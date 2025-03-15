Shaheen Group Teams Up with Shepherds International Academy to Offer Quality Education in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, Mar 15: The Shaheen Group of Institutions, a well-known name in education, has partnered with Shepherds International Academy to establish a new campus, Shepherds Shaheen, in Arkula along the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Press Club, here, attended by representatives from both institutions. This marks Shaheen’s first venture in Mangaluru, bringing its expertise in academic excellence and competitive exam coaching to the coastal region.

Vision for Quality Education

Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Chairman and Founder of Shaheen Group, speaking at the press conference, emphasized that education should not only focus on academic success but also on character building. “Our goal is to nurture students into responsible citizens first, before they become doctors, engineers, or other professionals,” he stated. He highlighted that Shaheen’s approach integrates strong values with academic learning to create well-rounded individuals.

Shepherds Shaheen will be built on a sprawling 3.6-acre eco-friendly campus, offering modern facilities to provide students with a world-class learning environment.

A Game-Changer for Mangaluru Students

Mohammed Nissar, Chairman of Shepherds International Academy, welcomed the partnership, stating that the collaboration would bring together Shepherds' decade-long commitment to progressive education and Shaheen’s proven excellence in competitive exam training.

Other key figures present at the event included General Secretary Mohammed Rizwan, Treasurer Shajid AK, and trustees SM Farooq and Naushad AK, who all expressed their enthusiasm for the initiative.

Sheikh Shafiq, Regional Head of Shaheen Group for Bengaluru and Mangaluru, assured that the new campus would uphold the same high academic standards that have made Shaheen a leader in medical and engineering entrance coaching across India.

A Legacy of Academic Excellence

Founded in 1989 in Bidar, Karnataka, by Dr. Abdul Qadeer, the Shaheen Group of Institutions started with just 17 students and has now expanded to over 105 branches across 13 states in India and Saudi Arabia. Today, more than 40,000 students study at Shaheen institutions.

The group has gained national recognition for its outstanding performance in medical and engineering entrance exams. Since 2008, over 5,000 students from Shaheen have secured MBBS seats in government medical colleges, with many more excelling in engineering and other professional courses. Shaheen students consistently secure 1% of all government MBBS seats in India and 15% of those in Karnataka. Many have also been admitted to prestigious institutions like AIIMS Delhi.

Shaheen’s presence in Karnataka is particularly strong, with multiple campuses in Bidar offering separate facilities for boys and girls. The institution is praised for its innovative curriculum, experienced faculty, and strong student support system.

With the launch of Shepherds Shaheen in Mangaluru, the institution aims to provide high-quality education to students in the coastal region, helping them achieve their academic and professional aspirations.