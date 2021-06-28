  1. Home
  2. Over 1 lakh covid vaccine doses wasted in Karnataka so far

Over 1 lakh covid vaccine doses wasted in Karnataka so far

News Network
June 29, 2021

Bagalkot district has registered the highest wastage of Covid-19 vaccine in the state, while Shivamogga has achieved vaccination exceeding the number of doses listed on the vial label by utilising the additional ml of dose available in each vial. 

According to a document provided by a deputy commissioner, till June 25, the wastage in the district is 22,196 doses (12.66% of net wastage), whereas Hassan stood second with 17,028 doses (8.01%). As many as 20 districts reported wastage of doses and the average wastage of doses by these districts was 2.29%.

According to the document, these 20 districts have wasted 98,840 doses since the immunisation drive began on January 16.

However, some districts have been able to vaccinate additional people by using the ‘spare’ one ml of vaccine that is available in each vial.

Each vial of Covishield or Covaxin contains 11 ml of vaccine, to help jab at least 10 persons. The manufactures add one ml of ‘overfill,’ so that health workers can deliver accurate doses.

Districts which reported additional usage of the vaccine allotted (negative wastage of vaccine) are: Shivamogga reported -6%, Udupi (-5.57%), Dakshina Kannada (-4.71%), Dharwad (-4.25%), Haveri (-4.16%), Uttara Kannada (-3.65%), Chikkamagaluru (-2.52%), Belagavi (-1.72%) Kodagu (-1.36%), BBMP (-1.29%) and Mysuru (-0.13%).

BBMP, with a -1.29% wastage has delivered an additional 33,785 doses, while Belagavi has ensured 7,139 people got the additional vaccines.

Speaking to DH, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said they practised two simple methods to increase the number of vaccinations per vial: one by properly training health workers in administrating the vaccines and second by constant monitoring of the vaccine usage.

Udupi reproductive & child health officer Dr M G Rama, who is also incharge of the vaccination drive, said the district was able to achieve such high rate due to participation of the people.

“Many of our vaccination centres have witnessed altercations with the public, who were demanding higher vaccination. There was no chance of wasting vaccines,” he said.

Bagalkot district health officer Dr Anant Desai said the data of the district has been erroneously entered in the Cowin app. He claimed that the total wastage of vaccine in the district is just 3.9%.

“We have asked the state-level officials to rectify the details,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 23,2021

Bengaluru, June 23: Karnataka’s efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic are once again challenged by interstate travellers as the number of people infected with Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is rising in neighbouring states. 

During the first and second waves, infected interstate travelers from Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu drove the outbreak in Karnataka. On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope disclosed the presence of 20 cases of the Delta Plus variant in that state, adding to the one case found there weeks before. 

Then, on Tuesday evening, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced that the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) in Bengaluru, which handles genomic sequencing for Tamil Nadu in addition to augmenting sequencing in Karnataka, had found that a sample sent from a Tamil Nadu native was positive for Delta Plus.

With a total of four official cases, Tamil Nadu now has the second highest number of Delta Plus infections in the country, after Maharashtra. While four cases may seem trivial, they represent 1% of all sequences from Tamil Nadu.

The development raises concerns about the possible proliferation of this new variant, now that 22 Karnataka districts have seen an easing of restrictions as part of Unlock 2.0.

One expert who did not want to be named said: "Short of halting all interstate movement, there is really no way to stop more cases of Delta Plus from popping up in Karnataka."

The state may have to consider increasing surveillance at border areas, added Dr Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner (Health). "Already we are screening interstate road travelers, but additional guidance may be introduced in subsequent days to improve surveillance,” he said.

Meanwhile, noted virologist and Chairman of the Genomics Surveillance Committee Dr V Ravi said there was nothing to panic about. "This mutation is a sublineage of the existing ‘Delta’ B.1.617.2 variant which is already present everywhere," he said. 

As per data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, the baseline “Delta” has been found in 27% of all 1,165 samples sequenced by Karnataka to date.

Dr Ravi stressed that it was not possible to contain the variant from the point of restrictive border controls. “The only solution is that more people have to get vaccinated and wear masks,” he said.

Another expert said that the appearance of these new mutants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra may not harken a new surge of cases. “This mutant has come at a time when the number of Covid-19 cases have declined and so it may not matter,” he said.

However, any increase in the pace of infections now could potentially see the Delta Plus gain traction. “This is why Covid appropriate behaviours are important to follow now,” he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 25,2021

Udupi, June 24: Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh has strictly warned those misusing the unlock guidelines in the district, and said that they will be booked under the epidemic act.

In his video message on Thursday DC Jagadeesh said, “In Udupi district, the state government has allowed some relaxation, even though the COVID scare is still there. It is everyone’s responsibility to follow the COVID guidelines announced by the government. Many people are found to be misusing the unlock guidelines which will not be tolerated”.

The state government has not permitted to organise any public functions in the district, but still, many programmes are being organised. Various organisations and political parties are organising protests across the district. Who permitted them to organise such programmes in the district? DC questioned.

The district administration has not given any permission to organise any public functions. The organisers are playing with the life of the people. Rules are equal to everyone, whether they are rich or poor. When the peoples’ representatives follow the rules, others will automatically follow them. Henceforth we will not tolerate those organising such programmes. If anyone is found organising any programme without the permission of the concerned authorities, they will be booked under the Epidemic act, he warned.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: The Karnataka government will consider opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Tuesday. 

Yediyurappa informed that the Dr Devi Shetty-led expert committee has advised accelerating vaccinations as vaccines are the solution for Covid control. 

"The committee has supported the relaxations in COVID curbs announced by the government, and have suggested opening up educational institutions in the days to come, starting with higher education colleges, after vaccinating," the chief minister said.

After concluding a meeting with the committee, Yediyurappa said with regard to opening schools and colleges, the committee has suggested giving priority to students and teachers in vaccination, to start classes in a phased manner by reopening colleges for students above 18 years to begin with, after vaccinating them.

Responding to a question, Yediyurappa said that the government was considering opening higher educational institutions in a phased manner after vaccinating students and teachers."

No discussion has been taken with regard to opening schools as those below 18-years are not yet vaccinated, and clinical trials are on to vaccinate them.

Recently, the Karnataka government had constituted a 13-member expert committee headed by eminent cardiologist and founder of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty to analyse and advise to control a possible third Covid-19 wave in Karnataka.

The committee met the Chief Minister today and submitted an interim report. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.