  Rain continues to batter Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

News Network
August 29, 2021

Mangaluru/Udupi, Aug 29: Moderate to heavy rains that resumed with vengeance after a three-week lull  in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi on Saturday, continued on Sunday morning too. 

Udupi district in particular, received heavy to very heavy rain. Koni in the district recorded the highest rainfall of 19.4 cm (194 mm) while Barkuru and Handadi registered 18.9 cm and 15.3 cm of rain respectively.

The region is likely to receive heavy showers till August 31 due to an offshore trough over the eastern Arabian Sea, according to India Meteorological Department.

Parts of Kodagu and Shivamogga districts also received moderate spells of rain in the day.

Comments

News Network
August 29,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 29: The Dakshina Kannada district administration, which has permitted educational institutions to start on-campus classes for II PU students from Sept 1, has taken necessary steps to prevent the spread of covid from neighbouring state.

Deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said that detailed guidelines have been framed to help in the safe commencement of classes.

“The current II PU students had little access to on-campus learning in the first year. Therefore, it has been decided to reopen classes to help students academically, despite the district’s positivity rate being more than 2%,” he said.

According to the circular, it is the responsibility of the college principals to strictly implement the Covid-19 SOPs laid down by the district administration. All the students from Kerala are required to quarantine themselves for a week, and a RT-PCR test must be conducted after a week. Colleges must have Covid care centres, and students in quarantine can attend online classes.

“Students, teaching and non-teaching staff travelling from Kerala must produce a RT-PCR negative certificate when the college reopens, and subsequently every week, even if the faculty is fully vaccinated. Classes for day scholars and boarders will be conducted separately. An inspection team has been constituted headed by the DDPU and including taluk health officials and college principals, to oversee the implementation of the guidelines,” he said.

Once the admission process is complete, I PU classes can start from September 15. However, every college has to take permission from the DDPU, before commencement of on-campus classes.

C D Jayanna, DDPU said: “Since II PU is a critical year for every student, we had requested the district administration to consider commencement of on-campus classes. Last academic year, students had to be promoted despite no examination being held. This batch has hardly attended classes on campus, since their admission to I PU, last year. Online classes will continue parallelly,” he said.

Comments

News Network
August 26,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 26: The rising Covid cases among College students in the Dakshina Kannada district in the past few days has been a cause of great concern.

The Health Department has now begin issuing notices to colleges which have failed to adhere to the Covid guidelines.

Health department sources said on Thursday that in the past 15 days period, as many as 627 students from 29 collages have tested positive. Of these 327 are students from Kerala while the rest include students from the district and other parts of the state.

As many as 77 students of a private college in Sullia have tested positive in the past few days. Though RT-PCR negative reports is a must for students, many students from Kerala who come with a negative report, have tested positive after a few days, officials said.

Comments

News Network
August 27,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 27: Karnataka on Friday added 1,301 cases to its Covid-19 tally, which rose to 29.45 lakh. The toll mounted to 37,248 with 17 additional fatalities.

The day also saw 1,614 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,88,520. Active cases stood at 18,970, a medical bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 386 cases and two fatalities, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covis-19 hotspot with 248 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Hassan 117, Udupi 106, 78 in Kodagu, 72 in Mysuru and 62 in Shivamogga. Raichur district reported zero infections.

Twenty districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,86,900 samples were tested in the state on Friday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4.28 crore.

The number of vaccinations done so far in the state was 3.96 crore, with 6,61,554 people being inoculated on Friday, the bulletin said. 

Comments

