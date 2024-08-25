  1. Home
  2. Udupi: 2 arrested in 'FedEx courier scam'; Rs 13.95 lakh recovered

August 25, 2024

Udupi: The Udupi CEN Police have arrested two people from Gujarat in connection with a cybercrime where they posed as customs and police officers and swindled Rs 1.33 crore from a 53-year-old man in the name of FedEx courier. The police have recovered Rs 13.95 lakh and five mobile phones from the arrested. 

Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said that the arrested are Navadia Mukeshbhai Ganeshbhai (44), from Surat and Dharamjeet Kamlesh Chauhan (28), from Rajkot in Gujarat.

Complainant Arun Kumar had stated that he had received a call on July 29 from an unknown number, posing as a customs official and falsely claimed that a FedEx courier booked using the victim's Aadhaar number contained five passports, five ATM cards, 200 grams of MDMA, and $5000.

When the victim denied booking a courier, the fraudsters connected him to a senior officer who claimed to be a police officer who in turn had informed him that his Aadhaar card had been linked to several bank accounts used by terrorists to purchase SIM cards.

The victim was then put under "virtual arrest" wherein he was monitored via Skype. Based on the instructions of the ‘officers’ he was confined to a room in his house from July 29 to August 9. He was asked to transfer money to various bank accounts to resolve the case.

Based on the complaint, Udupi CEN police had registered a case under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act, and Section 318(4) of the BNS.

The SP had formed a special police team led by Inspector Ramachandra Nayak comprising PSI Ashok and officers Praveen Shettigar, Rajesh, Arun Kumar, Yateen Kumar, Raghavendra Karkada, Dikshit, Prashant, Mutteppa Adin, Mayappa Gadade, Parashuram, and Sudeep to investigate the case.

Sources said that the police was closely monitoring the bank accounts involved in the scam and acted immediately when the money was withdrawn, and suspects were arrested.

August 24,2024

Bengaluru: Chevron, a global leader in providing energy solutions, on Saturday announced an investment of Rs 8,300 crore to set up its Engineering and Innovation Centre of Excellence here.

The investment was announced during a high-profile meeting attended by the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, M B Patil and others.

"Karnataka has been consistently leading the way in promoting economic growth and development. The collaboration between the state government and Chevron company in implementing this Rs 8,300 crore investment is a clear indication of the significant progress in engineering and innovation in Karnataka. The state government is committed to promoting innovation, economic growth and job creation," he said.

Akshay Sahni, Country Head of Chevron India, shared the company's vision for the new centre and said, "It will provide an opportunity for India's exceptional talent to work with the resources and expertise of our global network to provide affordable, reliable clean energy."

According to a statement shared by the Minister's office, the centre will hire 600 engineers by 2025 in engineering and digital services to accelerate energy system technology innovations. The state has taken exemplary steps to promote technological progress through progressive policies that have created an enabling environment for innovation.

The minister noted that Bengaluru is already home to more than 500 Global Competence Centres (GCCs) and accounts for more than 30 per cent of India's GCCs, including finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and other sectors.

Chevron Centre of Excellence (ENGINE) will create significant employment opportunities for local professionals. It will allow them to respond to the challenge of meeting current global energy demands and contribute to the production of clean, low-carbon fuels in the future, the statement said.

Patil explained the Chevron team that will be operating here will execute complex global operations and energy projects in collaboration with international stakeholders.

"The establishment of the Chevron Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru will be in line with the Government of Karnataka's priorities for technology, innovation and skill development. This investment reflects the importance of Karnataka as an important destination for global companies," it stated. 

August 17,2024

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has sanctioned prosecution against state chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah over allegations in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment ‘scam’, sources said.

Gehlot has sanctioned the prosecution under section 17 of Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 18 of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita.

Governor Geholt in his prosecution sanction order mentioned that prima facie satisfied that allegations and supporting material discolose commission of offences.

As per the information, the chief minister’s legal team is likely to challenge the order before Karnataka High Court on Saturday. Siddaramaiah would likely approach the high court challenging the reasoning given in the order arguing that the Governor has acted in haste and passed the order.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara hit out at the BJP and assured support to the chief minister. “It is clear through this move that there was pressure from the Center on the Governor. Central government has misused the Governor office. The question of CM resignation will not arise now. We are all with Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Karnataka minister MB Patil also accused the BJP of destabiling the current Congress government with such actions.

