  1. Home
  2. Udupi woman loses ₹6 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam; fraudsters impersonate TRAI, cyber police

Udupi woman loses ₹6 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam; fraudsters impersonate TRAI, cyber police

News Network
August 1, 2025

Udupi: A woman from Udupi was duped of ₹6 lakh after falling victim to a ‘digital arrest’ scam, where fraudsters posed as officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Mumbai Cyber Police.

According to the Udupi CEN police, the victim, Leola, received a call at 11:30 am on July 22 from an unidentified man claiming to represent TRAI. The caller alleged that multiple complaints of harassment and fake advertisements had been filed against her SIM card and said her call would be transferred to the Mumbai Cyber Police.

Later, Leola received a WhatsApp video call from another man, dressed in a police uniform, who falsely accused her of involvement in a money laundering case. She was threatened with arrest and coerced into staying on the video call continuously for 24 hours.

On July 23, she was ordered not to switch off her mobile data and was warned of immediate arrest if she failed to comply. Under constant pressure and fear, she was forced to transfer ₹6 lakh to two different bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.

Police have registered a case under Section 66(c) of the IT Act, and further investigation is underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 31,2025

udupiNRI.jpg

A small business owner from Ajman has achieved what law enforcement agencies in two countries struggled to do for years — bring a notorious fugitive to justice. Shahina Shabeer, the founder of Penpal Trading LLC, pursued a cheque bounce case that not only secured her compensation but also triggered the long awaited deportation of Moideenabba Ummer Beary, a 52 year old fraudster from Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Verdict After Two Decades of Scams

Beary had allegedly spent over two decades running a string of fake trading companies across the UAE, conning suppliers out of millions of dirhams through forged cheques and dummy directors. Last month, the Ajman Federal Court of First Instance found him guilty of cheating Shahina of Dh37,878 in 2023 and ordered him and an associate to jointly compensate her Dh41,878 in damages.

Four days after the verdict, Beary — already wanted in India in a counterfeit currency smuggling case — was deported to Mumbai, finally ending years of evasion.

A Lone Fight Against an Organized Racket

Shahina’s troubles began when her company supplied hospitality goods to Seven Emirates Spices, one of Beary’s front companies. “I had just launched my business. Losing that money was devastating,” she recalled. “Many told me not to bother pursuing it, but I believed the UAE’s legal system would stand by those who are wronged.”

Beary’s fraud pattern was intricate yet effective: set up legitimate looking firms, procure goods on credit, and vanish after issuing bad cheques. Investigations have linked him to more than a dozen such entities, including Royal General Trading, Brazza General Trading, Lifeline Surgical Trading, and Salim Electrical Devices.

Police Support and Family Strength

Shahina credits Ajman Police for treating her complaint seriously and acting promptly. “If this case reached a verdict, all credit goes to them,” she said. “My family stood by me, and today we’re proud we didn’t give up.”

Other victims expressed similar relief. “I lost Dh60,000 to Royal General Trading in 2016,” said another Dubai based businesswoman who requested anonymity. “Seeing him finally face justice feels like closure.”

Deportation and Indian Cases

Beary was arrested in August 2023 and remained in UAE custody until his conviction on June 16, 2025. He was deported to India on June 20, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will prosecute him for smuggling fake Indian currency — a case for which Interpol issued a Red Notice back in 2013. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed the extradition was secured through global coordination with Interpol.

A Message of Hope for Entrepreneurs

For Shahina, the win was more than financial. “I pursued this not just for myself but for every small business owner who feels powerless. This verdict proves it’s worth standing up for what’s right,” she said. “Fraud has no place here, and justice does catch up.”

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 25,2025

ibrahimAM.jpg

Mangaluru, July 25: A M Ibrahim Amaco, noted businessman and philanthropist, passed away on Friday at his residence in Mangaluru following age-related illness. He was 78.

Ibrahim Amaco came from humble beginnings yet built a life that touched countless people. Though he achieved success as a businessman, he remained deeply grounded, always extending a helping hand to those in need. He preferred acts of service done in silence, never seeking recognition for the good he did.

He is survived by his wife and eight children, including one daughter. Among them is Asif Amaco, founder of the Amaco Group of Companies and the news portal Coastaldigest.com. His children carry forward not just his name, but the values of compassion and integrity he lived by.

Relatives, friends, and well-wishers describe him as soft-spoken, humble, and generous — someone who quietly uplifted many lives. His passing leaves behind a void that words can hardly fill, but also a legacy of kindness that will be remembered for years to come.

The funeral prayer (Janazah Namaz) was held on Saturday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Zeenath Baksh Juma Masjid in Mangaluru. 

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader, along with many others, expressed their heartfelt condolences.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 29,2025

dharmasthala.jpg

Mangaluru, July 29: The much‑anticipated exhumation in the Dharmasthala mass burial case began on Tuesday, with investigators digging up sites pinpointed by a key witness along the Netravathi River near the Dharmasthala bathing ghat.

Despite heavy rains, 7–8 labourers commenced digging in the secluded forest patch believed to conceal multiple graves. The masked complainant witness was escorted to the scene by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which included Internal Security Division SP Jithendra Kumar Dayama, Puttur AC Stella Varghese, and Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikam. Forensic experts and legal officers monitored the process, while every step was video‑recorded.

Ahead of the operation, DIG M N Anucheth chaired a closed‑door meeting at the SIT office in Belthangady to finalise the strategy. On Monday, the witness had identified 13 locations near the bathing ghat; each spot was geo‑tagged and cordoned off with barrier tape and serial numbers.

Security was intense, with armed police, Garuda Force, Special Action Force, and KSRP personnel sealing the area to prevent unauthorised access as the exhumation got underway.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.