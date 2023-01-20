  1. Home
NIA charge sheets 20 PFI activists in BJP leader Praveen Nettaru murder case

January 21, 2023

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 20 members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP Youth leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district last year.

The charge sheet has been filed before a Special NIA court in Bengaluru.

On Friday, the counter-terrorist task enforcement agency declared a reward of Rs five lakhs on two PFI members -- Kodaje Mohammed Sheriff and Masud K.A.

Nettaru was murdered by PFI members on July 26, 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, with the intention to strike terror in society and create fear among the people.

Bellare Police lodged a case and was looking into the matter which was later handed over the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Investigations revealed that the PFI, as part of its agenda to create terror, communal hatred and unrest in society and to further its agenda of establishing Islamic Rule by 2047, formed secret teams called Service Teams or Killer Squads to carry out killings of its 'perceived enemies' and targets.

"These Service Team members were given Arms as well Attack training and training in surveillance techniques in order to identify, list out and to mount surveillance on leaders belonging to certain communities and groups. These Service Team members were further trained to kill identified targets, on the instructions of senior PFI leaders," the NIA has said.

As per the charge sheet, a meeting of PFI members and leaders were held at Bengaluru city, Sullia Town and Bellare village, the head of District Service Team Mustafa Paichar was instructed to do a recce, identify and target a prominent member of a particular community.

Following the instructions, four persons were recced and identified and among them was Praveen Nettaru. They killed him in full public view with lethal weapons to create terror among the people at large and especially among members of a particular community.

The accused -- Mahammed Shiyab, Abdul Basheer, Riyaz, Mustafa Paichar, Masud K.A., Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, Noufal. M, Ismail Shafi K, K. Mahammad Iqbal, Shaheed M, Mahammad Shafeek. G, Ummar Farook M.R., Abdul Kabeer C.A, Muhammad Ibrahim Sha, Sainul Abid. Y, Shekh Saddam Hussain, Zakiar A, N. Abdul Haris and Thufail M.H. -- have been charge sheeted under sections of 120B, 153A, 302 and 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, Section 25(1)(a) of arms Act.

Among the charge sheeted accused, Mustafa Paichar, Masud K.A., Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, Ummar Farook M.R. and Thufail M.H. are currently absconding and rewards have been declared for information leading to their arrest.

Further investigations in the matter is on.

January 19,2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sought to woo voters in north Karnataka by showcasing the development and social welfare programmes thereby giving the ruling BJP a launchpad in the run-up to the Assembly elections due in about three months. This is Modi's second visit to Karnataka in less than 10 days after his trip to Hubballi on January 12 where he inaugurated a national youth festival and staged a massive road show.

The visit gains significance, as the ruling BJP prepares for Assembly polls and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of total 224 seats. Though today's events were government programmes, Modi's push for BJP's developmental agenda in his speeches, while targeting the opposition parties, without naming any, and accusing them of vote bank politics, had political connotations attached to this visit.

Modi's visit and BJP government's string of developmental projects and schemes in the two districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, earlier Hyderabad Karnataka region which is considered to be the backyard of Congress's national president Mallikarjun Kharge (with Kalaburagi his home town and former constituency), are seen with political significance. The BJP aims to improve its tally in the region, where the Congress is a force to reckon with.

In the 2013 polls, Congress bagged 22 seats and BJP shared second place with JD(S) with just 5 seats. While B S Yediyurappa's KJP (Karnataka Janata Paksha), which he later merged with BJP, got 3 and others won 5. In the 2008 Assembly polls too, when "resourceful" mining barons- Reddy brothers- of Ballari held sway, Congress managed to bag 19 seats, leaving 15 for the BJP and 5 for the JD(S), and others 1.

At Kodekal village in Yadgiri district, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects for irrigation, drinking water, and a national highway Later in the afternoon, he launched the 'Hakku Patra' (land title deed) distribution drive to over 52,000 nomadic Lambani (Banjara) tribes at Malkhed in Kalaburagi district. Without naming the Congress, he blamed the party's "vote bank" politics for the backwardness of certain regions of the State. "Earlier governments had declared several districts, including Yadgiri as backward, and had shirked their responsibilities. The reason for this region lagging behind in development is the previous governments here did not spare time on thinking about how to get rid of backwardness from here, leave aside putting in efforts towards it (development)," he said.

Yadagiri is part of the 'Kalyana Karnataka' or the Hyderabad Karnataka region as it was earlier known. These districts that were under the erstwhile rule of Nizams of Hyderabad are among the backward regions of the State. The region, comprising Bidar, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir, enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J) owing to its backwardness.

Referring to the positive aspect of having a BJP government at both the State and Centre, he said double engine government means double benefit, double welfare and double fast-paced development, and Karnataka is the best example for this. He complimented the Basavaraj Bommai government for the fast-paced development of the north Karnataka region At Malkhed, once the capital city of the Rashtrakuta dynasty, he said, "It's a big day for the people of Banjara (Lambani nomadic) community as over 50,000 people will get their own roof by way of Hakku Patra," as he distributed five 'Hakku Patra' to five nomadic couples on the occasion. This Hakku Patra would secure the future of thousands of people living in the "Thandas" (Lambani habitats) in Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgiri, Raichur and Vijayapura districts, he said, adding that it's big step taken by the State government towards social justice.

