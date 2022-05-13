Udupi: FM Nirmala Sitharaman visits Krishna Mutt, Kollur Temple

Udupi, May 14: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today visited two prominent temples of Udupi – Sri Krishna Mutt and Sri Krishna Temple and Kollur Mookambika Temple – and offered special pooja.

She also visited Paryaya Krishnapura mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji and sought his blessings.

The Minister was accompanied by Udupi DC Kurma Rao, Udupi Tahsildar Archana Bhat, and others.

The minister later delivered the convocation address at the 36th annual convocation of TA Pai Management Institute (TAPMI) to be held at Amanni Ramanna Shetty memorial hall in Udupi at 4 pm.

She also inaugurated the extension block of the Sri Krishna Balanikethana near Kukkikatte before the convocation. The extension block is being constructed under the Rajya Sabha member area development fund.