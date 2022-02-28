  1. Home
Udupi: Students wearing hijabs not allowed to appear for final practical exam

News Network
February 28, 2022

Udupi, Feb 28: Three PU students wearing headscarves were not allowed to appear for the final practical exam at Government PU College in Udupi on Monday.

Tweeting the same, Almas, one of the student said, "Today was our final practical exam! We had completed our record books and went in great hopes to attend the practical exam. It was so disheartening when our principal threatened us saying, 'You have 5 mins to leave, if you don't leave, I'll file a police complaint'."

Further, she tweeted, “Right now we should have been in our labs attending the practicals not compelled to leave. The hopes I had from college and my dreams are getting shattered due to the hatred sowed against hijab.”

It may be recalled that the agitating students at the Government PU College in Udupi had appealed to the government to postpone PU practical examinations until the Karnataka High Court announced its final judgement.

The students had recently met the deputy director of the PU Education Department and had submitted a memorandum urging the government to postpone the practical examinations of PU. 

News Network
February 14,2022

Udupi, Feb 14: A meeting of various organisations was held at Udupi on Sunday to discuss ways to maintain peace in the district in the wake of the hijab-saffron shawl row.

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, who chaired the meeting, told reporters that the organisations that took part in the meeting responded positively to the view that untoward incidents should be avoided over the issue and everyone should wait till the High Court gave a final verdict.

The meeting asked the student community not to wear hijab or saffron shawls over the uniform during the interim period, Bhat said. The higher secondary schools is reopening Monday after the holiday declared by the state government.

Though Bhat said all organisations were invited, the Campus Front of India (CFI), who are supporting the cause of Muslim girl students’ right to wear hijab, did not attend the meeting convened by the MLA. 

Nizam
 - 
Monday, 14 Feb 2022

Sang doesn't have a courage to confront these organisations. They take Shelter under constitutional rights. Which I BJP doesn't have digestion machine.

Ragupati bhat didn't invite Campus front India.

News Network
February 14,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Congress legislators wore black bands to the Karnataka legislature session on Monday to protest against the BJP government’s handling of the hijab row and the rejection of social reformer Narayana Guru’s tableau for the Republic Day parade. 

Congress legislators sat through Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot’s address to both houses of the legislature with black bands on their arms. 

“We’re wearing the black band to protest the raking up of the Hijab issue. It is the BJP government that made boys wear saffron stoles, which is something RDPR Minister KS Eshwarappa himself admitted. He even said saffron will replace the tricolour on the Red Fort, and no action has been taken against him,” Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. 

 “The black band protest is also meant to condemn the rejection of Narayana Guru’s tableau,” he added. 

The rejection of Narayana Guru’s tableau put the ruling BJP in a spot. The social reformer hail from Kerala, it was the Pinarayi Vijayan government that proposed the tableau - but he has followers in some parts of Karnataka, especially the coastal region where the BJP is strong. 

Later in the day, Siddaramaiah will chair the Congress Legislature Party meeting where legislators will formulate a strategy to attack the BJP government during the session. It is likely that the party will explore the option of raising the Hijab issue, which is currently before the High Court for adjudication. 

“We will raise the law-and-order issue, corruption, the 40% commission charge levelled by contractors and other failures of the government,” Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar told reporters.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 16,2022

protest.jpg

Hundreds of students wearing hijabs in colleges across Karnataka staged fresh protest on Wednesday as they were denied entry citing High Court's controversial interim order. 

On the other hand thousands of Muslim girl students across the state continued to boycott classes on Wednesday protesting against prohibition of hijab on school campuses. 

However, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Dnyanendra maintained that 'overall situation was peaceful'. “Overall situation is peaceful. Few incidents reported (on alleged denial of entry for girl students into schools with their headscarves & Burqa). We've to follow interim order passed by HC. If anyone violates the order action will be taken as per law,” he said.

Tension in Hubbali

Holiday declared for SJMVS' Arts & Commerce College for Women at JC Nagar in Hubballi after a protest was staged by members of different organisations, after more than 10 girl students wearing hijab were stopped from entering the classroom. Leaders of Congress and NSUI, Muslim community leaders and others visited the spot and began protesting with the girls, and demanded to allow them to attend classes with hijab. Slogans were also raised, and Anjuman-E-Islam office-bearers held talks with the college principal. After consulting Collegiate Education Department officials, the college principal Lingaraj Angadi announced holiday for the college.

Police have imposed Section 144 in 100-metre radius of SJMVS' Arts & Commerce College. They have started dispersing the crowd. Girl students have started leaving the college as holiday has been declared.

Udupi

Over 15 students wearing hijab stopped from entering classroom in Udupi. More than 15 Muslim students of Dr G Shankar Govt Womens First Grade College, Udupi, were stopped from entering classrooms as they were wearing hijab. This college is located close to Government Womens College in Udupi.

On the other hand six protesting Muslim students of Government Women’s PU college, Udupi, have helplessly remained home on Wednesday. The college has resumed offline classes after it was closed for a week over hijab issue. 

