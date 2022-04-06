Three engineering students meet watery grave in Udupi’s St Mary’s Island

Udupi, Apr 7: Three students of an engineering college from Kerala, met watery grave at St Mary’s Island in Udupi today.

The deceased have been identified as Allen Reji, Amal C Anil and Antony Shenoy, all said to be aged around 22 years.

They were on a tour to the island with a group of 42 students and two lecturers from Mangala Engineering College in Kottayam of Kerala.

The students got down to swimming in the sea at the most dangerous spot in the Island.

While bodies of Allen and Amal have been fished out of the sea, the search is on for Antony Shenoy.