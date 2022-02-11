  1. Home
  2. Udupi expat passes away in Indonesia due to heart attack

Udupi expat passes away in Indonesia due to heart attack

News Network
February 11, 2022

udupi.jpg

Ummar Farook Manipura, an Indian expatriate died in Jakarta, Indonesia on Feb.8, 2022 due to cardiac arrest. He originally hails from Manipura via Katapady in Udupi district of Karnataka. He was a businessman.

He was alone at his room in Jakarta while he breathed his last. He was lying dead on the ground in his room when a cleaning lady came to the flat for cleaning. She immediately informed the locals. The family of the deceased in Udupi was also informed.

Since there were no relatives or friends except few locals in Jakarta, the bereaved family contacted social worker and lawyer, Adv. P.A.Hameed Padubidri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to extend his help through the Indian Embassy in Indonesia in arranging for airlifting the mortal remains to India or for the burial of the body in Jakarta. 

He reached out to the Indian Embassy in Jakarta for informing about Ummar Farook's death in Jakarta and for doing all the legal formalities to dispose the body. He also tweeted and sent messages to the officials in helm including the Ambassador letting them know the death news. As such, the Embassy took affirmative action and with the help of few locals, the body was buried on February 9, 2022 at local time 9am in the grave yard of local Mosque at Daerah Khusus Ibukota in Jakarta. The body was not able to be airlifted due to the current covid situation and other additional formalities. 

He left for Indonesia from India around 4 years ago and was doing some small business over there. Sources informed that he never came back to his hometown after his arrival to Indonesia. His co-brother also passed away just recently. 

The deceased is survived by his parents, wife and two sons. 

Adv P A Hameed appreciated and thanked Mrs. Deepa Jain (Head of Chancery), Mr. R.C.Mishra & Mr. Rana (Consular Wing) of the Indian Embassy for their prompt action in this regard. They promised that the Indian Embassy in Jakarta is ready to extend their all needed post-death assistances and supports including the issuance of required documents along with the death certificate. 

A.K.Sayyadali Padubidri, Anwar Sayyadali and Mohammed Fazil (deceased’s son) also did their respective voluntarisms and efforts from the deceased home.

News Network
February 4,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 4: Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party and Mangalore MLA U T Khader has condemned the move of the Government PU College in Kundapura for allegedly denying permission to girl students to attend classes wearing hijab.

He alleged that owing to the pressure from outside forces, the college authorities have decided to deny permission to the students. "It is not right to deny permission to attend classes by breaking the system that was followed for the last several years," he said.

He said that he has discussed the issue with Udupi Deputy Commissioner and has asked that the practice be allowed inside the classroom.

Terming it as a sensitive issue, Khader said that the failure on the part of the state government to take a clear stand on the issue and silence the government makes one wonder over the motive behind the government's move.

Khader further said that he has discussed the issue with Mangalore University vice chancellor and promised to hold a discussion with the minister for Primary and Secondary Education.

News Network
January 31,2022

nalapad.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Mohammed Haris Nalapad took charge as Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) president on Monday. He has replaced Raksha Ramaiah.

He inaugurated his office with rituals as per Hindu, Muslim and Christian customs. 

Speaking to reporters, Nalapad said a formal event to mark the start of his tenure as KPYCC president will be held at the Congress’ office on February 10. “I requested Raksha Ramaiah and assumed office today, instead of starting from February 1,” he said. 

Mohammed’s father and Shantinagar MLA N A Haris said he will be happy if his son can attract more youth to the Congress and strengthen the party. “There shouldn’t be any groupism. I am confident Nalapad will do this,” he said. 

In the January 2021 KPYCC presidential election, Nalapad secured more votes (64,203) than Ramaiah (57,271). Still, Ramaiah was declared the winner while Nalapad was disqualified because of the 2018 assault case. The Congress said Ramaiah will be president till January 31, after which Nalapad will take over. 

News Network
January 28,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Friday said that the BJP was trading legislators like "sheep and goats" in Goa, while also accusing the ruling party of spending as much as Rs 30 crore each to lure opposition MLAs into the ruling fold.

Shivakumar, who is in Goa to campaign for the Congress in the poll-bound state, also said that the Congress as a policy had refused to allow the re-entry of 13 defecting MLAs back into the party for the February 14 elections.

"You see the BJP is using money power, spending Rs 30-40 crore. Even on the floor of the house, some MLAs admitted that they were offered Rs 30 crore and some advance has been given to them. MLAs have been bought like sheep and goats. Where is democracy? Democracy has completely failed," Shivakumar told a press conference.

Several Congress defectors out of the 13, who switched to the BJP from 2017 to 2019, were in touch with him over possibilities of joining the opposition party once again, Shivakumar said.

"BJP did 'Operation Lotus' (in Goa). We decided that not a single defector will be taken back. Out of the 13, nearly 10 members wanted to come back to us. They met me personally. A few of them met me in Delhi also. We didn't agree," Shivakumar said.

The Karnataka state Congress president also said that the party had chosen to field fresh, new faces instead, which he said would yield good electoral dividends. "Now, we have selected youngsters, new faces. All of them have pledged that they will not shift their loyalty," Shivakumar said.

According to state Congress president Girish Chodankar, the party was fielding 36-37 candidates for the upcoming polls and the average of Congress candidates was around 48 years.

