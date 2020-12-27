Tourism picking up in nature's beauty filled coffee land

Madikeri, Dec 27: Tourism has started prevailing in the Coffee land of Kodagu District which is filled with nature's beauty.

Crowds, which badly needed an outing after being virtually self imprisoned in their respective houses, due to Lockdown following Corona Pandemic, are rushing to the hilly stations, water fall destinations besides places with nature's beauty are rushing towards Kodagu too for Christmas and New Year celebration.

Dubare, elephant camp, one of the tourist spots, recorded a footfall of more than 2,500 people and there was a heavy rush for boating. There were over 3,000 people at Dubare on Saturday and Sunday also in a heavy rush.

Many have booked homestays and resorts to celebrate the arrival of the new year. Some have booked rooms to arrive in Kodagu either the coming Wednesday or on Thursday, said Resort owners.

About 80 percent of the homestays in the district have been booked. There is a demand for homestays situated in interior places, amid the coffee plantations.

The tourists are enjoying the close proximity with tamed elephants at Dubare Elephant Camp. With the decline in water level in River Cauvery, the tourists cross the river to reach the Camp. Many were seen enjoying playing in the water.

Number of visitors to Nisargadhama, another tourist spot has increased. The shopkeepers who were dependent on tourists for a living are smiling, thanks to the arrival of tourists.

Tourism activities have witnessed a sudden boom at Golden Temple in Tibetan Colony near Kushalnagar, Kaveri Nisargadhama, Irpu Falls, Abbe Falls, Raja’s Seat, Talacauvery, Bhagamandala and Chelavara witnessed a huge crowd of tourists.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a few restrictions for hotels and resorts for the new year celebrations. The police have warned them of initiating strict action if they fail to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. DJ dance parties have been banned on January 31 night. There is also a ban on large gatherings on main roads and public places for new year celebrations.

The ushering in of tourists had its impact on the traffic movement. Madikeri especially witnessed frequent traffic congestion. Reports of traffic jams are also flowing in from South Kodagu where tourists are rushing to occupy the remaining homestays and resorts.

A private firm has been carrying out helicopter joyrides in Madikeri. There is a package of five to seven minutes' ride. A few local residents and tourists are enjoying an aerial view of Madikeri. The joyrides will be conducted till January 1.