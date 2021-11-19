  1. Home
SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar pulls out from contesting MLC polls

November 20, 2021

Mangaluru, Nov 20: South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank Chairman M. N. Rajendra Kumar has announced that he has decided to back out from contesting as independent candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

The announcement comes a day after Cooperation Minister S. T. Somashekar said that the government can dismiss him for alleged misuse of funds.

While addressing the Jan Swaraj Yatra organised by the BJP in Mangaluru and Udupi, Mr. Somashekar said that ₹19 lakh was being transferred every month from the SCDCC Bank to Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust of which Mr. Kumar is the managing trustee.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies has the power to disqualify him from being a member of the board under Section 29C of the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act. The department has already served a notice to Mr. Kumar, the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar had announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. He had opened a campaign office in Mangaluru on November 16 and met Karnataka Pradesh Congres Committee president D. K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on November 17.

On November 20, he told media persons that he will not contest as he does not want to politicise the cooperative sector.

November 13,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Coming under pressure from Hindutva outfits and hardline pontiffs, the Karnataka government is all set to enact a law on religious conversions soon, according to sources. Sri Ram Sena has warned that it would launch a statewide agitation if the ruling BJP government in Karnataka doesn't enact a law to ban forceful conversions.

Sources in the BJP confirmed that the government is all set to make a law in this regard and the bill will be mooted in the coming winter session scheduled to be held in Suvarna Soudha at Belagavi next month.

Seers of various mutts have appealed to the state government for implementing the act.

Sri Ram Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik who met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, warned that if the state government fails to enact the law, all Hindu religious seers in Karnataka would launch the agitation.

According to Muthalik, "religious conversions are taking place from the period of the British".

Chief Minister Bommai responded positively to the demand, saying: "The Karnataka government is already studying the laws passed by some states in this regard. Karnataka would soon come out with its own act."

He added that Constitution is clear against conversions by means of force and inducements. "I have spoken against this in the past too," he maintained.

The issue of religious conversions was raised by Hosadurga BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekar during the Monsoon session.

He had claimed that thousands have been converted in his constituency and missionaries' have foisted rape and atrocity cases on those who questioned conversion activities.

Later, he had organised a 'Ghar wapsi' programme in his constituency to bring back Hindus from Christianity.

November 11,2021

modibommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he did not discuss the Bitcoin scam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but guessed Union Home Minister Amit Shah has more information on it.

"There was no discussion of the Bitcoin scam with the Prime Minister. In fact, I wanted to talk about it, but the PM cut short and asked me to work sincerely and said everything will be right... There was also no discussion on it with Amit Shah, but I guess he has more information on the scam than us," he told reporters here after meeting the Prime Minister.

Bommai said he did not talk much on politics with Modi, except that he informed him about the results of the just-concluded bypolls, in which BJP lost Hanagal seat by a thin margin and Sindagi by a big margin.

"Reacting to it, the PM advised me not to take it to the head. He said victory and defeat in elections are common. What is important is to win the confidence of people and win the maximum number of seats in the 2023 Assembly elections," Bommai said.

The Bitcoin scam has gripped the state with Congress leaders alleging involvement of big BJP leaders in it.

Congress leader and former IT minister Priyank Kharge yesterday said that the Bommai government will be dethroned due to the Bitcoin scam.

Speaking further, Bommai said the Prime Minister has agreed to visit Karnataka in December to lay the foundation stone to Bengaluru suburban railway project and other developmental works.

During the 90-minute meeting, Bommai said he explained to the PM various schemes implemented in 100 days of his rule.

The Chief Minister also met BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday night and discussed state politics. "Amit Shah and Nadda have advised me to work hard to win the maximum number of seats in the coming Legislative Council polls," Bommai said.

Nadda also assured to visit Bengaluru soon and hold meetings with state leaders to strengthen the party.

November 6,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 6: A case has been registered against a man accused of making a blasphemous Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad(PBUH). 

Jagadish Kaivathadka, said to be a member of a saffron outfit, has been accused of using a derogatory word against the Prophet in his post.

Police sources said the case was registered at Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district on the basis of a complaint from SDPI local leader Naufal.

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Sunni Students Federation (SSF) have urged the district police to initiate action against the man for having hurt the sentiments of crores of people by speaking irreverently of the Prophet.

Strong legal action should be taken against miscreants trying to disturb peace in the society, they said.

