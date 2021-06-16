Three electrocuted to death in Mangaluru and Shikaripur

Mangaluru/ Shivamogga, Jun 17: Two farmers were electrocuted when they were working at a farming land in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district, police said on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Kumara Naik (35) and Shekhara Naik (35), residents of Harogoppa camp, Shikaripur.

They came in contact with an electric wire of a borewell that was lying on the ground due to strong wind and died on Wednesday night. Rural police have registered a case.

In a separate incident in Mangaluru, a young man hailing from Udyavara Kanakoda was electrocuted in a tragic incident.

The deceased has been identified as Mokshith Karkera (25) from Kodavoor, police said.