Udupi woman loses ₹6 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam; fraudsters impersonate TRAI, cyber police

A small business owner from Ajman has achieved what law enforcement agencies in two countries struggled to do for years — bring a notorious fugitive to justice. Shahina Shabeer, the founder of Penpal Trading LLC, pursued a cheque bounce case that not only secured her compensation but also triggered the long awaited deportation of Moideenabba Ummer Beary, a 52 year old fraudster from Karnataka’s Udupi district.

Verdict After Two Decades of Scams

Beary had allegedly spent over two decades running a string of fake trading companies across the UAE, conning suppliers out of millions of dirhams through forged cheques and dummy directors. Last month, the Ajman Federal Court of First Instance found him guilty of cheating Shahina of Dh37,878 in 2023 and ordered him and an associate to jointly compensate her Dh41,878 in damages.

Four days after the verdict, Beary — already wanted in India in a counterfeit currency smuggling case — was deported to Mumbai, finally ending years of evasion.

A Lone Fight Against an Organized Racket

Shahina’s troubles began when her company supplied hospitality goods to Seven Emirates Spices, one of Beary’s front companies. “I had just launched my business. Losing that money was devastating,” she recalled. “Many told me not to bother pursuing it, but I believed the UAE’s legal system would stand by those who are wronged.”

Beary’s fraud pattern was intricate yet effective: set up legitimate looking firms, procure goods on credit, and vanish after issuing bad cheques. Investigations have linked him to more than a dozen such entities, including Royal General Trading, Brazza General Trading, Lifeline Surgical Trading, and Salim Electrical Devices.

Police Support and Family Strength

Shahina credits Ajman Police for treating her complaint seriously and acting promptly. “If this case reached a verdict, all credit goes to them,” she said. “My family stood by me, and today we’re proud we didn’t give up.”

Other victims expressed similar relief. “I lost Dh60,000 to Royal General Trading in 2016,” said another Dubai based businesswoman who requested anonymity. “Seeing him finally face justice feels like closure.”

Deportation and Indian Cases

Beary was arrested in August 2023 and remained in UAE custody until his conviction on June 16, 2025. He was deported to India on June 20, where the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will prosecute him for smuggling fake Indian currency — a case for which Interpol issued a Red Notice back in 2013. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) confirmed the extradition was secured through global coordination with Interpol.

A Message of Hope for Entrepreneurs

For Shahina, the win was more than financial. “I pursued this not just for myself but for every small business owner who feels powerless. This verdict proves it’s worth standing up for what’s right,” she said. “Fraud has no place here, and justice does catch up.”