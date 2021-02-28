  1. Home
Proposal to connect Karnataka’s 320-km long coastal belt by seaplane submitted to Centre

News Network
February 28, 2021

Mangaluru, Feb 28: A proposal for a tourist circuit to connect the state’s 320-km long coastal belt by seaplane has been submitted to the Centre, Minister for Tourism, Ecology and Environment C P Yogeeshwara said.

Speaking to newsmen here on Sunday that the seaplane will help woo tourists to different destinations in Karnataka, the minister said. He said that though investors are keen on the seaplane project, the state lacks basic landing facilities.

Seaplane services have already been launched in Gujarat and once a similar service is introduced here, those wishing to travel to Goa, Mumbai, and Kerala can use the facility.

He said that to promote tourism in the coastal belt, infrastructure for landing of yachts needs to be developed. He said a heli tourism service will be launched in Mysuru shortly and stressed on a similar service in Mangaluru for foreign tourists arriving by cruise ships so that they can visit Lakshadweep and other tourist destinations from Mangaluru.

“Cruise passengers stay only for eight to nine hours in Mangaluru. If their stay is extended to two to three days by providing them with facilities, then we can chalk out programmes to introduce local culture and tourist spots in and around Mangaluru he said and relaxation of CRZ rules will be sought on the lines of Kerala and Goa to promote tourism. Further, he said tax on tourist taxis was high in Karnataka compared to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.,”

“I will bring the issue to notice of the chief minister,” he said. The minister said the Tourism Policy 2020 will be implemented from April, he said .

He said backwaters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be used to promote sports which in turn will generate jobs and boost tourism. The 20-km stretch of Gurupura river backwaters will be developed on the linesof Alappuzha in Kerala. Priority will be given for promotion of eco tourism in Tannirbavi in Mangaluru. He said the government needs to promote Mangaluru as a brand and explore the potential in health tourism, religious tourism, eco tourism and local and We need to develop a circuit to promote temple tourism in the district,” he said.

February 25,2021

Mangaluru, Feb 25: The South Canara District Central Co-operative Bank (SCDCC) and the Navodaya Self-Help Groups have together donated a sum of Rs 1,01,11,072 towards the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

The cheque towards the same was handed over to Sri Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt during a Guruvandana programme held at the T V Raman Pai Hall on Wednesday night. The event was held on the sidelines of the Nidhi Samarpan event and the 72nd birthday celebrations of Rajendra Kumar.

Addressing the function after receiving the Guruvandana, the Pejawar seer said there was a need for the society to emulate the ideals of Sri Ram. He described the Ram Mandir to be built at Ayodhya as a symbol of Indian culture.

February 19,2021

Hubballi, Feb 19: Former Karnataka Minister, Mr PC Siddanagoudar said here that more than 1.5 lakh members of the Lingayat Panchamasali Community from the North Karnataka region will take part in the rally to be held in Bengaluru on February 21 to demand the 2A status of the reservation to the community.

Addressing media here today, Mr Siddanagoudar said that after the rally the community leaders will meet the Chief Minister, Mr BS Yediyurappa and Submit a memorandum demanding immediate inclusion of the Panchamasali’s of the Lingayat community under the 2A Group to make them eligible for reservation in Education and Employment.

Mr Neelakanta Asooti, General Secretary of the National Lingayat Panchamasali Trust and former Chairman of the Karnataka Milk Producers Federation, Dharwad said that the Panchamasali”s will take the fight for reservation to the logical end in the Gandhian way. He said that once flourishing, the members of the Panchamasali Group who are mainly Peasants have now become peasant workers and economically poor due to declining agricultural income because of increased cost in Fertilizers, Seeds, Floods and droughts resulting in continuous crop failures Etc.

Mr Asooti said that added to the problem is also the increased Division of Families reducing the amount of their land holdings and increasing Mechanisation in the field of agriculture creating lesser work. As a Result more and more peasant members of the community have become unemployed, He said and added that if the demands are not met, Qte we will not hesitate to go on fast unto death Unqte.

Mr Prabhanna Hunasikatti, President of the National Trust of the Lingayat Panchamasali Community said that community members from Dharwad, Bagalkot and Vijayapura will also join the Padayatra in Bengaluru. He claimed that several Political and Farmer leaders and many heads of Lingayat Mutts have extended their full support for the reservation.

Meanwhile, Mr Gurunatha Ullikashi, President Karnataka Samata Sena and Mr.Venkatesha Mestri, former Mayor, Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, speaking to newsmen on behalf of the 101 member federation of the Karnataka State Scheduled Cast Committee demanded here today that the percentage of the reservation for the Scheduled Cast communities be increased to 35 percent from the present 15 percent within a month. If not, the federation would launch a nationwide agitation, they said.

February 17,2021

Udupi, Feb 17: An elderly man who was waiting to cross the National Highway 66 at Koppalangady in Kaup, Udupi lost his life after a speeding car knocked him down. 

The victim has been identified as U Shahabuddin aka Shabu Saheb (80).

The reckless car which was heading towards Mangaluru from Udupi at high speed rammed into the octogenarian, sources said. 

The elderly man suffered critical injuries on the spot. He breathed his lost while being shifted to a hospital. 

The victim was running a bicycle store in Kaup town for last 55 years. He is survived by two sons, two daughters and a large number of relatives and friends. 

A case has been registered at Kaup police station and investigations are on. 

