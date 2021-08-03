  1. Home
  2. Retired Banker and Auto Industry Leader K G Shenoy passes away

Retired banker and auto industry leader K G Shenoy passes away

coastaldigest.com news network
August 3, 2021

KGshenoy.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 3: Karkala Govinda Shenoy, 86, former Chief Manager of Syndicate Bank, passed away on Tuesday, 3rd August, 2021 at his residence ‘Laxmi Vaman’, Warehouse Road, Mangaluru following age related illness. He is survived by his wife Tara Shenoy, two daughters Smt. Sangeetha Pai and Smt. Preethi Nayak, and a son Sri Damodar Shenoy. His eldest son Dr. Manjunath Shenoy had predeceased him. Due to Covid protocols, his last rites were performed in the presence of only immediate family members at Boloor Crematorium, Mangalore at 4:00 pm.

Popularly known as 'K.G. Shenoy', he was born on 23rd September 1934 at Agumbe and graduated (B.A. Hons) from Maharaja's College, University of Mysore.  He joined Syndicate Bank in July 1959 and retired from the bank in March 1990 at Manipal as Chief Manager. During his banking career, he had headed the Industrial Finance Department of the bank at Mumbai and was the Secretary of the bank's Local Loans Committee at Mumbai. He had participated in training programmes in Small Industries at Hyderabad, Secretarial Practice at the Institute of Secretaries and Banking Practice with Reserve Bank of India and National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM).

Basically hailing from a family of passenger transport fleet operators, Sri K. G. Shenoy had a lifelong association with the automobile industry of the region. The Motor Gadi Transport Service (MGTS), a well-known firm founded by his late father, Sri Appu Rao alias Manjunath Shenoy in Shimoga District, were the pioneers in this field in the Agumbe Ghat Section. After retiring from Syndicate Bank, he joined Arvind Motors, Mangalore in 1992 as Sales Manager. From 1999, he was associated with Maroor Agencies as their Honorary Advisor.

Since 1992, he has been actively associated with Dakshina Kannada Automobile & Tyre Dealers Association for nearly three decades, serving first as the association’s Vice President and later as its Patron. When the Association decided to have its own building 'Auto Bhavan' at Maroli, Sri K. G. Shenoy spearheaded the building project which was completed in March 2011. He was also the Editor of the Association’s quarterly newsletter ‘Auto Sandesh’ and its annual souvenir. He was actively involved in the formation of Federation of Karnataka Automobile and Allied Industries Associations in Bangalore in 1999 and was unanimously chosen as its President for two years from 2003 to 2005. He also enjoyed very good rapport with the Federation of All India Automobile Spare Parts Dealers Associations (FAIASPDA), New Delhi.

In recognition of his exemplary service to the automobile and auto spares industry Dakshina Kannada Automobile & Tyre Dealers Association had honoured him with ‘Outstanding Contribution Award’ during its Annual General Meeting on 26th Day of October, 2013.

Dakshina Kannada Automobile & Tyre Dealers Association has condoled the demise of Sri K. G. Shenoy. “In the sad demise of Sri K. G. Shenoy, we have lost our mentor, guide and a most active personality who has built our Association stronger over the last three decades,” said Kasturi Prabhakar Pai, the Association President in a statement.

K. G. Shenoy was the President Elect of the Rotary Club of Mangalore North during 1981 and President of Rotary Club of Vishakhapatnam Main during 1987-88. He has widely travelled in India and abroad, having visited Sri Lanka, Hawaii, USA, Canada, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 20,2021

Bengaluru, July 20: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa may quit the post within a few days and Karnataka may witness a new CM before August 15, according to party sources.

“If nothing goes wrong, he may resign on or before July 26, when he completes two years in office as his request to continue in the top post till then was not accepted by the BJP central leadership,” a person aware of the developments said. 

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said it will not comment, calling it speculation.

Several times earlier, Yediyurappa denied having been asked to step down. “This is obvious as no sitting CM will admit that he is on his way out as that would affect the administration,” the source said.

Apparently, Yediyurappa’s exit plan was firmed up even before his visit to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others last week.  It is learnt that the Yediyurappa’s resignation letter was drafted more than a week ago. 

Yediyurappa wanted more time as he was keen on inaugurating some developmental works in Shivamogga, his political home, it is said.

Meanwhile, an audio clip purportedly of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel went viral, stirring the state’s political cauldron and doing little to reaffirm Yediyurappa’s continuation. Kateel called it “fake”, but the voice is heard talking of a new chief minister and a major Cabinet reshuffle. 

“There are three candidates shortlisted. There are chances that anyone can become CM...No one from here will become CM. High command will appoint [someone] from Delhi,” according to the clip.

Further, the voice on the audio clip talks about big changes in the Cabinet: “Eshwarappa, Shettar and team will be out. A new team will be formed.”

Kateel has urged Yediyurappa to order an investigation, adding that it was a ploy to tarnish the party’s image. “I have nothing to do with this audio clip,” he said. “Yediyurappa is the party’s soul, Eshwarappa and Shettar are the eyes. There’s no discussion on change in leadership or anything like that.” 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 26,2021

MediaAcademy.jpg

Bengaluru, Jul 26: The government of Karnataka on Monday appointed Sadashiva Shenoy as the President of Karnataka Media Academy.

The appointed members are Gopal Singappaiah Yedager, Chief Reporter, Kannadaprabha, K.K.Murthy, Shivakumar Bellithatte, Shivananda Tagaduru, President, Karnataka Working Journalists Association President, senior reporters from Mysuru C.K. Mahendra, Koodli Gururaj, Jagannath Baala, Senior Reporter, Jayakirana Dainika, Mangaluru, Devedrappa Kapanuru, Editor, Buddhaloka, Kalaburagi and K.V. Shivakumar, Editor, Nammanadu, Shivamogga.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 31,2021

Bengaluru, July 31: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced that people arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra have to mandatorily have a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours if they are coming to the state.

The order is applicable to all the passengers coming to Karnataka by flight, bus, train and personal vehicles, Additional Chief Secretary Health Jawaid Akhtar said in a statement.

As per the order, airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours. Railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers travelling by trains carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

For those travelling by bus, the bus conductor shall ensure that they possess RT-PCR negative certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala -- Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, and Mysore -- and Maharashtra -- Belagavi, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi and Bidar -- shall establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all the vehicles (driver, passengers, helper/cleaner) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirement.

"Also, it's mandatory for students and public visiting Karnataka daily for education, business & other reasons to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days & possess the negative test report," the government said in its order.

The passenger's swab shall be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address, etc duly verified with his ID card. On receipt of the RT-PCR test report, further action will be taken as per the State protocol.

Taking to Twitter, former Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar welcomed the decision of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to impose stricter restrictions along the Kerala border.

Kerala is recording more than 20k cases for four days in a row and its alarming. We have stop cross border transmissions at any cost, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.