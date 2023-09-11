  1. Home
The Shepherds' International Academy shines at state level karate championship

Media Release
September 11, 2023

Mangaluru, Sept 11: The Students of the Shepherds' International Academy, Attavar, Mangaluru, participated in 20th state level open karate championship 2023, organized by SHORIN RYU KARATE ASSOCIATION on 9th September at Swami's strength training center, Samaja mandira in Mudabidri, Mangaluru. 

Around forty of Shepherds' students took part in the event in KATA and KUMITE categories and have brought laurels to school. Their impressive performance showcased the result of rigorous training and a passion for the sport.  Skilled students exhibited exceptional prowess, securing the coveted 2ND runner's up trophy.

All the winners were awarded with trophies, certificates and medals. 29 students bagged the recognitions as follows:

5 gold medals 
5 Silver medals 
19 Bronze medals 

The SHEPHERDS' Management congratulated the winners. Management also thanked the principal, faculty members, parents and the trainers for their combined efforts which resulted in prize winning performance by the Shepherds' students.

September 9,2023

Bengaluru, Sept 9: Discussions regarding BJP and his party contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together are still at initial phase, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Saturday, a day after the saffron party veteran B S Yediyurappa stated that both parties have reached an understanding. Maintaining that the seat sharing and other things are yet to be discussed, the former chief minister said more than give and take, trust and respect is important for him.

"These are initial phases of discussions. I have seen reports in the media on this (understanding) for the last couple of days...I have seen senior leader Yediyurappa's statement. He has spoken good about our party, Deve Gowda (JDS supremo) and me. Thank him for his statement that in the days to come we will work together," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the seat sharing and other things have not been discussed yet, and also date has not been fixed for his Delhi visit.

"There are reports in the media that -- we are adamant on the Mandya seat, what will happen to the sitting MP there, what will happen to Tuamkuru and Kolar seats -- all these have not yet been discussed. I appeal to media friends not to speculate as they want, when the discussions are still at the initial phase," Kumaraswamy said.

Media is projecting as though understanding has been finalised, he further said. "But in my opinion there is still time for it, still a lot of discussions are yet to happen. It is not give and take that is important, trust and respect is important for me."

A meeting of party workers has been called on Sunday, where their opinion will be gathered, he said, adding that "time to respond to all these issues -- preliminary discussions regarding alliance, Congress leaders' statements -- is still far." Yediyurappa on Friday said the BJP will have an understanding with former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an announcement that shot up political temperature in the State.

The veteran leader, who is also the BJP parliamentary board member, had said that as part of the poll understanding, the JD(S) will contest in four LS seats in Karnataka, which has a total of 28 constituencies.

Asked whether Deve Gowda has agreed for alliance, Kumaraswamy said all these are preliminary phases of discussions and whether the party supremo has agreed or not will be known in the days to come.

To a question whether this is a promising development, he said, "In the interest of the state, at a time when such a bad government is there in the state, certain decisions need to be made. It requires time, let's wait for it. I'm not in a hurry."

The BJP had swept the 2019 LS polls in Karnataka by winning 25 seats, while an independent (Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya) backed by it won in one seat. The Congress and JD(S) won one seat each.

JD(S) had contested the polls in alliance with the Congress, as both parties were then running an alliance government under Kumaraswamy's Chief Ministership.

Noting that Congress administration in Karnataka is already facing anti-incumbency, after over three months, since coming to power, the former chief minister said, he was not saying it and it is the opinion of senior officials in this government.

"So there is a feeling among people that it (understanding between BJP and JDS) is good," he said.

Stating that no one is indispensable to anyone, either for him or for the BJP, Kumaraswamy further said the JD(S) had already contested parliamentary polls independently several times and won two or three seats.

Now, after Congress getting 135 seats and JD(S) 19 seats in Assembly polls, the grand old party leaders are projecting as though something has happened to JD(S) and are questioning its survival, he said.

"I will speak about it in the days to come...now I request Congress leaders you are in power, people have blessed you, do good work, instead of commenting on our party," he said.

Congress has been critical of JD(S) over the development, he added.

Taking a dig at JD(S) for entering into an understanding with the BJP for 2024 LS polls, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while questioning the regional party's secular credentials, alleged that it doesn't have any ideology and would do anything for the sake of power.

The JD(S) had earlier formed governments in coalition with both BJP and Congress respectively for 20 months from January 2006, and for 14 months from May 2018, with Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

September 9,2023

Mangaluru, Sept 9: Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharanaparakash Rudrappa Patil said that a tender for the construction of the regional centre of Rajiv Gandhi University for Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Mangaluru will be floated shortly.

Following an appeal by Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty, the Minister inspected the proposed site for the regional centre at Mary Hill in Mangaluru on September 8.

"Work will commence once the tender is finalised. The MLA said that land for the project has been earmarked. Now, the work has to commence. It is a Rs 40 crore project. The regional centre will have a skill development centre, sports centre and other facilities," Patil said.

The setting up of the regional centre in Mangaluru will benefit students of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Kodagu districts.

RGUHS members Dr Shivasharan Shetty and Dr Sharan Shetty appealed to the minister to complete the work on the regional centre at the earliest. The Minister directed RGUHS Vice Chancellor Dr Ramesh M K to take note of the same. 

August 31,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 31: In yet another incident involving road rage in Bengaluru, a scientist from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was reportedly subjected to an attack by an individual while he was driving to his workplace.

The scientist, Aashish Lamba, recounted the incident in a post shared on ‘X’, where he explained that as he was en route to the ISRO office, an individual on a scooter, not wearing a helmet, abruptly cut in front of his car. Aashish had to suddenly apply brakes to avoid a collision, which led the scooter rider to stop in front of his car and unleash a barrage of verbal abuse.

Sharing both video footage and images captured by the car’s dashboard camera, Aashish recounted that the incident occurred near the recently constructed HAL underpass on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru on August 29. 

He detailed that the scooter rider approached his car, berated him, and even kicked his car tires in a fit of anger. “Yesterday during going to ISRO office, Near to newly constructed HAL underpass, a person on scooty (KA03KM8826) without helmet was driving recklessly and coming in front of our car suddenly and so We had to apply sudden brake," he wrote in the caption.

In a subsequent post, he appealed, “He came to our car started fighting. He kick(ed) my car two times and flew. Kindly please do the needful."

The official Bengaluru Police account promptly responded with the message, “Noted, we (will) inform concerned Police officer" and even requested Aashish’s contact details for further communication.

Subsequently, users on social media began reacting to the incident, demanding stringent measures against such unruly behaviour. One user inquired, “Any update on the arrest? The victim is an ISRO Scientist. This is the state of our front liners, let alone common citizens.. what sections are you slapping on the uncivilized goon? Please make his arrest public." Another remarked, “Sad to hear that tons of road rage cases getting registered by day in Bengaluru."

In a separate recent incident involving an ISRO scientist, a private tutor was arrested in Surat for allegedly impersonating an ISRO scientist and providing media interviews claiming to have designed the lander module for the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission. The accused, identified as Mitul Trivedi, utilised this false identity to attract more students to his tuition classes in Surat.

According to reports, he went to the extent of fabricating a fake appointment letter dated February 26, 2022, declaring him as the “assistant chairman” of ISRO’s “Ancient Science Application department” to substantiate his false claims.

