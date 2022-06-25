  1. Home
Tour turns tragic as 4 students drown off Kumta beach

coastaldigest.com news network
June 25, 2022

Kumta, June 25: Four college students who were on coastal Karnataka tour, drowned off Baada Beach in Kumta taluk of Uttara Kannada district today.

They were part of 87 students’ team which had come from Bengaluru and stayed in Silver Sand Resort in Baada. 

The four – identified as Arjun, Chaitrashree, Tejas D, Kiran Kumar – were washed away by a high tide when they were playing in the beach, sources said. 

The dead bodies of Arjun and Chaitrashree were found while the two others are still missing.

Sleuths from jurisdictional police station, fire fighters are divers are carrying out the search operation for the missing duo. More details are awaited. 

News Network
June 15,2022

Mangaluru, Jun 15: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 2.468 kg of gold worth Rs 1.36 crore from two passengers in separate incidents on Tuesday.

A customs release said here on Wednesday that the two separate smuggling attempt cases involved passengers who arrived here from Dubai.

In the first case, customs officers seized 1.684 kg of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 86.89 lakh. The rectangular shaped gold bar was concealed in undergarments and sanitary pad worn by a female passenger who arrived from Dubai.

In the second case, customs officers seized 964 gm of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 49.74 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.

The gold was attempted to be smuggled through body concealment in four oval shaped objects concealed in powder form, the release said.

News Network
June 16,2022

Mangaluru, June 16: Three months after the Karnataka High Court ruled that Muslim girl students should abide by the decisions of the college development committees (CDCs) and wear prescribed uniforms without hijab, 19 students of government first grade college at Haleyangadi here have been denied education for refusing to remove headscarves.

The students, who are not ready to fulfil the demand of college authorities to show their hair in classrooms, are now on the verge of dropping out of the college as they were neither allowed to write examinations nor attended classes for the last three months.

Similar issues at university college of Mangalore, government first grade college at Uppinangady were solved after discussions with students and parents.

However, the 19 students at Haleyangadi college are facing loss of education after the college authorities strictly prohibited wearing of hijab inside the institution as per the High Court verdict on March 15.

Though the students say that the High Court order is only applicable to pre-university colleges, the college claims that the order is applicable to all institutions where the CDCs have prescribed specific dress code or uniform.

Some students have made up their mind to discontinue studies though they still have a distant hope that the college authorities will reverse their decision, sources said.

College principal K Sridhar said the 19 girls, who are third year degree students, did not appear for the exams and skipped the new semester classes. Though they tried to convince the students to comply with the High Court order, they are insisting on wearing hijab, he said.

The talks with parents of the students were also disappointing, the principal said, adding it is unfortunate to see the girls, who studied at the college for two years, dropping out suddenly.

News Network
June 21,2022

Bengaluru, June 21: Karnataka police have intensified investigations into the drugs case involving Siddhanth Kapoor, the son of actor Shakti Kapoor.

Notices have been served to foreign and Indian models who participated in the rave party organised in a luxury Bengaluru hotel with Siddhanth Kapoor in connection with use and consumption of drugs.

According to police, 150 models and celebrities attended the rave party and notices have been issued to 40 foreign and Indian models. They have been asked to appear for the investigation within a week.

Six female models have already appeared for the investigations and got their statements recorded. The transactions and connections of models and celebrities are found to be suspicious and is being probed, sources say.

The probe has revealed that the foreign nationals who participated in the rave party were staying illegally in the country even after expiry of visa period.

The rave party in which drugs were found was attended by many celebrities and models. The police are still investigating the source of drugs. Though CCTV footage is verified, the police are yet to locate the persons who dumped drugs near the dustbin.

On June 12, the Halasuru police of Bengaluru city conducted raids on a luxury hotel following a tip-off about a rave party where drugs are circulated.

The police had detailed 35 persons, including Siddhanth Kapoor -- also the brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor -- and conducted medical tests. The tests have confirmed consumption of drugs by six persons, including Kapoor.

Later, the accused were released on station bail. Siddhanth Kapoor had told police during the inquiry that someone had given him water and cigarettes laced with drugs. He had also told the investigators that he did not know about it.

Bhimashankar Guled DCP (East) had stated that Siddhanth Kapoor has not agreed that he had consumed drugs. "Kapoor is claiming that it was mixed in his drinks offered by someone and that he did not know about drugs. He said that he had come to Bengaluru 40 times and attended parties as DJ. This was the fourth time he had come to the hotel and was arrested," DCP Guled had said.

"We have taken a guest list and suspicious persons will be called for questioning," he had stated.

The police have sent the mobiles of the accused to the Forensic Science Laboratory for data retrieval. The police are investigating the nexus of Siddhanth Kapoor and others with drug peddling.

The police have also sent notice to the luxury hotel owner and organisers of the rave party. The event management company representatives are also called for investigations.

A case has been registered under IPC Sections 20 A, 22 B, 27 B. The police had arrested Akhil Soni, Business Manager of Mind Fire Solutions, Harjoth Singh, an industrialist, Hani, a digital marketing entrepreneur and Akhil, a photographer.

The police had taken 7 grams of MDMA crystals and 10 grams of Ganja into custody after conducting a raid on a rave party organised at the luxury hotel The Park in Bengaluru on June 12. 

