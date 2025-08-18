  1. Home
A sacred journey of ink and patience: Dakshina Kannada college girl transcribes entire Qur’an by hand

News Network
August 18, 2025

salja.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 18: In a quiet corner of Dakshina Kannada, a young woman’s devotion has given birth to an extraordinary achievement. Sajla, a BCom student of Markazul Huda Women’s College, Kumbra, Puttur, has painstakingly handwritten the entire Holy Qur’an with an ink pen — a work of faith, discipline, and perseverance that stretched across nearly five years.

Daughter of Ismail Haji and Zahra Jasmeen from Baitadka in Kaniyur village of Kadaba taluk, Sajla began this spiritual journey in January 2021. With steadfast dedication, she brought it to completion in August 2025.

For her manuscript, she chose sheets in shades of white, light blue, and light green, upon which she inscribed every verse with a black ink pen. The completed Mushaf — 604 pages bound in an elegant red-and-gold cover — weighs nearly 14 kilograms. It stands as both a physical and spiritual monument to her tireless labour.

“Writing a single page would often take me four hours. On days of greater energy, I could complete two pages in eight hours. In total, I devoted 302 days and 2,416 hours to this work,” shared Sajla, her words reflecting both humility and quiet pride.

The unveiling of her handwritten Qur’an was held at Markazul Huda Women’s College, Kumbra, where her achievement was honoured in a special ceremony. The manuscript was officially released by Yaseen Sakhafi Al Azhari, a Mudarris at Markaz Knowledge City, Kerala.

Markazul Huda president Ariyadka Abdul Rahman Haji, vice president M S M Abdul Rasheed Zaini Kamil Sakhafi, chief secretary Basheer Haji Indraje, secretary Abdur Rasheed Sampya, Shariat college principal Valavoor Muhammad Sa’adi, vice principal Jaleel Sakhafi, Degree college principal Muhammad Masnsoor Kadaba, Markazul Huda Saudi national committee president Farooq Portway, Shariat section chief Haneef Sakhafi Kadaba, and Sajla’s parents were present. 

Sajla’s journey, etched in ink and patience, will remain an inspiration — a reminder that sacred devotion, when joined with perseverance, can transform time itself into a beautiful testimony.

kumbra.jpg

coastaldigest.com news network
August 10,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A 75-year-old retired woman in Mangaluru has lost more than ₹3.09 crore to online fraudsters who trapped her using the so-called “digital arrest” method.

According to a complaint filed at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police station, the victim, identified as Leni Prabhu, received a missed call from an unknown number on January 15, 2025. When she returned the call, a woman claiming to represent the General Post Office alleged that a parcel in her name, supposedly sent to China, had been returned with 150 grams of MDMA inside. The caller warned that the offence carried a prison term exceeding 75 years.

Despite the victim’s denial, the caller insisted her identity had been misused and offered to “help” her obtain a no-objection certificate — in exchange for 93% of her pension amount.

Two days later, under pressure and fearing arrest, the woman travelled to Mangaluru and transferred ₹55 lakh via RTGS to accounts provided by the fraudsters. Over the next several months — from January 17 to July 4 — she made multiple transfers, amounting to a total loss of ₹3,09,75,000.

The scammers told her to keep the matter confidential, which kept her in fear and prevented her from seeking help. The fraud came to light when the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages.

Police have registered a case against unknown persons for online fraud using the “digital arrest” technique, and an investigation is underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 18,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 18: Several parts of Karnataka including coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will experience a week-long spell of intense rainfall, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alert warnings for multiple regions. 

The forecast says that extremely heavy to very heavy rain is expected in the area today and for the next few days. The heavy rainfall will be accompanied by strong surface winds, raising concerns of urban flooding, traffic disruptions across the state.

The highest-level weather warning is in place for Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Uttara Kannada districts. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Belagavi and Haveri.

Bengaluru Urban and Rural, along with Ballari, are expected to receive moderate yet consistent rainfall, accompanied by strong winds. For the state capital, IMD has predicted a continuous spell of rain lasting through August 23, raising concerns about further waterlogging and disruption to daily life.

Already grappling with flooding in several neighbourhoods, Bengaluru could see worsening conditions if the wet weather continues. Authorities have warned of possible traffic delays and interruptions to civic services.

The current surge in rainfall is attributed to a low-pressure area that has formed over the Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh–Odisha coast. IMD noted that this system is likely to intensify and move inland by August 19, drawing moisture-laden winds across Karnataka.

An active monsoon trough stretching across central India, along with a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea, is also fuelling widespread rainfall in the state.

For Bengaluru, IMD has forecast a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, with stronger gusts expected over the next 24 to 48 hours. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 25°C, with night-time lows around 20°C.

Civic agencies across the state have been instructed to stay on high alert. Emergency teams are on standby in Bengaluru, the coastal belt, and the Malnad region to address potential flooding, uprooted trees, and other rain-related hazards.

Coastal and North Interior Karnataka are expected to witness widespread rainfall until August 20, after which rainfall intensity is likely to reduce. However, South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will continue to receive fairly widespread to scattered rain until August 23. A statewide dip in rainfall activity is anticipated between August 24 and 26.

rainmang.jpg

