroads in the prosperous district, which greatly impacts state politics.

Sources said that with Hindutva outfits taking up the issue, the party is aiming to reap rich electoral success in the region which is presently considered as the bastion of JD(S). Srirangapatna in Mandya district is considered to be a stronghold of the dominant Vokkaliga community.

The management of the mosque has made repeated appeals to the district authorities to protect the mosque from being harmed by communal hate mongers.

Rishi Kumar Swami of Kali mutt claimed on Thursday that the Jamia mosque in Srirangapatna was built on the site of a Hanuman temple, which was razed to make way for the mosque. 

"There are emblems of the erstwhile Hoysala kingdom inside the mosque," he claimed.

A campaign on this would be launched during the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti, Swami said.

He also claimed that the temple was built before the rule of the Mysuru kings.

"During the rule of Tipu Sultan, the Hanuman temple was converted into a mosque. There is clinching evidence to prove that the mosque was a Hindu temple once," Swami claimed.

He further claimed that the temple was destroyed in 1784.

Swam was arrested in January this year on charges of giving a call to demolish the mosque. He had demanded that the mosque be closed until it is decided whether it was a temple before. He is out on bail now.

News Network
May 7,2022

madhwaraj.jpg

Udupi, May 7: Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj today tendered resignation to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar. 

"I have reached a point wherein it is becoming impossible for me to continue in the Congress party and to do justice to the new post that has been assigned to me recently. Hence, I have decided not to accept the post of vice president of KPCC and also to tender my resignation to the primary membership of Congress party,” stated Madhwaraj in his resignation letter, which is available for public on his twitter account.  

"Since the last three years, the situation in Udupi district Congress party has been a bad experience for me thus leading to political suffocation and the facts of which have been brought to your notice and informed to other party leaders by me,” he said.

“I have observed that no worthwhile steps have been taken by the party to redress my grievances regarding the prevailing situation in the Udupi district Congress party,” he pointed out.

Comments

Kannadiga
 - 
Sunday, 8 May 2022

He joined bjpeee only because of nagpur threat. Other wise all his property including rolce Royce seized by rss based IT dept.
Since he is not a chaddy rss person his life with bjpeee is fir very short period.
Once the bjpeee come to power very next movement bjpeee will kick him out
From the party

