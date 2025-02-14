Two lives lost in separate elephant attacks in Karnataka

Mysuru/Hassan: A wave of sorrow engulfed two families in Karnataka as separate elephant attacks claimed the lives of a young man and an elderly woman on Thursday.

In a heartbreaking incident in Gadde Halla, under the N Begur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Sargur taluk, Mysuru district, 23-year-old Avinash, a BSc graduate and son of Huchchanayaka, lost his life in an elephant attack at around 6:30 am.

Avinash had gone to his farmland to water the crops when he encountered a herd of three elephants. Tragically, one of them charged at him, leaving him with no chance to escape, according to forest officials.

BTR Conservator of Forests S Prabhakaran and N Begur RFO Manjunath rushed to the scene. Following an autopsy conducted on-site, the body was handed over to the grieving family. In a gesture of support, Prabhakaran presented a compensation cheque of Rs 15 lakh to Avinash’s relatives.

Villagers expressed deep frustration over the recurring human-animal conflict in the region. They lamented that the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) provides electricity only in the early morning hours, making it difficult for farmers to work safely. They urged authorities to ensure power supply during the daytime to mitigate risks.

In another tragic incident, a 62-year-old woman, Dyavamma of Kanaguppe village, met a similar fate in Bellavara village, Belur taluk, Hassan district. She had ventured out in search of her cattle but never returned. Hours later, her family found her lifeless body in a bush near Bellavara, bearing injuries consistent with an elephant attack.

Range Forest Officer B G Yatish visited the site, but locals, enraged by the recurring elephant menace, demanded the presence of the Forest Minister and Deputy Commissioner. District Forest Officer (DFO) Saurabh Kumar and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Yedukondalu arrived and attempted to pacify the agitated crowd, but to no avail.

MLA H K Suresh intervened by contacting Forest Minister Khandre, who assured a meeting before February 28 to address the growing human-wildlife conflict. The situation was finally diffused when Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabhama arrived at 6:30 pm, promising a dedicated meeting involving the Forest Department, Coffee Growers Association, and farmers next week.

With her assurance, the villagers relented, allowing officials to proceed with necessary formalities. The Deputy Commissioner also provided Dyavamma’s family with a Rs 15 lakh compensation cheque.

The incidents highlight the escalating human-wildlife conflict in Karnataka, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable solutions to protect both human lives and wildlife in the region.