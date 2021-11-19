Udupi: Congress launches membership drive; aims to enrol 70,000 members

  1. Home
News Network
November 19, 2021

Udupi, Nov 19: The Udupi District Congress today launched its membership drive which will continue till March 31, 2022.

District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor earlier told media persons that they had set a target of enrolling 70,000 members. Ashok said that the internal elections in the party followed a democratic process.

He mocked at BJP's membership drive and said anyone who gave a missed call became a member of the party.

Replying to queries on Congress' candidate in the upcoming Legislative Council polls, he emphasised that the leaders and voters will support the candidate declared by the party high command. An official word on the candidate is yet to arrive from high command.
 

News Network
November 5,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 5: Dozens of people, mostly children, have suffered eye injuries during the ongoing Deepavali celebrations across Karnataka.

In Bengaluru alone, around ten people have suffered eye from firecrackers. Three of these cases were reported on Thursday. 

One case each has been referred to the government-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, and the private facilities of Narayana Nethralaya and Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital.

The case reported to Minto was Arham Khan, a nine-year-old boy from Basavanagudi, who suffered injuries in both eyes while bursting a flower pot cracker. He was given first aid at a local clinic before being referred to Minto on Thursday. Doctors say he is out of danger.

Citizens can call the Minto helpline (9480832430) in case of eye-related injuries.

At Narayana Nethralaya, a six-year-old girl, two 11-year-old boys and a 40-year-old man have been treated for firecracker-related eye injuries. “Fortunately, none of them suffered any serious eye damage,” said Dr Bhujang Shetty, chairperson of the hospital.

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chikkalasandra, is treating a 13-year-old boy who suffered an eye injury after being hit by a cracker spark while riding pillion on a scooter.

News Network
November 12,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 12: Five coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed between Toppuru-Sivadi of Bengaluru Division, due sudden falling of boulders on the train, at around 3.50 am on Friday. 

All 2348 passengers on board are safe, no casualty/injury reported, informed South Western Railway. 

"A doctor checked all the passengers. Fortunately, even minor injuries were not reported," SWR Chief Public Relations officer Aneesh Hegde said.

The train had left Kannur at 6.05 pm on Thursday and the incident occurred at around 3.30 am on Friday when small boulders from a nearby hill fell and got entangled between the track and the train's wheels. As a result,  B1, B2 ( 3rd AC), S6, S7, S8, S9, S10 ( Sleeper) coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express (07390) was derailed between Toppur and Sivadi in the Bengaluru-Dharmapuri section.

"The said stretch has a slope gradient, which led to more than one coach leaving the track," officials said.

The incident led to the delay of three trains. The KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Superfast Special,  Nagercoil Jn-KSR Bengaluru (07236) and Salem-Yesvantpur Express (07316) were diverted or regulated, causing a delay of up to three hours. 

Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh with a team of senior officers and a doctor rushed to the spot with Accident Relief Train (ART) and Medical Equipment Van at 4.45 am. DRM Salem with the team has also proceeded to the spot along with ART from Erode at 5.30 am. 

The unaffected rear portion of six coaches, along with passengers, was cleared towards Toppuru and further to Salem. About 15 buses were arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of passengers and five buses are being arranged at the spot of the accident. 

The Railways has opened the Help Desk at Hosur 04344-222603, Bengaluru 080-22156554 and Dharmapuri 04342-232111. Senior Officers are monitoring the situation closely, the release added.  

News Network
November 7,2021

Mangaluru, Nov 7: The Dakshina Kannada police have recovered five grenades found near a fence in Ilanthila village in Belthangady taluk on Saturday evening.

The grenades were first found by a retired army man named Jayakumar Poojary (66) from the same village when he was walking towards his house from Uppinangady at around 6 pm.

He found one grenade inside a plastic cover while the other four grenades had fallen on the ground and took it to his residence safely and informed the police.

Jaya Kumar, a retired personnel in the Special Commissioned Officers (SCO) Indian Army took the grenades to a safer place as there were chances of wild or stray animals taking them to other places and causing danger to the public.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishikesh Sonawane told the media that the grenades are some 40 years old and further investigation is underway as to where these grenades came from.

Uppinangady police have registered a case under section 25(1B), 7 of the Arms Act based on a complaint filed by the ex-army man.

