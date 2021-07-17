Several Lingayat MLAs ready to join Congress: DKS

  1. Home
News Network
July 17, 2021

Bengaluru, July 17: KPCC President D K Shivakumar said several MLAs and the workers belonging to Lingayat community are ready to join the Congress. 

Speaking to reporters at Kalaburagi Airport on Saturday, Shivakumar stated that former ministers M B Patil and Eshwar Khandre and others are holding discussions in this regard.

The BJP leaders feel that the people of Lingayat community is their asset. The Congress too has a galaxy of leaders belonging to Lingayat community, he said.

July 17,2021

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, July 17: Amid reports claiming that Karnataka CM has submitted his resigned to PM Modi, B S Yediyurappa dismissed such claims saying "there is no value of such news".

On being asked if he has resigned, Yediyurappa said, "Not at all... Yesterday I met the PM, we discussed the development of the state and I will come back again in August. There is no value of such news."

The Karnataka CM met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss development projects, an official statement said, but this was widely seen as a precursor to a change in the state’s leadership.

Yesterday, when he was asked about his visit fuelling speculation that he will be replaced, Yediyurappa had laughed it off, saying, “I don’t know anything about that. You (media) tell me.”  

July 14,2021

Mangaluru /Madikeri, Jul 14: With heavy rains lashing the catchment area of River Kumaradhara in Karnataka, the inflow of water to the river increased and the bathing ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya Temple was inundated on Wednesday.

The intermittent rainfall in Dakshina Kannada and in the catchment area of the river had increased the water level. The river is in spate.

With the increase in water level and submerging of the bathing ghat, the devotees visiting Kukke Subrahmanya Temple were allowed to carry out ‘theerthasnana’ on the bank of the river itself.

A vented dam near the bathing ghat in Subrahmanya too has been inundated. Home Guards and police personnel have been stationed at the bathing ghat to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

In the meantime, intermittent rain continued to lash the district. Since April 1, 3,694 electricity poles and 194 transformers have been damaged in the district.

About 50.45-km road and five culverts too have been damaged following rain since April in the district. A total of 62 houses were fully damaged and 332 houses have been partially damaged in the district since April.

Meanwhile, Kodagu district administration has issued an orange alert with heavy rains expected during the next two days. The rains lashing out since last two days with normal life affected.

With previous three years of experience the district administration already taken all precautionary measures across the district besides NDRF team deployed at sensitive places particularly in hilly regions.

July 6,2021

Bengaluru, July 6: Karnataka has reported as many as 3,104 fresh cases of the covid-19 cases in the state, taking the total number of people infected from the disease so far to 28,59,595 on Tuesday.

According to official sources, while as many as 4992 covid-19 patients got discharged after being completely recovered from the disease, there are 40016 active cases across the state.

The sources also informed that in the last 24-hours as many as 92 covid-19 patients had succumbed to the killer disease, taking the total number of fatalities reported so far in the state to 35526.

The sources said that as many as 116912 covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24-hours and the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.65 per cent and the case fatality rate accounted for 2.96 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 216 cases and 13 deaths. Udupi reported 114 cases and 1 death. 

