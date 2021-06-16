  1. Home
  2. Three electrocuted to death in Mangaluru and Shikaripur

Three electrocuted to death in Mangaluru and Shikaripur

News Network
June 17, 2021

Mangaluru/ Shivamogga, Jun 17: Two farmers were electrocuted when they were working at a farming land in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Kumara Naik (35) and Shekhara Naik (35), residents of Harogoppa camp, Shikaripur.

They came in contact with an electric wire of a borewell that was lying on the ground due to strong wind and died on Wednesday night. Rural police have registered a case.

In a separate incident in Mangaluru, a young man hailing from Udyavara Kanakoda was electrocuted in a tragic incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mokshith Karkera (25) from Kodavoor, police said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 14,2021

Mangaluru, June 14: Two persons including an Oman national have been arrested by the Mangaluru City North police for possessing ganja and MDMA.

The arrested are identified as Ahammed Mohammed Muzafa Al Mahamani (34) from Oman and Ram (22) from Himachal Pradesh.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the Oman national was also charged for overstaying in India after the expiry of his visa. He had visited Goa on a tourist visa six months ago.

Due to health issues, he was undergoing physiotherapy treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru.

He was staying at a hotel in Mangaluru where he met Ram.

About 51 grams of ganja and two grams of MDMA were seized. A case under NDPS Act has been filed against the duo.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 10,2021

Bengaluru, June 10: Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in Karnataka which have a high positivity rate till June 21. Some relaxation has been allowed in the rest of the districts.

The lockdown will continue with no new relaxation in Chikmagalur, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu districts where the Covid-19 positivity rate is high. 

In other districts, including Bengaluru Urban, the following relaxations will given from June 14 till June 21: 

> All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff, but garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees. 

> Essential shopping will be allowed from 6 am to 2 pm. Parks will be allowed from 5 am to 10 am. Street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm. 

> Auto and taxis will be allowed with two passengers only.

> Daily night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will be in place.

> Weekend curfew from 7 pm Friday till 5 am Monday will be in place.

Details awaited.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 17,2021

Mangaluru/ Shivamogga, Jun 17: Two farmers were electrocuted when they were working at a farming land in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Kumara Naik (35) and Shekhara Naik (35), residents of Harogoppa camp, Shikaripur.

They came in contact with an electric wire of a borewell that was lying on the ground due to strong wind and died on Wednesday night. Rural police have registered a case.

In a separate incident in Mangaluru, a young man hailing from Udyavara Kanakoda was electrocuted in a tragic incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mokshith Karkera (25) from Kodavoor, police said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.