Udupi: Woman kills 18-month-old daughter, ends life after court upholds husband’s conviction

News Network
September 2, 2025

Udupi, Sept 2: A 35-year-old woman and her 18-month-old daughter were found dead in their home at Aroor village under the Brahmavar police station limits in Udupi district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Sushmitha and her daughter Shreshta. Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the bodies were discovered around 1 pm. A preliminary probe suggests that the woman killed her child before ending her own life.

A suicide note, recovered from the spot, reportedly states that she alone was responsible for the act. Police sources said her husband and in-laws were convicted in a 2009 attempt-to-murder case, with the conviction recently upheld by the High Court. Investigators suspect that the development may have pushed her to take the drastic step.

“We are probing all possible angles to ascertain the cause,” SP Shankar said. The Brahmavar police have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 23,2025

Udupi, Aug 23: Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara on Saturday confirmed the arrest of the complainant witness—popularly known as the “Mask Man”—in connection with the Dharmasthala mass burial case. The accused is currently in police custody, but the minister declined to share further details, citing the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry.

“The arrest has indeed taken place and the accused is under police custody,” Parameshwara told reporters. “Since the SIT is handling the matter, I cannot disclose any information at this stage. The investigation is in progress and officials are continuing their work.”

The minister stressed that he would seek updates from the SIT but ruled out any public disclosures until the probe reaches a conclusion. “We will find out the network behind him,” he said, while admitting that he could not specify when the SIT investigation would be completed.

Parameshwara also confirmed that the Sujatha Bhat case is being investigated. He cautioned that premature disclosures could compromise the inquiry, adding: “Different statements may emerge, including allegations from the BJP, but the investigation cannot proceed based solely on such claims. We have to wait for the SIT’s final report.”

On legal proceedings, the minister acknowledged that a stay order obtained by certain parties is currently in effect. “Once the stay order is vacated, action can be taken. As for the legal sections under which the arrest was made, only the SIT has that information,” he clarified.

He further noted that Sujatha Bhat would be questioned during the investigation and assured that necessary action would follow based on the findings.
 

News Network
August 25,2025

blastmysore.jpg

Mysuru: A 20-year-old married woman was gruesomely killed in Karnataka’s Mysuru district after her lover allegedly placed an explosive in her mouth and set it off following a quarrel.

The victim, identified as Rakshita from Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk, was found dead in a lodge in Bherya village, where she had checked in with her lover Siddaraju, a relative of hers.

According to police, the couple got into a fight inside the lodge. Siddaraju then allegedly forced a combustible device into her mouth and detonated it with a trigger typically used for blasting gelatin sticks in quarries.

A disturbing video from the scene showed the woman lying on a bed with the lower part of her face blown off and blood pooled on the floor.

Rakshita was married to a man from Kerala but had been in an illicit relationship with Siddaraju, officials said.

After the incident, Siddaraju initially tried to mislead others by claiming she had died in a mobile phone explosion. However, while attempting to escape, he was caught by locals and handed over to the police.

News Network
August 24,2025

Udupi, Aug 24: Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing a complainant and extorting more than ₹4.44 lakh using a morphed obscene video created after befriending him on Facebook.

According to Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, the complainant was first contacted on Facebook by a woman who later initiated a video call. Within minutes of accepting the call, an obscene morphed video carrying his image was generated and sent to his WhatsApp. The victim was then threatened that the clip would be uploaded on social media if he failed to pay. Fearing humiliation, he transferred ₹4,44,999.97 in multiple transactions.

A case was registered at the Udupi CEN police station under Sections 308(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(E) of the IT Act.

Acting on the directions of SP Hariram Shankar, Additional SP Sudhakar Nayak, and Karkala DySP Dr Harsha Priyamvada, a special police team led by CEN Inspector Ramachandra Nayak and PSI Harish was formed.

The team apprehended a minor in conflict with the law and arrested the main accused, identified as Zaid Mohammed alias Zaid Khan (19), son of Deen Dar, a resident of Deeg district, Rajasthan. Police also seized five mobile phones and ₹2 lakh in cash.

The arrest followed coordinated operations in Rajasthan and Goa. The accused was finally traced and detained near Margao railway station in Goa, the SP said.