It is said Karnataka has the second highest population of Lambanis (Banjaras) in the country, who are considered among 101 sub-castes that have been recognised as Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the State. The community, earlier by and large with the Congress, now seems to have veered towards the BJP, which the party wants to keep intact and wants to build upon, party sources said. The community has a considerable presence in Kalyana Karnataka region.

Kharge lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, his first-ever electoral defeat in his long political career, to Umesh Jadhav, a Banjara community leader, fielded by the BJP. In 1993, it was recommended to give 'Thandas' revenue village status, but the political party that remained in power for the longest period used the Lambanis as a vote bank and never tried to improve the living condition of these backward families, Modi said in a dig at the Congress. "Those living in Thandas had to wage a long struggle for their rights and face many difficulties. They had to wait for long," the Prime Minister said. "But, now, the depressing atmosphere is changing. I want to assure the Banjara mothers that their son (Modi) is sitting in Delhi."

As Modi distributed title deeds to nomadic Lambani (Banjara) tribes in Kalaburagi district, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah charged the ruling BJP in Karnataka with "feasting on the meals" prepared by the previous Congress government he headed. The senior Congress leader said the BJP was trying to project as if they were giving revenue village status to ‘Thandas’ (this community's habitations), which was "misleading".

According to the State government, the move to distribute these deeds would benefit 52,072 nomads in five districts of north Karnataka, providing them a "permanent roof", and said these 'Thandas' have already been declared as revenue villages by the State government. The fact, according to Siddaramaiah, was that the process to make Thandas revenue villages was initiated during his government from 2013 to 2018. “The then revenue minister Kagodu Thimmappa in my government brought amendments to the Forest Act and the Land Revenue Act with a slogan ‘Those who till the land should own it’. Those were historic amendments,” the opposition leader in the State Asembly, told reporters. The Congress could not give the ‘Hakku Patras’ to the beneficiaries as it lost power later, he said. “The BJP without doing anything in the last four years has suddenly started claiming that they did everything. The BJP is feasting on the meals prepared by us because of impending elections,” Siddaramaiah alleged. 

January 12,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 12: A day after city crime branch (CCB) of the Mangaluru city police arrested nine persons, most of them medicos, on ganja consumption and peddling charges, three more were arrested on the same charges. 

With this the total number of arrested in medicos drugs racket has mounted to 13. Among them 10 are medicos. 

Dr Harsha Kumar V S from Tumakuru, Adon Dev from Kochi and Mohammad Afrar (23) from Kasaba Bengre are the three accused picked by the police today. 

Dr Harsha Kumar is pursuing his final year Pathology MD, Adon Dev is pursuing his Pharm D final year at a private college while Afrar works at a fruit shop in the city.

On January 11, the police had arrested nine people, including a medical officer, MBBS interns and dental students. They are: Mohammed Rauf alias Gouse, 34, from Maripalla near Bantwal, Dr Sameer, medical officer, KMC-Attavara, Dr. Nadiya Siraj, 24, medical intern, KMC Mangaluru, Dr. Manimaran Mutthu, 28, medical surgeon, KMC, Manipal, Dr. Varshini Prathi, 26, medical intern, KMC-Mangaluru, Dr. Bhanu Dhahiya, 27, 3rd year MD, Yenepoya Medical College, Deralakatte, Riya Chadda, 22, BDS final year, KMC, Mangaluru, Dr. Kshithij Gupta, 25, 3rd MS (Ortho), KMC-Mangaluru, Ira Basin, 4th year MBBS, KMC-Mangaluru.

They were picked up based on the information provided by an Overseas Citizen of India, Neel Kishorilal Ramji Shah, 38, who was arrested by the police on January 8 on the charges of ganja peddling and consumption. He has been in Mangaluru for the last 15 years and claims to be a fourth-year student at a dental college who probably failed to complete his course.

January 19,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 19: Dharmendra, the general secretary of the Karnataka state unit of Akhil Bharath Hindu Mahasabha, who is reportedly mulling contesting from Mangaluru North constituency in 2023 assembly polls, has raised voice against the reservation policy of Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government. 

Speaking to media persons here, the Hindutva leader said that movement against reservation will be carried out shortly. A meeting of those who oppose reservation will be convened in Mangaluru to decide on the future course of action, he added.

Already, anti-reservation committees have been constituted in 30 districts in the state and a protest is being planned at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru. He said that if the Congress divided the country on the basis of religion, the BJP is dividing Hindu society in an organised manner through reservation, which is against the constitution.

Dharmendra said: “Some mutt heads are engaged in a protest demanding reservation to a particular caste, and the BJP government is heeding to their demand and is announcing reservation.

The question is whether the act of mutt heads is justifiable.” He said the elected representatives have to be taught about reservation as envisaged by Dr B R Ambedkar in the constitution. Ambedkar wanted to give reservations only to the suppressed class for a few years to bring them to the mainstream of society.

Instead of allowing people to lead a dignified life with self-respect, the government is making them beg for quota, which is condemnable. He accused the BJP of using reservation for vote bank politics and to gain political mileage. ABHM is also considering approaching the high court in this regard.

Meanwhile, Mahasabha has decided to field candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in all constituencies in DK district. Dharmendra is likely to contest from Mangaluru North constituency.

