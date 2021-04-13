  1. Home
  2. Ship-boat collision: 3 bodies brought to Mangauru; search on for missing fishermen

News Network
April 14, 2021

Mangaluru, Apr 14: The bodies of three fishermen killed in the ship-boat collision mid sea, were brought here, official sources said on Wednesday. 

Two of the dead were from Colachel in Tamil Nadu while the other was from West Bengal.

The bodies are kept at the district Wenlock hospital here, sources said.

Two fishermen, who were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard, have been admitted at the government hospital here.

Six fishermen from TN and three from Bengal, who were on the boat, are still missing.

Agencies
April 10,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who is leading the ongoing Karnataka state owned transport employees' strike, has been detained in Belagavi, sources said. 

"Police took Chandrashekar into their custody and are taking him to Bengaluru," sources said.

According to sources in the Belagavi administration, Chandrashekar wanted to meet the Deputy Commissioner of the district, which was not granted.

Angry over it, the leader decided to stage a demonstration there.

The district authorities then detained him and directed that he be sent out of the district.

Meanwhile, fissures seem to have opened among sections of the state owned transport corporation bus employees' federation as the strike over their salary related issues entered the fourth day on Saturday.

The Karnataka government on Friday banned with immediate effect the indefinite strike by employees of the road transport corporations, which affected bus services across the State.

Citing inconvenience caused to the public and that the strike was against provisions of the industrial disputes act, the Labour department issued the ban orders.

The dispute has been referred to the industrial tribunal, Bengaluru for adjudication, it added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the employees to resume work, even as he made it clear that it was not possible to meet their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission.

With the government reiterating its stand on wages as per the 6th Pay Commission, RTC employees decided to continue with the strike on Saturday as well.

Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, honorary president of the Karnataka State Road Transport Employees League, said the strike is on and will continue for the fourth day on Saturday.

On Saturday a few union leaders expressed their displeasure over the way Chandrashekhar handled the issue.

The Karnataka Transport Employees Federation has chosen Chandrashekhar as their honorary president to lead their agitation and negotiate with the government for the implementation of the sixth pay commission.

"The strike is continuing, but we are caught in a problem due to the impractical demand. Now we cannot move forward, return backward," the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation union leader K Prakash said.

Chandrashekhar should not have put forth just one demand, which will fizzle out because it cannot be fulfilled in view of the present situation, another union leader said requesting anonymity.

Chandrashekhar was not available for his comment.

There are four state owned transport corporations and all of them have gone on strike demanding salaries on par with the state government employees.

The stalemate has caused inconvenience to the commuters, many of whom alleged that private transporters overcharged for the trips.

The government has sacked trainee and probationary employees of various corporations, including 216 Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in the past two days for taking part in the agitation.

The government also managed to run 652 buses till 10 am.

Yet, it was way too short of the demand.

The Railways too are operating nine special trains on Saturday.

News Network
April 4,2021

korgajja.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 4: A “Muslim” man has been performing rituals and praying at a Koragajja temple he built beside his house at Kavatharu village near Mulki in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district for the last 19 years, spreading the message of harmony.

P Qasim, 65, a native of Chittalancheri in Palakkad district of Kerala, had migrated to Mulki three decades ago.

Qasim says he built the temple for Koragajja, the 'Daiva' or spirit-god worshipped in Tulunadu region, on the advice of a priest whom he approached when he faced a difficult phase in life.

The priest told him that the earlier inhabitants of his house used to worship Koragajja, the 'Daiva' believed to help people overcome obstacles and fulfill their desires.

He found the spot near his house and built a temple there.

Now, around 50 people in the village, belonging to different religions, come and pray there, he says.

Qasim performs daily rituals at the temple, special poojas on occasions and distributes sandal paste as 'prasadam' to the devotees.

The temple also conducts the 'Kolotsava' festival every two years like other Koragajja temples in the district.

Qasim says he turned vegetarian the day he started performing rituals at the temple.

Qasim also stopped going to the masjid as he had a 'darshan' of Koragajja, he said.

His children, however, go to the masjid, but also have strong faith in Koragajja, Qasim says.

coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

sharmir.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 8: A youth stabbed a girl after barging into her house last night near Layila in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The miscreant, identified as Shameer (22), a resident of Punjalkatte, has been arrested by the police. 

The 21-year-old girl, who suffered stab injuries on her both hands and neck, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. She is said to be out of danger. 

Sources said that the miscreant was in love with the girl belonging to same community and he attacked her for refusing to elope with him. 

The family members managed to catch the accused and hand him over to the police. 

A case has been registered at Belthangady police station. 

