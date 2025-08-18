A sacred journey of ink and patience: Dakshina Kannada college girl transcribes entire Qur’an by hand

Mangaluru, Aug 18: In a quiet corner of Dakshina Kannada, a young woman’s devotion has given birth to an extraordinary achievement. Sajla, a BCom student of Markazul Huda Women’s College, Kumbra, Puttur, has painstakingly handwritten the entire Holy Qur’an with an ink pen — a work of faith, discipline, and perseverance that stretched across nearly five years.

Daughter of Ismail Haji and Zahra Jasmeen from Baitadka in Kaniyur village of Kadaba taluk, Sajla began this spiritual journey in January 2021. With steadfast dedication, she brought it to completion in August 2025.

For her manuscript, she chose sheets in shades of white, light blue, and light green, upon which she inscribed every verse with a black ink pen. The completed Mushaf — 604 pages bound in an elegant red-and-gold cover — weighs nearly 14 kilograms. It stands as both a physical and spiritual monument to her tireless labour.

“Writing a single page would often take me four hours. On days of greater energy, I could complete two pages in eight hours. In total, I devoted 302 days and 2,416 hours to this work,” shared Sajla, her words reflecting both humility and quiet pride.

The unveiling of her handwritten Qur’an was held at Markazul Huda Women’s College, Kumbra, where her achievement was honoured in a special ceremony. The manuscript was officially released by Yaseen Sakhafi Al Azhari, a Mudarris at Markaz Knowledge City, Kerala.

Markazul Huda president Ariyadka Abdul Rahman Haji, vice president M S M Abdul Rasheed Zaini Kamil Sakhafi, chief secretary Basheer Haji Indraje, secretary Abdur Rasheed Sampya, Shariat college principal Valavoor Muhammad Sa’adi, vice principal Jaleel Sakhafi, Degree college principal Muhammad Masnsoor Kadaba, Markazul Huda Saudi national committee president Farooq Portway, Shariat section chief Haneef Sakhafi Kadaba, and Sajla’s parents were present.

Sajla’s journey, etched in ink and patience, will remain an inspiration — a reminder that sacred devotion, when joined with perseverance, can transform time itself into a beautiful testimony.