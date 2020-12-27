  1. Home
  Tourism picking up in nature's beauty filled coffee land

News Network
December 27, 2020

Madikeri, Dec 27: Tourism has started prevailing in the Coffee land of Kodagu District which is filled with nature's beauty.

Crowds, which badly needed an outing after being virtually self imprisoned in their respective houses, due to Lockdown following Corona Pandemic, are rushing to the hilly stations, water fall destinations besides places with nature's beauty are rushing towards Kodagu too for Christmas and New Year celebration.

Dubare, elephant camp, one of the tourist spots, recorded a footfall of more than 2,500 people and there was a heavy rush for boating. There were over 3,000 people at Dubare on Saturday and Sunday also in a heavy rush.

Many have booked homestays and resorts to celebrate the arrival of the new year. Some have booked rooms to arrive in Kodagu either the coming Wednesday or on Thursday, said Resort owners.

About 80 percent of the homestays in the district have been booked. There is a demand for homestays situated in interior places, amid the coffee plantations.

The tourists are enjoying the close proximity with tamed elephants at Dubare Elephant Camp. With the decline in water level in River Cauvery, the tourists cross the river to reach the Camp. Many were seen enjoying playing in the water.

Number of visitors to Nisargadhama, another tourist spot has increased. The shopkeepers who were dependent on tourists for a living are smiling, thanks to the arrival of tourists.

Tourism activities have witnessed a sudden boom at Golden Temple in Tibetan Colony near Kushalnagar, Kaveri Nisargadhama, Irpu Falls, Abbe Falls, Raja’s Seat, Talacauvery, Bhagamandala and Chelavara witnessed a huge crowd of tourists.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued a few restrictions for hotels and resorts for the new year celebrations. The police have warned them of initiating strict action if they fail to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines. DJ dance parties have been banned on January 31 night. There is also a ban on large gatherings on main roads and public places for new year celebrations.

The ushering in of tourists had its impact on the traffic movement. Madikeri especially witnessed frequent traffic congestion. Reports of traffic jams are also flowing in from South Kodagu where tourists are rushing to occupy the remaining homestays and resorts.

A private firm has been carrying out helicopter joyrides in Madikeri. There is a package of five to seven minutes' ride. A few local residents and tourists are enjoying an aerial view of Madikeri. The joyrides will be conducted till January 1.

News Network
December 24,2020

Kasaragod, Dec 24: Police has registered a case against three activists of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) for plotting and committing the murder of a DYFI activist in Kanahangad late on Wednesday night.

Police sources said an investigation is underway in the case in which DYFI worker Auf Abdul Rehman (27) was stabbed to death by a group of IUML workers at Munthathjod near Kanhangad near here at around 11 PM.
The group attacked Auf and his friend Shuhaib while the duo were returning home on a motorbike.

Though Shuhaib sustained injuries in the attack, in which the motorbike was toppled, he fled to safety and is getting treated at a hospital.

Police sources said IUML workers Irshad, Hassan and Ishak have been named as the accused in the case registered under section 302 of the IPC.

Police sources said they are on alert to avert any untoward incidents in connection with the political murder.
Meanwhile, IUML General secretary K P A Majeed condemned the killing of youth and added that the culprits should be brought before the law.

IUML MLA M A Nellikunnu also condemned the crime, adding that, the League will never subscribe to political killings and the culprits should be punished

coastaldigest.com news network
December 22,2020

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Karnataka has noted that 531 passengers from the UK had arrived into the state on Sunday and out of them, 138 did not have COVID-19 negative certificates though all of them were asymptomatic. 

Amid concerns about a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said, "I came to know about a person who tested positive after arriving from UK. We are following all guidelines. Whoever will come from UK will be tested at the airport."

Now, the Karnataka government has decided to trace all passengers who had arrived in Bengaluru and Mangaluru from the UK since 7th December. 

The district surveillance officers have been asked to trace, test, and place such people under home quarantine. Those who are RT-PCR positive shall be placed under hospital isolation and positive samples will be sent to NIMHANS, Bengaluru for molecular testing. Passengers who are RT-PCR negative shall be under strict home quarantine for 14 days.

A draft advisory prepared by the Karnataka state health department based on recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), the state govt had declared on December 1-2 that to avoid a likely second wave in January-February 2021, it may reintroduce night curfew during the Christmas-New Year week.

News Network 
December 23,2020

Bengaluru, Dec 23: There could be a chance that a new mutated variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus which is sweeping through the South of Britain has already made its way into Karnataka through airline passengers, according to scientists.

The so-called B1.1.7 mutated variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19 was first identified in the United Kingdom on September 20. However, nearly three months elapsed before UK health officials identified the new variant, with the European CDC estimating increased transmissibility of up to 70%.

“It is very possible that it is already here. There have been a lot of flights between the countries since September,” said a veteran genomic scientist who did not want to be identified.

Karnataka has seen a steady number of UK origin flights in Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) since September. According to BIAL, before the government moved to suspend flights on December 21, six flights from London were arriving at the airport weekly. Since December 1, the state has identified 3,017 passengers arriving at BIAL from the UK.

The new virus is the result of 23 distinct mutations, which according to the noted virologist Dr T Jacob John, former principal of Christian Medical College, Vellore, is better able to infect people because it better mimics a molecular pattern of a physiological substance called angiotensin which fits like a key into the “lock” of the receptor of the host human cell. 

“It is not a perfect fit. But it is a better fit than the earlier variants. That is the reason why it seems to be spreading faster,” Dr John said.

However, another scientist, Adjunct Professor Vinod Scaria of the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology CSIR-IGIB) said there is no evidence to suggest it is less or more contagious. “The level of evidence is weak - exclusively computational and not experimental.”

Where the experts agree is the mutations have essentially resulted in a new version of the virus, although epidemiologist Dr Giridhar Babu pointed out that its level of virulence is likely the same as older variants of the virus.

At the same time, Dr Babu added that it was difficult to know if the new virus is already in Karnataka because clear evidence of this fact would have been a surge in cases. “But we have not seen a spike in numbers - there has been no widespread transmission. But if people have travelled to different places or states, the mutated virus might still seep through. The other possibility is that a cluster of new virus infections has been missed,” he said.

Another big gray area is whether people who previously had the disease face the danger of reinfection, Dr Babu explained. “The next two weeks are very important and will provide the proof,” he added.

Dr Scaria also suggested the possibility that the mutation has developed independently in India as it did in the UK, Brazil and South Africa. “But in India, we do not have too many genomic sequences to rely upon for confirmation. We only have about 4,000 sequences,” Dr Scaria said.

“The only sure way to know is when molecular studies are done in India,” Dr John added.

Those studies are now being carried out at Nimhans, with the first samples from international fliers collected and processed on Tuesday.

