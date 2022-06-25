  1. Home
Newlywed Bantwal man dies after car hits his bicycle in Bengaluru

June 26, 2022

Bantwal, Jun 26: A newlywed man from Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district lost his life after the bicycle he was riding involved in a collision with a speeding car in Bengaluru. 

The victim has been identified as Shivaprasad (33), hailing from Kamaje in Bantwal taluk. He was working as an AC technician in Bengaluru for past few years. 

The tragedy took place when Shivaprasad was riding bicycle to his office from his quarters. A car driven by a woman hit his bicycle. Shivaprasad fell on the divider and died.

It is learnt that Shivaprasad got married a few months ago. The final rites were held in his hometown in Bantwal taluk. 

June 21,2022

Mangaluru, June 21: The Urwa police arrested three persons who had allegedly assaulted the policemen who were patrolling at Chilimbigudde in the night.

The police personnel suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. The injured policemen are Venkatesh and Dhananjay.

According to the police, the arrested are Durgesh, Prajwith and Rakshith -- all residents of Chilimbigudde. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that when the police were patrolling, a group of youths were found consuming alcohol in a public place at Chilimbi Gudde. 

During the inquiry, a few of them allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel. They also assaulted the policemen on duty before fleeing the spot.

June 12,2022

Bengaluru, June 12: The JD(S) has issued show-cause notices to two MLAs from the party - Srinivas Gowda and Gubbi Srinivas - for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections held recently.

While Srinivas Gowda had admitted to voting for the Congress candidate, Gubbi MLA Srinivas has denied allegations that he had violated the party's instruction, saying, “If I had to (cross-vote), I would have voted for the Congress.”

JD(S) state president C M Ibrahim said that the party would expel the two.

“Not only that, we will ensure that the duo cannot contest elections for the next six years,” he said, referring to the provisions of the anti-defection law.

The party will also file a complaint with the Legislative Assembly Speaker against the MLAs for defying the party directions.

The JD(S) will stage a silent protest at Freedom Park on Sunday, condemning the Congress for not backing their candidate Kupendra Reddy in the polls held on Friday.

“We didn’t want your first preference votes. But you didn't give us at least your second preference votes,” he said, accusing the Congress of allying with the BJP for the elections.

“The Congress and BJP have proved that they are two faces of the same coin,” he said, adding that the 'deal' between the two parties now stood exposed.

BJP won three of the four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, with Congress winning one seat.

Following the results, the Congress and JD(S) have accused each other of being the 'B team' of the BJP.

The party was ready for the upcoming BBMP elections, he said, adding that they would announce candidates as soon as the polls are notified. 

June 23,2022

Mangaluru, June 21: In a coldblooded filicide, a 45-year-old man pushed his wife and three children into a well and jumped into it today at Hosakavery near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of the city.

Local flower vendor Muhammad Nasir, who heard the screams of the family from the well, immediately entered the well and tried to rescue the children and their parents.

Meanwhile, more number of locals and fire fighters reached the spot and joined the rescue operation.

While the parents survived, the children breathed their last without responding to emergency treatment in the hospital. 

The deceased are Rashmitha (13), a Class 8 student, Uday (11), a Class 6 student and Dakshith (4), who was an Anganwadi student. 

Their mother Laxmi (38) and the accused father Hithesh shettigar are survivors. 

The accused was working in the canteen of MRPL in the past. Recently he had quit the job and started a small-time business after borrowing loan from a bank. He was reportedly facing financial crisis. 

The jurisdictional Mulki police arrested the accused and booked a case of murder against him. 