“BJP in Centre is doing same thing in Karnataka, as they are doing in other non BJP Ruled states. Nothing is related to Karnataka CM, this was a MUDA mistake, nothing is linked with CM. He never asked anything about this, all this happened when there was BJP government. Governor is working on behalf of Centre, this is attempt to save HD Kumaraswamy. We will take this to court and the court will give justice to us. We will go to people of Karnataka, and will tell them that how BJP is trying to destabilise current govt,” he said.

Congress leader Priyank Kharge also hit out at the BJP-led central government and said that Raj Bhavan is being misused as the BJP’s tool to undermine a democratically elected government.

“The Karnataka Governor’s decision to sanction the prosecution of CM @siddaramaiah in the MUDA case has been orchestrated by the Central Government. Raj Bhavan is being misused as the BJP’s tool to undermine a democratically elected government. The Constitutional head of the State is sparking a constitutional crisis to appease his political masters. The Central Government may throw its full weight behind this, but we stand firm with the Constitution on our side. #SatyamevaJayate,” he said.

The Governor had earlier issued a show cause notice to the CM asking why permission should not be given to prosecute him. In reply, the Karnataka cabinet “strongly recommended” that the governor withdraw the notice issued to the chief minister.

The Governor shoot down the cabinets advise, and said, “it would then lead to situation where people on power break the law with impunity knowing that requisite sanction won’t be granted.”

Meanwhile, the BJP has demanded the resignation of the chief minister. Party leader BY Vijayendra said Siddaramaiah should resign in the back drop of Governor providing prosecution sanction, and make way for impartial probe.

Earlier on Tuesday, a special court adjourned the hearing of two private complaints against Siddaramaiah to August 20 and 21.

Siddaramaiah had termed the allegations as baseless and accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to tarnish his image by levelling false allegations. He said that he will not be cowed down by such things.

He asserted that he will fight against the charges both politically and legally, and will expose opposition leaders H D Kumaraswamy, B S Yediyurappa, B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka among others, and the scams in which they are allegedly involved, and take action against them based on inquiry reports.

“We (Congress) organised the Janandolana conventions against their (opposition) padayatre. We have told the people that they are lying, they are doing the padayatre (foot march) with false allegations. They are trying to create a black mark on Siddaramaiah’s image. They are trying to dislodge this government that has come to power with the blessings of the people,” Siddaramaiah said.

WHAT IS MUDA SCAM?

In the MUDA ‘scam’, it is alleged that compensatory sites were allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi in an upmarket area in Mysuru, which had higher property value as compared to the location of her land which had been “acquired” by the MUDA.

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout. Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

Opposition and some activists have also claimed that the Parvathi had no legal title over 3.16 acres of land.

August 16,2024

The Shepherds' International Academy celebrated the 78th Independence Day with grandeur on August 15, 2024. The event, which also included the school’s annual investiture ceremony, was attended by distinguished guests Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, an ex-principal and active member of Scouts and Bulbul, and Ms. Leanne Rodrigues, a B.Arch graduate and part of NMS.

The day began with the hoisting of the national flag by Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, alongside Chairman Ar. Mohammad Nisaar and trustees Mr. Sajid AK and Mr. S.M. Farook. The national anthem followed, setting a patriotic tone for the event.

The cultural program commenced with Ms. Sheza from Grade 5 as the Master of Ceremonies. A prayer service led by Grade 4 students was followed by an inspiring address from Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, who spoke on the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and the importance of safeguarding the nation's hard-won independence. Ms. Leanne Rodrigues then emphasized the nation’s ongoing progress since independence and the importance of civic responsibility.

Students showcased their talents through various cultural performances. Master Moidin Zayd of Grade 3 spoke about the importance of Independence Day, followed by a monologue by Grade 4 students depicting India's freedom fighters. A skit by Grade 5 students brought the Quit India Movement to life, moving the audience. A patriotic group song by Grade 6 students added to the festive spirit.

Following the Independence Day celebrations, the investiture ceremony took place. Newly elected members of the student council were inducted, with badges and sashes presented by Principal Ms. Lubna Banu, Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed, and the chief guests. Head Boy Master Maaz Naushad and Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim, along with other council members, took an oath to uphold the school's values and serve their peers with dedication.

Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed congratulated the new council members and urged them to lead with integrity and commitment. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim.

The day's celebrations not only honored India's independence but also inspired a sense of leadership and responsibility among the students.

