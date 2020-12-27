  1. Home
  Two held for creating fake Facebook profile of B L Santosh

Two held for creating fake Facebook profile of B L Santosh

News Network
December 27, 2020

Bengaluru, Dec 27: Police have nabbed two people on charges of creating fake Facebook accounts in the name of BJP national Organising Secretary B L Santosh and collecting money from the people.

Police said on Sunday that Ibrahim and Mohammed Shokin were natives of Chowki Bangara village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

Five mobile phones, more than 10 SIM cards and bank passbooks have been confiscated by the central police.

The accused had opened a fake Facebook account in the name of B L Santosh and asked his acquaintance to send a message to a friend through a messenger demanding Rs 15,000. Some of Santosh's friends had sent money. Santosh also warned about this on his social site.

A Police team led by Inspector Praveen Babu have arrested two fraudsters after a complaint was lodged with a cybercrime police station in the city.

Agencies
December 20,2020

Panaji, Dec 20: With the Karnataka Assembly passing an anti-cattle slaughter Bill earlier this month, meat traders and residents of neighbouring Goa are feeling the pinch ahead of Christmas.

Concerned about the unavailability of beef during Christmas, the meat traders of the state raised the issue with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday.

Goa's beef traders have urged Chief Minister Sawant to use his "good offices" with the BJP to prevent Karnataka's Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill, 2020, from being notified.

In a letter to Sawant, Qureshi Meat Traders Association of Goa said that beef was part of a staple diet in Goa's multi-cultural society and consumed by visiting tourists and if the law came into force in Karnataka, it would have a severe impact on the coastal state as well.

Dominic, a homemaker, told ANI with the unavailability of beef they will have one item less to serve. "The celebrations will be affected."

A Panaji resident, Rafik, said beef is one of the main items served during Christmas. "Hope the government sorts it out."

News Network
December 22,2020

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa on Tuesday said all precautionary measures against the backdrop of the new strain Covid-19 are being ensured in the state.

Speaking to newsmen here he said since that people are scared of new strain of Covid-19, an alert has been issued across the state asking them not to worry. One person in Chennai has already been affected by the new virus, hence the state government is taking stringent precautionary measures.

He also said that any person arriving in the airport should first undergo a test. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already cautioned the country about it. The state government will make necessary efforts not to spread virus, he added.

Owing to the new threat, the new year celebrations have been banned, however, there are no plans of imposing night curfew on the lines of Maharashtra government, he clarified.

News Network
December 26,2020

Bengaluru, Dec 26: Sandalwood actress Sanjanaa Galrani, who was arrested in connection with drug menace and released on bail, on Saturday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and answered questions posed by the officials.

Police officials said that Sanjanaa has been accused in a drug peddling case linked to the film industry, a racket in which a case has been registered against her, some businessmen and others at Cottonpet police station. She was arrested on September 9. She was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on December 11.

One of the conditions imposed by the court was that she has to appear before the investigating officer of the case twice a month and cooperate with the investigation.

"We needed some clarifications from her on some of the findings of the investigation and about a few accused persons so we had asked her to come to the CCB office today. She gave her statement and went back but we are not satisfied with her response. She will be questioned again when she appears next," officials added.

