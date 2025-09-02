Udupi: Woman kills 18-month-old daughter, ends life after court upholds husband’s conviction

Udupi, Sept 2: A 35-year-old woman and her 18-month-old daughter were found dead in their home at Aroor village under the Brahmavar police station limits in Udupi district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased have been identified as Sushmitha and her daughter Shreshta. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the bodies were discovered around 1 pm. A preliminary probe suggests that the woman killed her child before ending her own life.
A suicide note, recovered from the spot, reportedly states that she alone was responsible for the act. Police sources said her husband and in-laws were convicted in a 2009 attempt-to-murder case, with the conviction recently upheld by the High Court. Investigators suspect that the development may have pushed her to take the drastic step.
“We are probing all possible angles to ascertain the cause,” SP Shankar said. The Brahmavar police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.
