  Udupi: Three college students rescued from drowning at Malpe beach

News Network
September 23, 2021

Udupi, Sept 23: Three college students were saved from drowning at Malpe beach, about six kms from here, by lifeguards on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the students named Nitin, Manjunath and Kiran, all 19 years, were part of a 35-member group from a college in Shivamogga that had come to the beach for a tour by bus.

They said the three students were swept away by tidal waves while the other students were at the beach.

Life Guard Madhukar Salian, along with other lifeguards, were able to rescue the students, police added
 

News Network
September 23,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 23: The number of ‘illegal’ foreigners living in Karnataka is two times more than those whose visa has expired, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has told the Legislative Assembly. 

According to written replies tabled by Jnanendra in the Assembly, Karnataka has 683 ‘illegal’ foreigners. However, foreigners with an expired visa living in Karnataka are just 260.  This either suggests India’s porous borders or poor data-keeping on the part of the state government. 

Number wise, Bengaluru tops with most of 622 foreigners who continue to stay even after the expiry of their Visa period, followed by Hubballi- Dharwad-18, Mysuru-16 and Ramanagar-11. While KGF has 7 illegal foreigners, Mangaluru (city police) - 3 and 1 in each of Bagalkot, Bidar, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada (rural police), Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura.

Of the 683 ‘illegal’ foreigners or immigrants, only 53 have been identified as Bangladeshi nationals, Jnanendra said. A majority of these 683 foreigners are in Bengaluru (619). A total of 112 cases for various offences have been lodged against them. 

Jnanendra said the government had filed 88 cases against foreigners whose visa has expired since 2019. Also, 103 such foreigners have been deported. Some are kept in a detention centre as directed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. 

“To curb the illegal stay of immigrants, a Special Task Force has been constituted in every city and district. Personnel belonging to the special team and the police are constantly working to identify illegal immigrants,” Jnanendra said, adding that lookout circulars are issued against immigrants who are on the run. 

The presence of foreigners is also linked with the drugs business, Jnanendra’s written replies suggest. In this connection, police stations have been asked to track information on foreigners and “special operations are conducted to take strict action against those who are indulging in (drugs).” 

News Network
September 17,2021

Ahmedabad, Sept 17: Enacting Uniform Civil Code and amending the system of appointment of judges are some of the major reforms that are still pending, national president of the BJP Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya said here on Friday.

As in the case of abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would deal with these issues successfully, he said during an interactive session at a `Youth Conclave'' organized to mark Modi''s 71st birthday.

"Many legal reforms are yet to be carried out. The BJP tried to bring in judicial reforms in 2014. Neither the Constitution nor the founding fathers had envisioned a system where judges will appoint judges in a very opaque system. No country in the world has an opaque system like this," Surya said in response to a question.

"The PM and then law minister Arun Jaitley made an attempt to change this system and bring in a bill for judicial reforms, which was passed but was later struck down. That is a very important pending reform," said the MP from Karnataka.

"Uniform Civil Code is a very important commitment of this country and our constitutional promise from a very long time, which is also pending," he said.

Electoral reforms were also necessary, Surya said, asking why there could not be a "more foolproof system of voting" based on electronic methods which will "enhance the voting percentage".

There was a proposal that Indians living abroad should be able to vote, he said.

Congress will oppose this because it knows that prime minister Modi is popular among non-resident Indians too, the BJP leader said.

"Imagine if they are also given voting rights, what will be the margin of our victories," Surya said, adding that "revisiting the wrong interpretation of our Constitution" was also needed.

"A lot of civilisational issues need to be addressed," the BJP youth wing chief said, urging filmmakers to indigenize film-making and highlight "local heroes" such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rana Pratap.

"Please tell the stories which are integrated with the culture of this land. How many more movies will you do about Jodha-Akbar?...Why can''t we make a Rs 100 crore movie on Birsa Munda?" he asked.

"A deeply ingrained colonial consciousness" is troubling all our film-makers, Surya claimed.

"While we see 100 movies showcasing love in the Taj Mahal, why can''t we celebrate the architecture of Bhadreshwara temple or the great temples of Hampi in Karnataka," he asked.

He also slammed Rahul Gandhi about his recent comments where the Congress leader accused the RSS and BJP of not giving women their due.

Modi was the first prime minister to stress the importance of sanitation and "started a movement" of building toilets so that women can attend nature''s call with dignity, Surya said, also mentioning schemes such as Ujala, Ujjwala, priority for women in the Mudra scheme and in house registration under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

"These are the important steps the PM has taken to ensure that women are respected, empowered....Our PM feels that the real way to empower is to give highest representation to women in the Union cabinet," Surya added.

News Network
September 23,2021

Mangaluru, Sep 23: The 2nd JMFC Court of Mangaluru has on Wednesday evening granted bail to Hindu Mahasabha General Secretary Dharmendra and three others in connection with the case of alleged threat issued to the Chief Minister during a press meet in Mangaluru recently.

Dr Lohith Kumar Suvarna had lodged a complaint at Barke police station alleging that Dharmendra at a press meet on September 18 had threatened the CM over the demolition of a temple near Nanjangud in Mysuru.

Addressing a press conference in Mangaluru Saturday, office-bearers of the Hindu Mahasabha accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of backstabbing Hindus, saying even “Mahatma Gandhi was not spared in a bid to protect Hindus”. 

“We didn’t spare Gandhi ji, what do you amount to then? If Gandhi ji could be assassinated to condemn atrocities on Hindus, do you think we won’t consider the same for you? Please remember it will become very difficult for you Basavaraj Bommai, B.S. Yediyurappa and Endowments minister Shashikala Jolle,” Dharmendra said.

Dharmendra was subsequently arrested on Sunday while the other three were arrested on Tuesday. Dharmendra was entrusted to police custody till September 22 while the other three, namely Rajesh Putran, Prem Polali and Sandeep Shetty were remanded to one day judicial custody.

