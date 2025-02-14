  1. Home
  2. Two lives lost in separate elephant attacks in Karnataka

Two lives lost in separate elephant attacks in Karnataka

News Network
February 14, 2025

Mysuru/Hassan: A wave of sorrow engulfed two families in Karnataka as separate elephant attacks claimed the lives of a young man and an elderly woman on Thursday.

In a heartbreaking incident in Gadde Halla, under the N Begur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Sargur taluk, Mysuru district, 23-year-old Avinash, a BSc graduate and son of Huchchanayaka, lost his life in an elephant attack at around 6:30 am.

Avinash had gone to his farmland to water the crops when he encountered a herd of three elephants. Tragically, one of them charged at him, leaving him with no chance to escape, according to forest officials.

BTR Conservator of Forests S Prabhakaran and N Begur RFO Manjunath rushed to the scene. Following an autopsy conducted on-site, the body was handed over to the grieving family. In a gesture of support, Prabhakaran presented a compensation cheque of Rs 15 lakh to Avinash’s relatives.

Villagers expressed deep frustration over the recurring human-animal conflict in the region. They lamented that the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) provides electricity only in the early morning hours, making it difficult for farmers to work safely. They urged authorities to ensure power supply during the daytime to mitigate risks.

In another tragic incident, a 62-year-old woman, Dyavamma of Kanaguppe village, met a similar fate in Bellavara village, Belur taluk, Hassan district. She had ventured out in search of her cattle but never returned. Hours later, her family found her lifeless body in a bush near Bellavara, bearing injuries consistent with an elephant attack.

Range Forest Officer B G Yatish visited the site, but locals, enraged by the recurring elephant menace, demanded the presence of the Forest Minister and Deputy Commissioner. District Forest Officer (DFO) Saurabh Kumar and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Yedukondalu arrived and attempted to pacify the agitated crowd, but to no avail.

MLA H K Suresh intervened by contacting Forest Minister Khandre, who assured a meeting before February 28 to address the growing human-wildlife conflict. The situation was finally diffused when Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabhama arrived at 6:30 pm, promising a dedicated meeting involving the Forest Department, Coffee Growers Association, and farmers next week.

With her assurance, the villagers relented, allowing officials to proceed with necessary formalities. The Deputy Commissioner also provided Dyavamma’s family with a Rs 15 lakh compensation cheque.

The incidents highlight the escalating human-wildlife conflict in Karnataka, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable solutions to protect both human lives and wildlife in the region.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
February 12,2025

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritize increased investments in Mangaluru during the upcoming Global Investors Meet for Coastal Karnataka. He emphasized the region’s immense potential for sustainable industrial growth.

Coastal Karnataka’s Strengths

The MP highlighted Coastal Karnataka’s skilled workforce, premier educational institutions, and strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, making it an ideal destination for industrial expansion.

With its strategic location, excellent port connectivity, and robust infrastructure, the region is particularly suited for industries in R&D, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) - IT and ITES, fintech, renewable energy, marine biotechnology, tourism, and food processing.

Challenges Hindering Growth

Despite these advantages, the MP acknowledged challenges such as youth unemployment, migration of skilled talent, and a lack of large-scale industrial investments. He urged the government to take concrete steps to address these issues.

Proposed Investment Initiatives

To harness the untapped potential of Coastal Karnataka, he requested the CM’s support in:

•    Establishing an IT and startup hub to leverage the region’s large talent pool, boost entrepreneurship, and curb brain drain.

•    Facilitating investments in GCCs and R&D centers, capitalizing on the region’s skilled workforce.

•    Setting up a technological innovation park in Mangaluru to attract investors and institutions.

•    Enhancing New Mangalore Port and developing an integrated coastal economic zone to encourage global trade and manufacturing.

•    Supporting sustainable fisheries, marine research, and ocean-based industries.

•    Encouraging investments in eco-tourism, wellness retreats, and adventure tourism to drive economic growth.

The MP stressed that proactive government intervention in these sectors would significantly boost the region’s economy, attract industries, and create employment opportunities. The proposal is now under consideration.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 11,2025

fathimashaza1.jpg

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Fathima Shaza, a 7th-grade student of Barakah International School & College, has achieved a significant milestone by setting a Guinness World Record in the Karate Kata category. She performed non-stop for an impressive 30 minutes in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. As if that weren't enough, she also earned a Gold Medal in the Kumite Individual category, showcasing her versatility and mastery in Karate.

Fathima, the daughter of Mr. Ibrahim Kasim and Mrs. Sowsreen, has honed her Karate skills under the expert guidance of renowned coaches Mrs. Zakiya Yasmeen and Mr. Nadeem. Their mentorship has played a crucial role in her success.

On behalf of the entire Barakah International School & College community, Chairman Mohammed Ashraf Bajpe extends heartfelt congratulations to Fathima for her extraordinary achievements. Her triumph brings immense pride to the school, its teachers, and non-teaching staff.

This remarkable accomplishment not only highlights Fathima's dedication and hard work but also sets a shining example for students everywhere.

fathimashaza2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 7,2025

gov.sidd.jpg

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot returned to the State Government the Karnataka Micro Loan and Small Loan (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance, 2025, suggesting that the ordinance will benefit borrowers while no provision has been made to provide protection to lenders.

Sources in the government said that the Governor felt the need for a detailed discussion on the ordinance in the legislature. Since the budget session will commence in March 2025, he advised the government to discuss the issue during the session, instead of bringing in the ordinance in a hurry.

The Governor advised the State Government to deliberate on the issue in detail and bring an effective enactment in the interest of the affected people and to protect their rights.

Following alleged harassment by microfinance companies seeking repayment of loans, more than a dozen borrowers had committed suicide in Karnataka. To check the harassment from MFIs, the government has proposed the ordinance.

The Raj Bhavan is of the opinion that it is the duty of the State to protect the vulnerable persons of the society. But, it is also necessary to protect the lawful and genuine rights of the persons who have lent to needy persons within the existing laws with proper checks and balance mechanism.

Mr Gehlot noted: “If all the pending loans with interest as on date is discharged, the lawful and genuine lenders may face trouble. Further, they have no remedy to recover their pending amounts, which may lead to legal battle.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.