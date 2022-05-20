NDRF teams to be deployed in Dakshina Kannada, 3 other districts as rains kill 9 people in Karnataka

Bengaluru/Mangaluru, May 20: The pre-monsoon showers in parts of Karnataka have claimed at least nine human lives forcing the government to take steps to deploy four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to prepare for more rains.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka yesterday chaired a review meeting with deputy commissioners of districts where a red alert has been issued - Chikmagalur, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Davangere, Hassan and Uttara Kannada.

"Until now, 204 hectares of agricultural and 431 hectares of horticultural crops have been damaged due to rains. As many as 23 houses have suffered complete damages," Ashoka said after the meeting.

"Four NDRF teams will be stationed in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi and Raichur. A separate team will monitor the situation in Bengaluru," Ashoka said.

"Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team is also geared up to tackle the monsoon-related crisis," he added.

"A stand-by vehicle should be kept ready in each of the districts for immediate response in case of floods or landslides," Ashoka told officials.

In case of damages to houses and livestock, compensation should reach within 48 hours, the minister has directed the officials.