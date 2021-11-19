SCDCC Bank Chairman M N Rajendra Kumar pulls out from contesting MLC polls

Mangaluru, Nov 20: South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank Chairman M. N. Rajendra Kumar has announced that he has decided to back out from contesting as independent candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

The announcement comes a day after Cooperation Minister S. T. Somashekar said that the government can dismiss him for alleged misuse of funds.

While addressing the Jan Swaraj Yatra organised by the BJP in Mangaluru and Udupi, Mr. Somashekar said that ₹19 lakh was being transferred every month from the SCDCC Bank to Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust of which Mr. Kumar is the managing trustee.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies has the power to disqualify him from being a member of the board under Section 29C of the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act. The department has already served a notice to Mr. Kumar, the Minister said.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar had announced that he would contest as an independent candidate from the local authorities’ constituency of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. He had opened a campaign office in Mangaluru on November 16 and met Karnataka Pradesh Congres Committee president D. K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru on November 17.

On November 20, he told media persons that he will not contest as he does not want to politicise the cooperative sector.