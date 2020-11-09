  1. Home
  2. Online swindlers target customers of merged banks

Online swindlers target customers of merged banks

News Network
November 8, 2020

Bengaluru, Nov 8: Online fraudsters stole money from the customer of a merged nationalised bank, saying the bank is issuing a new checkbook, passbook, and debit card. 

In her complaint to the West CEN crime police station, M Devika, 52, from Vijayanagar, an accountant in a private firm, has stated that she held an account with Vijaya Bank that merged with Bank of Baroda. 

On October 27, Devika received a call from an unknown individual identifying himself as the bank’s employee. The man said the bank was issuing a new checkbook, passbook and debit card following the banks’ merger. 

“The fraudster asked me to share the One-Time Password (OTP) so that he can raise a request for the items. When I asked why I should share the OTP, he said it’s their procedure,” Devika said. 

The moment she shared the OTP, she received a message saying money has been debited from her account. “The caller said they’re transferring the money from Vijaya Bank to Bank of Baroda. I believed him and shared several OTPs that day and lost Rs 95,545 in multiple transactions,” she said. 

When the fraudster asked her to share the OTP one more time, she refused and said she would visit the bank or complain to the RBI. The fraudster kept calling her till October 29. “I checked with the bank and they told me it was a fraud call,” she said. Devika alleged that police made her run around and took three days to register the FIR. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 27,2020

sudhakar.JPG

Bengaluru, Oct 27: Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday expressed confidence that that a vaccine for COVID-19 would be available early in 2021 and said the government would ensure that it reaches every nook and corner of the state after its launch.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with AstraZeneca Managing Director Gagan Singh Bedi, he said the first phase of trials of the vaccine were encouraging. "The first phase trial of the vaccine developed by Oxford/AstraZeneca has been completed and has shown encouraging results.

The second and third phase trials are underway," he said. The Minister said Bedi had told him that the company, which was trying to launch the vaccine in the initial months of 2021, had the capacity to supply a billion doses. Once it came out in the market, the Karnataka government would ensure that it was made available "in every nook and corner of the state," he said.

The first set of people to get it would be the Covid frontline warriors like doctors, nurses and paramedics, followed by elderly people with comorbidities, pregnant and lactating women and children, the minister said. To a question, he said the results of the first phase trial were encouraging, with 56 people who were administered the vaccine developing antigens, which has remained intact in them since then.

"We need to wait for six months to see whether the antigens are maintained," Sudhakar said. To a question on the price of the vaccine, he said he did not wish to get into the "controversy" over it and would leave it to the discretion of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He however, maintained that the state had been conducting tests and providing treatment free of cost. "Our government is committed to public health.

We will make sure it reaches all," Sudhakar said. Members of the Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, as also senior officials and experts on the subject were present during the meeting, the minister said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
November 6,2020

lets_take_charge.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 6: Bengaluru Youth Congress president Mohammad Haris Nalapad has received around 20,000 suggestions for improving the infrastructure in Karnataka and Bengaluru city. The promotional song for his campaign 'Let's Take Charge' has received more than one million views within a few hours of its launch, party workers said on Friday.

Nalapad had launched a first-of-its-kind solution seeking campaign 'Let's take charge' on Karnataka Rajyaotva Day on Thursday, where he had invited youngsters to share their ideas to improve infrastructure in the state and city that were hard hit by floods recently.

Buoyed by the success of the campaign, Nalapad on Friday said that it is heartening to see the response that the campaign has received from the youth.

"I am grateful to each and every participant who shared innovative ideas to make Karnataka a better state. We are sure that these valuable suggestions will help us in solving infrastructural problems that had ruined the state causing huge loss of lives & livelihoods," Nalapad said.

According to the Karnataka Youth Congress, the campaign has received over 5,000 suggestions from Bengaluru Urban district while 3,000 came from Bengaluru rural followed by Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru, Tumkuru, and Hassan with around 2,000 suggestions from each.

Briefing about the 'Lets Take Charge' campaign Nalapad said any person residing in Karnataka and aged 18-35 years can participate in this campaign. He has already launched a WhatsApp number that can be used to seek more information about the campaign.

Participants can share their entries through Google forms using Facebook, Instagram, Twitter among other social media platforms. This contest allows only one entry per participant.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2020

covidpatient.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 4: A COVID-19 positive patient exercised his right to vote in RR Nagar constituency of Karnataka during the by-election held on Tuesday.

"A Covid-19 patient cast his vote at a polling booth in RR Nagar, earlier today. He was facilitated with an ambulance," said an official statement of the state Election Commission of Karnataka.

The polling booth was later sanitized to facilitate other voters.

By-election was concluded in two seats--RR Nagar, and Sira--in Karnataka on Tuesday, with a total voter turnout of 57.04 per cent.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.